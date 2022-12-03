Read full article on original website
Kittens Rescued After Being Abandoned in Kennett Square
The boy kitten, who is now named Vincent.Photo byJen Samuel, The Daily Local News. Two domesticated kittens, a brother and sister, were discovered in Kennett Square’s Magnolia Court over Thanksgiving, writes Jen Samuel for The Daily Local News.
WFMZ-TV Online
Santa to ride through Allentown, give out candy canes along the way
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Santa Claus will be making his rounds in Allentown next weekend. The city's "Santa on a Truck" event is set for Saturday, Dec. 17 from 12-2 p.m. Santa will ride on a firetruck to four fire stations across the city, and will stop and give out candy canes to any children seen along the way, the city said.
NBC Philadelphia
Beloved Cougar Siblings Moving Out of Norristown Zoo, Heading West
A pair of big cat siblings will be leaving the Elmwood Park Zoo in Norristown, Pennsylvania, for a new home in the Midwest, the zoo announced Tuesday. In the next couple of weeks, beloved cougar siblings Russet and Yukon will be moving into a large enclosure the Saint Louis Zoo in Missouri while major construction projects begin at the Elmwood Park Zoo.
WFMZ-TV Online
Donations pour in for wildlife rehab center after devastating fire
WAYNE TWP., Pa. - Donations are already pouring into a Schuylkill County wildlife rehabilitation center burned to the ground. More than 20 animals inside the Red Creek Wildlife Center were killed when the clinic on the property went up in flames. Staff confirmed that birds, a porcupine, possums, and snakes died in the fire along with two tortoises that were rescued but later had to be euthanized.
WFMZ-TV Online
Historic homes, mansion opening their doors for holidays
READING, Pa. — It will be a weekend to embrace the holiday spirit and the history of the Centre Park Historic District in Reading. "We start it on Saturday, which is our moonlight tour, which will consist of doing the homes in the evening time because there's nothing like see a home lit up at night," said Karl Ford, a homeowner with a home on the tour.
WFMZ-TV Online
Animals march the streets of Montgomery County
PENNSBURG, Pa. - A Christmas parade in Montgomery County goes to the dogs, and other animals. The 20th annual animal parade began in Red Hill on Sunday afternoon. The 3-mile route traveled down Main Street through Pennsburg and ended in East Greenville. There were lots of dressed-up dogs, along with...
Rookie Cop Awarded For Saving Berks Woman Attacked By Dog
Don't call it beginner's luck. Officer Justin Schlottman, the most recent hire at the Robeson Township Police Department in Berks County, was recognized by Reading Hospital after rendering vital first-aid to a dog bite victim, the department announced. According to his superiors, Officer Schlottman responded to a 911 call regarding...
Fire destroys Pennsylvania wildlife center, animals killed
WAYNE TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WBRE/WYOU) — A fire destroyed the Red Creek Wildlife Center in Schuylkill County Monday morning, leaving multiple animals dead. Crews responded to the wildlife center around 8 a.m. in the 300 block of Moon Hill Drive for a report of a fire. Workers tell Eyewitness News that around 50-60 animals inside multiple […]
phillyvoice.com
Lucky, the abandoned dog found on SEPTA tracks, is making progress at Penn's veterinary hospital
Lucky, the paralyzed dog found last week on the SEPTA train tracks near Lawndale Station in Montgomery County, underwent his first therapy session Monday and was fitted for a harness, according to Philly Rescue Angels, the nonprofit organization that spearheaded his rescue. The pitbull mix no longer is in the...
timespub.com
A new family has a Bristol home thanks to Habitat Bucks and land trust
On Tuesday, November 15th, Habitat of Humanity Bucks County board and staff, homebuyer Jenny and her family, along with key stakeholders came together to dedicate Habitat’s 125th house in Bristol. A single mom of two growing boys, Jenny and her family set goals and balanced needs vs. wants while they saved up and then applied for a Habitat home. It was important to Jenny to pass on to her children that anything is possible if they just set their minds to it.
WFMZ-TV Online
Carbon County puts unique twist on holiday festival
JIM THORPE, Pa. - Towns across the greater Lehigh Valley are gearing up for Christmas and throwing some events of their own. One in Jim Thorpe, Carbon County had a unique twist. Lots of people showed up to the second annual Carbon County Black Forest Krampusnacht Festival on Sunday. It's...
fox29.com
Community comes together after car smashes through beloved family deli in Delaware County
HAVERTOWN, Pa. - Loyal customers of Bocella’s Deli in Havertown are rallying around the family who has owned it these last 15 years. Surveillance video showed the terrifying moments an SUV slammed through the front of the deli last week. Police said the driver is an 82-year-old woman. Owner...
WFMZ-TV Online
Flaming Crab seafood chain closes Bethlehem Square location
BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. - Flaming Crab Cajun Seafood has shut down its Bethlehem Township location after about two years. The restaurant closed Nov. 21, according to a sign at the location in the Bethlehem Square shopping center. That location, at the southern end of the shopping center near Wal-Mart and Home Depot, was in a space once occupied by the Eastern Palace restaurant.
WFMZ-TV Online
69 News at 5:00 - Palmer Township residents upset over plans for more new warehouses
A Northampton County community is slated to get more warehouses after Palmer Township supervisors signed off on developers' plans. Some homeowners in the area are upset over it, especially after they were first told that a different type of development, like restaurants and retail, would be built. Hear more from residents in a full report, tonight on 69 News at 5:00.
Old Farmer’s Almanac Looks Ahead: Does Montgomery County Have a Chance of a 2022 White Christmas?
The Old Farmer's Almanac has weighed in on Montgomery County's chances of a 2022 white Christmas. The Old Farmer’s Almanac has issued its weather forecast for the next year. Its short-term predictions address the question on many Montgomery County minds: Will 2022 will bring a white Christmas to local landscapes?
WFMZ-TV Online
Flaming Crab closes at Bethlehem Square, to reopen as Korean barbecue
BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. - Flaming Crab Cajun Seafood has shut down its Bethlehem Township location, but the restaurant will reopen in January as a Korean barbecue and hot pot eatery. 88 K-Pot will open sometime next month, manager Eddie Zhang said. The three Flaming Crab locations in Lower Nazareth Township,...
Beloved Montco Pizzeria To Shut Down, Owners Say
Corrado's Pizza, a fixture of the Pottstown Coventry Mall food court for more than 30 years, will close down by the end of the year. In a Facebook post on Tuesday, Nov. 29, pizzeria owners said the restaurant will not be open for business in 2023, citing "changing times at the Coventry Mall" that led them to "go into a different direction."
Inflation ends fire company's breakfast fundraiser
KUNKLETOWN, Pa. — The kitchen in Kunkletown Volunteer Fire Company was busy Sunday preparing food for their last breakfast fundraiser. The fire company's monthly tradition is coming to an end after 30 years. “Our numbers have dwindled, and there's an increase in food prices, and we just didn't get...
WFMZ-TV Online
'New chapter': Downtown Bethlehem's Main Street to lose retailer after the holidays
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A home furnishings retailer is bidding farewell to its storefront in downtown Bethlehem. Domaci, selling furniture, area rugs, lamps and more, will close its store on Main Street following the holiday season, the business announced Tuesday on its social media pages. "Over the past few months, issues...
WFMZ-TV Online
Salon at Apple Tree Plaza in Hanover Township closes
A salon in Hanover Township, Northampton County has shut its doors for good. Noé Home of Beauty, a salon at Apple Tree Plaza just off Route 22, closed effective Dec. 1. Founder Stefani Flowers wrote on social media that she is ready to try something new after operating Noé, where services included lashes, brows, tanning, waxing and more.
