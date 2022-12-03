Read full article on original website
Mets eye Yankees free-agent outfielder, MLB insider says
The New York Mets aren’t messing around. On Monday, they signed the reigning American League Cy Young Award winner, giving Justin Verlander a two-year, $86 million contract to replace Jacob deGrom. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Also on Monday, the New York Post’s Joel Sherman dropped...
Yankees’ Aaron Judge slips on new jersey but it’s not from the Giants (PHOTOS)
Yes, that was New York Yankees free-agent outfielder Aaron Judge at Monday Night Football. Now, the 30-year-old slugger isn’t considering a career change. Judge and his wife took in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ 17-16 win over the New Orleans Saints. As MLB.com pointed out, “The Yankees’ Spring Training...
Orioles talk to ex-Mets ace
The outlook on the Baltimore Orioles changed drastically this year. The rag-tag team of the American League East didn’t get a second glance coming into this year after finishing the 2021 season with a 52-110 record, a particularly dismal showing is such an elite division. But this year, they surprised and managed a 83-79 record to secure 4th place in the AL East, surpassing the Boston Red Sox.
Ex-Mets right-hander, N.J. native announces retirement
It took a bit for Rick Porcello to announce he was officially done. The 33-year-old hadn’t been heard from much since the last time he stepped on the mound - and that was in 2020. BUY METS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Porcello appeared on the Bradfo Sho...
Rangers may raid Mets to build around Jacob deGrom, report says
The Texas Rangers might not be done plucking beloved New York Mets stars out of Queens. It began Friday when it was announced they had signed Jacob deGrom to a five-year, $185 million contract, ending any aspirations that the ace would remain a career Met. BUY METS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID...
Yankees outbid Red Sox to sign former Bronx bullpen piece
The New York Yankees have made their second move during this week’s MLB Winter Meetings in San Diego, Calif. On Monday, the club announced a new four-year deal for general manager Brian Cashman. On Tuesday, Cashman went to work and found a new piece for the bullpen. The Athletic’s...
Agent slams Yankees in selling the ‘rebirth’ of Gary Sanchez
Gary Sanchez’s agent is really selling his client. Sanchez made his MLB debut with the New York Yankees in 2015 and was traded in March 2022 to the Minnesota Twins. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. His agent, Francisco Marquez is sticking up for him. Per The...
Yankees make 1st big signing at Winter Meetings — and it’s not Aaron Judge
SAN DIEGO — The Yankees made their first big signing at the MLB Winter Meetings on Monday. No, it wasn’t Aaron Judge. The team announced the new, four-year contract of general manager Brian Cashman. Want to bet on MLB?. The 55-year-old Cashman had been working without a deal...
Yankees’ Aaron Judge to Giants? Answer could come in next 48 hours | 10-year deal on the table?
UPDATE (5:23 p.m.): The New York Post’s Jon Heyman reports “Aaron Judge appears headed to Giants. ... Giants say they have not heard on Aaron Judge, My apologies for jumping the gun.”. San Francisco Chronicle’s Susan Slusser reports “Buzz in the lobby is Judge is going to sign...
Yankees’ Aaron Judge ‘appears headed’ to Giants? (UPDATE)
UPDATE (5:23 p.m.): The New York Post’s Jon Heyman reports “Aaron Judge appears headed to Giants. ... Giants say they have not heard on Aaron Judge, My apologies for jumping the gun.”. San Francisco Chronicle’s Susan Slusser reports “Buzz in the lobby is Judge is going to sign...
Dodgers, Rays interested in ex-Yankees, Phillies outfielder, MLB insider says
Right now teams are trying to put themselves in the best positions to be contenders in 2023. And in line with that, the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Tampa Bay Rays are looking at some outfield talent. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. ESPN’s Buster Olney tweeted: The...
Giants appear willing to go ‘well over’ $360 million for Yankees’ Aaron Judge, report says
San Francisco is prepared to pay a Giant price tag for Aaron Judge. The San Francisco Chronicle’s Susan Slusser reports “The San Francisco Giants appear to be willing to go well over the $360 million mark for free-agent outfielder Aaron Judge.”. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER,...
Yankees’ Hal Steinbrenner headlines list of names facing ‘scrutiny’ at Winter Meetings
Heavy is the head that wears the crown. New York Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner headlines The Athletic’s list of people under the “most scrutiny” at the MLB Winter Meetings in San Diego, Calif. And two words explain why: Aaron Judge. The bigger question, really, is if Steinbrenner...
Yankees interested in prized free-agent slugger, report says
The New York Yankees are looking at some talent out of Japan. MLB Network’s Jon Morosi tweeted: International update: OF Masataka Yoshida has yet to be posted to @MLB teams by the Orix Buffaloes. December 15 is the deadline to do so. The #Yankees are among the teams with interest in Yoshida, a left-handed hitter.
Big Yankees-Aaron Judge reveal in TIME Athlete of the Year announcement
In an announcement that should surprise no one, TIME has named Aaron Judge its Athlete of the Year. The announcement makes sense, since Judge led the New York Yankees with an AL-record 62 home runs and contended for the Triple Crown while on his way to winning American League MVP.
Yankees’ current standing in Aaron Judge sweepstakes
SAN DIEGO — Imagine what Aaron Judge is like in front of a diner menu. As of Tuesday night, the American League home run king still hadn’t decided whether he was going to sign what’s sure to be a blockbuster contract with either the Yankees or the Giants.
Phillies sign top shortstop, Yankees lose Plan B option if Aaron Judge bolts
Another one bites the dust. Shortstop Trea Turner is off the board. ESPN’s Jeff Passan reports Turner is signing with the Philadelphia Phillies. ESPN’s Kiley McDaniel reports Turner is ”getting 11 years, $300 million with a full no trade clause.”. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER,...
Mets talk to ex-Yankees pitcher after losing Jacob deGrom
Desperate times call for desperate measures. The New York Mets find themselves in need of some quality starting pitching after losing ace Jacob deGrom to the Texas Rangers. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The two-time Cy Young Award winner signed a five-year, $185 million contract, leaving general...
Yankees takeaways at Winter Meetings: Josh Donaldson, DJ LeMahieu, more
SAN DIEGO — Yankees infielder DJ LeMahieu recently went to Tampa to work out at the Yankees’ player development complex to test out his injured toe, taking ground balls and performing running drills. “He’s doing quite well, actually,” manager Aaron Boone said at the Winter Meetings at the...
Pirates’ Bryan Reynolds to Yankees? Possible motivation for New York
SAN DIEGO — If you’re trying to trade for a player who has requested to be traded from his current team, you want to make sure he actually wants to play for your team. People around the Yankees that NJ Advance Media has spoken with since the start of the MLB Winter Meetings believe that Bryan Reynolds would, in fact, want to play for the Yankees, if general manager Brian Cashman could coax the Pirates to trade him to the Bronx. Over the weekend, the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette’s Jason Mackey reported that Reynolds had asked that the Pirates trade him when contract extension talks hit an impasse.
