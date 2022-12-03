Read full article on original website
Live election map: Georgia US Senate runoff race, Raphael Warnock vs. Herschel Walker
ATLANTA, Ga. – The 2022 election cycle will finally come to an end on Tuesday, Dec. 6, with the final runoff election for U.S. Senate in Georgia. Georgia voters on Tuesday are deciding the country’s final Senate contest, choosing between Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican football legend Herschel Walker after a four-week runoff blitz that has drawn a flood of outside spending to an increasingly personal fight.
State judge places hold on Oregon's gun law, state to appeal
PORTLAND, Ore. – A ruling by a state court judge placed Oregon’s tough new voter-approved gun law on hold late Tuesday, just hours after a federal court judge allowed the ban on the sale and transfer of high-capacity magazines to take effect this week. The ruling by Harney...
Michigan’s minimum wage set to increase New Year’s Day
LANSING, Mich. – The state of Michigan has announced the minimum wage will increase from $9.87 to $10.10 per hour on Jan. 1, 2023. The new increased wage is set by Michigan’s Improved Workforce Opportunity Wage Act of 2018. Along with the $0.23 per hour increased minimum wage,...
Gov. Whitmer appoints Judge Maldonado as first tribal citizen to Michigan Court of Appeals
SAULT STE. MARIE, Mich. – Gov. Whitmer has appointed the first tribal citizen to the Michigan Court of Appeals. Allie Greenleaf Maldonado was appointed Tuesday during the Tribal Summit in Sault Ste. Marie. “I am humbled and honored to be trusted by Governor Whitmer for this appointment to the...
New program put in place to address teacher shortages in Michigan
Facing an ongoing shortage of teachers, dozens of school districts across the state are launching a new program that would make it easier to be an educator in Michigan. The group realized they would have to change some things to attract more educators. “When I was in the classroom, maybe...
Michigan reports 11,918 new COVID cases, 242 deaths over last week
DETROIT – Michigan reported 11,918 new cases of COVID-19 and 242 virus-related deaths over the past week, an average of about 1,703 cases per day. Tuesday’s update brings the total number of confirmed COVID cases in Michigan to 2,950,361, including 40,327 deaths. These numbers are up from 2,938,443 cases and 40,085 deaths, as of last Tuesday, including both confirmed and probable cases.
Michigan Lottery: Macomb County woman wins $150K Powerball prize
LANSING, Mich. – A St. Clair Shores woman’s dream of winning big came true when she won a $150,000 Powerball prize from the Michigan Lottery. Joyce Ewald, 70, matched four white balls and the Powerball – 28-45-53-56-69 PB:20 – in the Nov. 5 drawing to win a $50,000 prize. Thanks to the Power Play, the prize was multiplied to $150,000. She bought her winning ticket online at MichiganLottery.com.
What to know as patches of drizzle, light showers are expected to carry overnight into Wednesday for Metro Detroit
4Warn Weather – As promised, we had a pretty good shopping day Tuesday with mostly cloudy skies and afternoon temperatures that reached the mid-40s (7 to 8 degrees Celsius). We’ll see a few patches of drizzle or light showers cross the area overnight, but this won’t be of much consequence. Temperatures should only drop into the upper-30s (4 degrees Celsius) by dawn, with a very light wind from the north.
Arbor Hospice seeks volunteers with pets in four Michigan counties
ANN ARBOR – Arbor Hospice is looking for compassionate volunteers with dogs or other pets to spend time with hospice patients and their families. The volunteer search includes communities in Washtenaw, Livingston, Jackson and Monroe counties. The nonprofit said bringing furry friends to care facilities or patients’ homes can...
Morning 4: Michigan man dead after driving car off ferry ramp, police say -- and other news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Michigan man dead after driving car off ferry ramp into St. Clair River, police say. A St. Clair County man has died after he submerged...
Check out this gift idea for the kids in your life
Today marks the beginning of our days of giving, and we will be featuring a variety of gift ideas. Diane Brewer, executive director of the Michigan Education Trust, joined co-host Tati Amare on “Live in the D” to discuss a gift that will last a lifetime. According to...
53-year-old Inkster man killed in Van Buren Township crash
VAN BUREN TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A 53-year-old Inkster man was killed in a Van Buren Township crash that involved three cars and left one other person injured. Police said the crash happened at 1:40 p.m. on Sunday (Dec. 4) on Rawsonville Road just south of Huron River Drive. When...
Metro Detroit weather: Warmest all week as wet wintry conditions move in
4 Warn Weather – Good Wednesday morning and Happy Hump Day! We are in a little pattern of scattered light rain and isolated wet snow during the early morning hours and that’s what we had once again. Most of Metro Detroit is drying and will stay that way as these spotty showers fade with temperatures hovering around 40 degrees for those of you taking that early morning stroll. Watch out for some slippery roadways and expect a slower drive due to some patchy fog which could be dense in spots. The winds are on the lighter side so, the wind chills won’t dip below the middle 30s making for a manageable morning as we try and get over the hump today.
3 car crash in Brownstown kills one, seriously injures another
BROWNSTOWN, Mich. – A three-car crash has left one driver deceased and another driver seriously injured in Brownstown. The incident occurred Tuesday (Dec. 6) at 9:46 a.m. when a 2018 Chevy Cruz driven by an 85-year-old man from Flat Rock was attempting to exit a Brownstown restaurant onto Telegraph Road when it collided with a 2003 Chevy Pickup driven by a 40-year-old man from Brownstown.
WB I-696 shut down at I-275 after rollover crash with ‘serious injuries’
Michigan State Police are shutting down the westbound lanes of I-696 near I-275 after a rollover crash on Wednesday morning. Police said there were serious injuries in the crash, but didn’t offer more details. Police said to expect major delays in the area for the morning commute. Check back...
