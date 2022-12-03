ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flushing, NY

NJ.com

Mets eye Yankees free-agent outfielder, MLB insider says

The New York Mets aren’t messing around. On Monday, they signed the reigning American League Cy Young Award winner, giving Justin Verlander a two-year, $86 million contract to replace Jacob deGrom. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Also on Monday, the New York Post’s Joel Sherman dropped...
QUEENS, NY
NJ.com

Orioles talk to ex-Mets ace

The outlook on the Baltimore Orioles changed drastically this year. The rag-tag team of the American League East didn’t get a second glance coming into this year after finishing the 2021 season with a 52-110 record, a particularly dismal showing is such an elite division. But this year, they surprised and managed a 83-79 record to secure 4th place in the AL East, surpassing the Boston Red Sox.
BALTIMORE, MD
NJ.com

Ex-Mets right-hander, N.J. native announces retirement

It took a bit for Rick Porcello to announce he was officially done. The 33-year-old hadn’t been heard from much since the last time he stepped on the mound - and that was in 2020. BUY METS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Porcello appeared on the Bradfo Sho...
QUEENS, NY
NJ.com

Rangers may raid Mets to build around Jacob deGrom, report says

The Texas Rangers might not be done plucking beloved New York Mets stars out of Queens. It began Friday when it was announced they had signed Jacob deGrom to a five-year, $185 million contract, ending any aspirations that the ace would remain a career Met. BUY METS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID...
QUEENS, NY
NJ.com

Yankees outbid Red Sox to sign former Bronx bullpen piece

The New York Yankees have made their second move during this week’s MLB Winter Meetings in San Diego, Calif. On Monday, the club announced a new four-year deal for general manager Brian Cashman. On Tuesday, Cashman went to work and found a new piece for the bullpen. The Athletic’s...
BOSTON, MA
NJ.com

Yankees interested in prized free-agent slugger, report says

The New York Yankees are looking at some talent out of Japan. MLB Network’s Jon Morosi tweeted: International update: OF Masataka Yoshida has yet to be posted to @MLB teams by the Orix Buffaloes. December 15 is the deadline to do so. The #Yankees are among the teams with interest in Yoshida, a left-handed hitter.
NEW YORK STATE
NJ.com

Yankees’ current standing in Aaron Judge sweepstakes

SAN DIEGO — Imagine what Aaron Judge is like in front of a diner menu. As of Tuesday night, the American League home run king still hadn’t decided whether he was going to sign what’s sure to be a blockbuster contract with either the Yankees or the Giants.
NJ.com

Mets talk to ex-Yankees pitcher after losing Jacob deGrom

Desperate times call for desperate measures. The New York Mets find themselves in need of some quality starting pitching after losing ace Jacob deGrom to the Texas Rangers. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The two-time Cy Young Award winner signed a five-year, $185 million contract, leaving general...
QUEENS, NY
NJ.com

Pirates’ Bryan Reynolds to Yankees? Possible motivation for New York

SAN DIEGO — If you’re trying to trade for a player who has requested to be traded from his current team, you want to make sure he actually wants to play for your team. People around the Yankees that NJ Advance Media has spoken with since the start of the MLB Winter Meetings believe that Bryan Reynolds would, in fact, want to play for the Yankees, if general manager Brian Cashman could coax the Pirates to trade him to the Bronx. Over the weekend, the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette’s Jason Mackey reported that Reynolds had asked that the Pirates trade him when contract extension talks hit an impasse.
PITTSBURGH, PA
NJ.com

NJ.com

