4 Warn Weather – Good Wednesday morning and Happy Hump Day! We are in a little pattern of scattered light rain and isolated wet snow during the early morning hours and that’s what we had once again. Most of Metro Detroit is drying and will stay that way as these spotty showers fade with temperatures hovering around 40 degrees for those of you taking that early morning stroll. Watch out for some slippery roadways and expect a slower drive due to some patchy fog which could be dense in spots. The winds are on the lighter side so, the wind chills won’t dip below the middle 30s making for a manageable morning as we try and get over the hump today.

4 HOURS AGO