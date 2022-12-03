Barbara Ann Salazar, 85, of Bridge City, Texas, passed away on December 4, 2022, at her home in Bridge City surrounded by her daughters and son in laws. Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Thursday, December 8, 2022, at Claybar Funeral Home in Bridge City with the Rosary beginning at 7:30 p.m., recited by Deacon Steve Obernuefemann. Visitation will also be at the funeral home December 9, 2022, from 8:00 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. prior to the funeral services.

