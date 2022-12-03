Read full article on original website
Arizona certifies 2022 election despite GOP complaints
PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona’s top officials certified the midterm election results Monday, formalizing victories for Democrats over Republicans who falsely claimed the 2020 election was rigged. The certification opens a five-day window for formal election challenges. Republican Kari Lake, who lost the race for governor, is expected to...
Florida lawmakers set to meet on ailing insurance market
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — The Florida Legislature will meet next week for a special session on property insurance and property tax relief in the wake of damage caused by Hurricane Ian, officials announced Tuesday. The leaders of the Florida House and Senate issued the proclamation convening the Legislature from...
Dry for most of New Mexico, unsettled weather tomorrow
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Today will be dry, calm, and partly cloudy for most of the state. However, southern Colorado is already beginning to see the impacts of a storm system pushing into the state. Large, wet snowflakes are falling in places like Wolf Creek and Purgatory, but it should stay in Colorado today.
Hawaii remembrance to draw handful of Pearl Harbor survivors
PEARL HARBOR, Hawaii (AP) — A handful of centenarian survivors of the attack on Pearl Harbor are expected to gather at the scene of the Japanese bombing on Wednesday to commemorate those who perished 81 years ago. That’s fewer than in recent years, when a dozen or more traveled...
New Mexico may overhaul high school graduation requirements
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Legislation to overhaul New Mexico’s high school graduation requirements and reduce the minimum number of class-unit credits was being drafted by state lawmakers Monday. High school teacher and state Rep. Andrés Romero of Albuquerque said he hopes to support a bill that would eliminate algebra II as a graduation requirement, among […]
New Mexico winery bistro featured in Yelp’s Top 100 US Restaurants 2022
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Yelp released its “Top 100 US Restaurants 2022” list, and one New Mexico restaurant made it. The 9th annual list is based on Yelpers the website reached out to for their favorite dining spots. Rankings were then determined by the total number of submissions, ratings, reviews, and geographic representation, according to Yelp’s website.
California man arrested for pointing gun at Albuquerque casino guests
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department arrested a California man Monday after he was caught on video pointing a gun at people inside the Albuquerque Downs Casino. A city transit employee told police Deandre Davis was on a city bus when he was punched in the face by another passenger.
Anxiety disorder to be eligible for medical cannabis in New Mexico
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Anxiety disorder will soon be a qualifying condition for medical cannabis use in New Mexico. The change starts January 1, 2023. Earlier this year, the Medical Cannabis Medical Advisory Board heard a request that anxiety disorder be added to the list of conditions that qualify for medical cannabis treatment. The board voted in […]
PED asks for money to fill teacher vacancies in New Mexico school districts
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – In front of the Legislative Education Study Committee on Tuesday, Public Education Department Secretary Kurt Steinhaus updated lawmakers on where the state’s education system stands. “It’s time for us to admit that that’s our starting point, and we have a long way to go. And I’m not shy about it, I’m not […]
New Mexico now offers digital medical cannabis cards
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – After expanding online services for medical cannabis patients, New Mexico’s Department of Health now offers digital cannabis cards. And New Mexicans can use them for medical cannabis purchases in stores. Last year, the state created an online Patient Portal for medical cannabis patients. That allowed users to check their number if available units […]
Rain and snow chances return Wednesday
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A storm system will bring rain and snow to parts of New Mexico Wednesday. The heaviest snow will continue to fall in the San Juan Mountains. Another quiet day across the state for most. Temperatures are a little cooler than Monday but still above average for December. Snow has been falling in the San Juan Mountains, where a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect in Colorado.
Chances for rain and snow increase into the middle of the week
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Drier air is moving into New Mexico. Some moisture will stream back into the state this week, bringing chances for rain and snow to some areas. Podcast: New Mexico’s 2022-23 ski season outlook. Albuquerque: Council vote to remove recent zoning rules for sanctioned encampments.
PNM files 2024 rate change with New Mexico Public Regulations Committee
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – PNM has asked the New Mexico Public Regulation Commission for a 9.7% base rate increase. PNM says they need the hike to pay for improvements like the recently announced $344 million grid modernization plan. They claim the actual impact on a customer’s bill will be closer to .9% increase. “This rate change […]
Dense fog for morning commute, another storm on the way
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Dense fog has settled into the entire Rio Grande Valley, northwest and southwest New Mexico this morning. Visibility is less than a mile, making it difficult to see. Be sure to take it slow and use low beams, not high beams. Fog will stick around through midday, and a dense fog advisory is in effect until 11 a.m. Skies will clear this afternoon, with dry and sunny conditions returning after a wet weekend. Temperatures will be mild, even warm across the east. Winds will be breezy around the mountains and east plains, gusting at 25-40 mph.
Rain moves out, dense fog arrives overnight
It was another dreary day all over the state Sunday while lighter showers for the south continued. Socorro saw a lighter rain most of the morning. But now, we’re finally beginning to see the pattern break with some drier air arriving near the Four Corners. Sky conditions are breaking up as the showers are ending this evening. Light showers are still likely far south overnight. Due to the record moisture in the air, widespread fog is likely all across central and southern NM early Monday, before the sunshine returns later in the day.
