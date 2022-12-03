ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Ann Malmrose
3d ago

Most of the candidates are people who just resigned from city counsel. If they had any idea about how to handle the crime, gun, trash, etc issues in the city, why didn’t they implement them in all the years the collect a salary from city council. I will Not vote for any city council member. I have seen No improvements in the city issues under city council.

Renee Young
3d ago

none of them did anything in city council..now you want to be Mayor..perplexed

Gwen Fleming
3d ago

Derek who? If I lived in Philly, I would support Helen Gym. People who come out the gate slinging mud usually do so to cover their own inadequacies.

