On Tuesday, November 15th, Habitat of Humanity Bucks County board and staff, homebuyer Jenny and her family, along with key stakeholders came together to dedicate Habitat’s 125th house in Bristol. A single mom of two growing boys, Jenny and her family set goals and balanced needs vs. wants while they saved up and then applied for a Habitat home. It was important to Jenny to pass on to her children that anything is possible if they just set their minds to it.

BRISTOL, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO