Cecilia “Cindy” Elizabeth Liston
Cecilia “Cindy” Elizabeth Liston, born June 12, 1949, to Floyd and Betty Boaz. She passed peacefully to the Glory on November 15, 2022. God saw fit to bring her into this world by way of Minnesota, but she made her way to Texas as fast as she could.
29 Southeast Texas United Methodist Churches vote to leave denomination
BEAUMONT, Texas — Almost 30 Southeast Texas Methodist churches are disaffiliating due to conflicting views on gay marriage and abortion within the denomination. More than 1,000 lay and clergy delegates from across the Texas Annual Conference of the United Methodist Church at a special session Saturday, according to a United Methodist Church statement.
Chip In On Friday
You could call it a pretty good day when you can enjoy some Texas BBQ while helping others. That’s the opportunity you’ll have this Friday, Dec. 9 from 11-1 when Orange County Meals on Wheels will be selling a Chipped Beef sandwich, chips, drink and a cookie for just $10.
Barbara Ann Salazar
Barbara Ann Salazar, 85, of Bridge City, Texas, passed away on December 4, 2022, at her home in Bridge City surrounded by her daughters and son in laws. Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Thursday, December 8, 2022, at Claybar Funeral Home in Bridge City with the Rosary beginning at 7:30 p.m., recited by Deacon Steve Obernuefemann. Visitation will also be at the funeral home December 9, 2022, from 8:00 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. prior to the funeral services.
Former Beaumont United employee accused of inappropriate relationship with student
BEAUMONT — BISD - On the morning of Monday, December 5, 2022, Beaumont ISD Administration received allegations that a Beaumont United High School employee engaged in an inappropriate relationship with a student. Upon receipt, the District immediately notified the BISD Police Department and the employee is no longer affiliated with Beaumont ISD. Due to the ongoing nature of the investigation and confidentiality laws, BISD is prohibited from disclosing more information.
Albert Lynn Stratton
Albert Lynn Stratton, 55, of Orange, Texas, departed this life on Friday, November 25, 2022. Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, December 10, 2022, at 11:00 A.M. at Full Gospel Holy Temple with interment to follow at Magnolia Memorial Garden under the direction of Calvary Mortuary Staff. Visitation will...
Malissie Mae Bailey
Malissie Mae Bailey, 90, of Orange, Texas, passed away on Tuesday, November 29, 2022, in Morgantown, West Virginia. Funeral services will be held at 2:30 p.m., Saturday, December 10, at First United Methodist Church in Orange. Officiating will be Reverend Lani Rousseau. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens in Orange.
Owners of Twin Peaks restaurants in Texas giving Christmas trees to 150 veterans, military families
BEAUMONT, Texas — The owners of Twin Peaks restaurants in Texas and Indianapolis are helping area military personnel and veterans get into the Christmas spirit with an annual tree giveaway. Avalanche Food Group is giving 150 Beaumont veterans and military families a fresh-cut Christmas tree and more on Wednesday....
Councilman Anderson Land announces candidacy for Mayor
Jasper District 1 City Councilman Anderson Land on Monday announced that he will be a candidate for Mayor in the upcoming May 2023 Municipal Election. Meanwhile, there’s no word on whether current Mayor Randy Sayers will seek re-election. Land has served on Council since 2019 and during that time...
Parade Winners Announced
The Orange Christmas Parade sponsored by the Kiwanis Club was held on a Saturday for the first time in a long time as close to 40 entries made their way through downtown Orange in front of a big crowd. Winners were announced in three different categories. Funtown RV (above) won...
Featured Felons for the Week of 12-02-2022
Multi-County Crime Stoppers: Serving Montgomery, Liberty and San Jacinto Counties. If you recognize any of the above suspects, do not attempt to apprehend them. Call Crime Stoppers at:. Original Article: https://www.kingwood.com/msg/news.php?news_id=4569667.
Medical experts bracing for scarcity in children's medicine, sharing advice with parents amid nationwide shortage
BEAUMONT, Texas — Medical experts in Beaumont are preparing in case a children's medicine shortage seen nationwide makes its way Southeast Texas. While area shelves are stocked with medicine such as Tylenol, health professionals believe this could change soon. Greg Hamby is Beaumont pharmacist. He saw a demand in...
Students Learn How To Interview
Orangefield High School and their partners participated in the first annual Student Mock Interview Event, hosted by Lamar State College-Orange. There were over 100 students interviewed, and the feedback from the students was tremendous. The students left this event with tangible tasks they can work on to improve their interviewing skills, but at the same time, were encouraged and energized.
Newton County Sheriff's Report for Mon, Dec 5th, 2022
MISSING PERSON – JOSHUA IAN LARKIN: Joshua Ian Larkin, W/M, Ht. 6’0, weighs about 180 lbs., 38 Years of Age, short brown hair with green eyes is listed as a “Missing Person”. A copy of his photograph is posted on our Newton Sheriff’s Facebook page and in area newspapers. Anyone who has information regarding Joshua Ian Larkin’s location is asked to contact the Newton County Sheriff’s Office at (409)379-3636 or 3637.
Thomas Fire Believed Accident
The Texas State Fire Marshal’s Office has told the Orange County Sheriff’s Department that they have not found any evidence of foul play after Earl Thomas’ house burned down in August. What the TSMO did confirm through the National Weather Service was two lightning strikes close to...
Woman accused in 2019 stabbing death at Port Arthur apartment complex has bond revoked after missing court appearance
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — A 26-year-old Port Arthur woman who is charged with murder had her bond revoked after she failed to appear in court Monday. Amesty Healy Smith is charged in connection with the 2019 stabbing death of Gerald Taylor. She was set to appear before Judge John Stevens Monday morning to possibly begin her trial, but she did not show up.
Christmas Strolls Start Dec. 6
Shangri La Botanical Gardens and Nature Center will once again usher in the holiday season with the 2022 Christmas Strolls and Community Food Drive event. This FREE family-friendly event welcomes visitors with colorful displays throughout the Gardens, along with lighted community-decorated Christmas trees. You are cordially invited to join us...
Why a mosquito invasion is underway in Southeast Texas
JEFFERSON COUNTY — A mosquito invasion is underway in Southeast Texas. High grass and puddles from recent rains, along with heat and humidity, are turning the area into a mosquito breeding ground. Jefferson County's mosquito control director told us that Monday night, the city of Nederland was on the...
Nederland food truck regulations to remain the same after city council vote
NEDERLAND, Texas — Members of the Nederland City Council voted unanimously to not update the city's current food truck regulations. The vote took place during a city council meeting on Monday, December 5, 2022. A public hearing was held Monday, October 24, 2022 at Nederland City Hall to discuss...
On the Run seeks your help in finding a woman wanted for burglary
JEFFERSON COUNTY — It's one of your favorite segments and now you'll get to see the report at a new time. On the Run will air each Monday on Live at Five. We give you the opportunity to help law enforcement catch a fugitive. We team up with the...
