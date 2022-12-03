ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birdsboro, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WFMZ-TV Online

Santa to ride through Allentown, give out candy canes along the way

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Santa Claus will be making his rounds in Allentown next weekend. The city's "Santa on a Truck" event is set for Saturday, Dec. 17 from 12-2 p.m. Santa will ride on a firetruck to four fire stations across the city, and will stop and give out candy canes to any children seen along the way, the city said.
ALLENTOWN, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Beloved Cougar Siblings Moving Out of Norristown Zoo, Heading West

A pair of big cat siblings will be leaving the Elmwood Park Zoo in Norristown, Pennsylvania, for a new home in the Midwest, the zoo announced Tuesday. In the next couple of weeks, beloved cougar siblings Russet and Yukon will be moving into a large enclosure the Saint Louis Zoo in Missouri while major construction projects begin at the Elmwood Park Zoo.
NORRISTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Donations pour in for wildlife rehab center after devastating fire

WAYNE TWP., Pa. - Donations are already pouring into a Schuylkill County wildlife rehabilitation center burned to the ground. More than 20 animals inside the Red Creek Wildlife Center were killed when the clinic on the property went up in flames. Staff confirmed that birds, a porcupine, possums, and snakes died in the fire along with two tortoises that were rescued but later had to be euthanized.
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Historic homes, mansion opening their doors for holidays

READING, Pa. — It will be a weekend to embrace the holiday spirit and the history of the Centre Park Historic District in Reading. "We start it on Saturday, which is our moonlight tour, which will consist of doing the homes in the evening time because there's nothing like see a home lit up at night," said Karl Ford, a homeowner with a home on the tour.
READING, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Animals march the streets of Montgomery County

PENNSBURG, Pa. - A Christmas parade in Montgomery County goes to the dogs, and other animals. The 20th annual animal parade began in Red Hill on Sunday afternoon. The 3-mile route traveled down Main Street through Pennsburg and ended in East Greenville. There were lots of dressed-up dogs, along with...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Rookie Cop Awarded For Saving Berks Woman Attacked By Dog

Don't call it beginner's luck. Officer Justin Schlottman, the most recent hire at the Robeson Township Police Department in Berks County, was recognized by Reading Hospital after rendering vital first-aid to a dog bite victim, the department announced. According to his superiors, Officer Schlottman responded to a 911 call regarding...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
abc27 News

Fire destroys Pennsylvania wildlife center, animals killed

WAYNE TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WBRE/WYOU) — A fire destroyed the Red Creek Wildlife Center in Schuylkill County Monday morning, leaving multiple animals dead. Crews responded to the wildlife center around 8 a.m. in the 300 block of Moon Hill Drive for a report of a fire. Workers tell Eyewitness News that around 50-60 animals inside multiple […]
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
timespub.com

A new family has a Bristol home thanks to Habitat Bucks and land trust

On Tuesday, November 15th, Habitat of Humanity Bucks County board and staff, homebuyer Jenny and her family, along with key stakeholders came together to dedicate Habitat’s 125th house in Bristol. A single mom of two growing boys, Jenny and her family set goals and balanced needs vs. wants while they saved up and then applied for a Habitat home. It was important to Jenny to pass on to her children that anything is possible if they just set their minds to it.
BRISTOL, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Carbon County puts unique twist on holiday festival

JIM THORPE, Pa. - Towns across the greater Lehigh Valley are gearing up for Christmas and throwing some events of their own. One in Jim Thorpe, Carbon County had a unique twist. Lots of people showed up to the second annual Carbon County Black Forest Krampusnacht Festival on Sunday. It's...
CARBON COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Flaming Crab seafood chain closes Bethlehem Square location

BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. - Flaming Crab Cajun Seafood has shut down its Bethlehem Township location after about two years. The restaurant closed Nov. 21, according to a sign at the location in the Bethlehem Square shopping center. That location, at the southern end of the shopping center near Wal-Mart and Home Depot, was in a space once occupied by the Eastern Palace restaurant.
BETHLEHEM, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

69 News at 5:00 - Palmer Township residents upset over plans for more new warehouses

A Northampton County community is slated to get more warehouses after Palmer Township supervisors signed off on developers' plans. Some homeowners in the area are upset over it, especially after they were first told that a different type of development, like restaurants and retail, would be built. Hear more from residents in a full report, tonight on 69 News at 5:00.
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Flaming Crab closes at Bethlehem Square, to reopen as Korean barbecue

BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. - Flaming Crab Cajun Seafood has shut down its Bethlehem Township location, but the restaurant will reopen in January as a Korean barbecue and hot pot eatery. 88 K-Pot will open sometime next month, manager Eddie Zhang said. The three Flaming Crab locations in Lower Nazareth Township,...
BETHLEHEM, PA
Daily Voice

Beloved Montco Pizzeria To Shut Down, Owners Say

Corrado's Pizza, a fixture of the Pottstown Coventry Mall food court for more than 30 years, will close down by the end of the year. In a Facebook post on Tuesday, Nov. 29, pizzeria owners said the restaurant will not be open for business in 2023, citing "changing times at the Coventry Mall" that led them to "go into a different direction."
POTTSTOWN, PA
Newswatch 16

Inflation ends fire company's breakfast fundraiser

KUNKLETOWN, Pa. — The kitchen in Kunkletown Volunteer Fire Company was busy Sunday preparing food for their last breakfast fundraiser. The fire company's monthly tradition is coming to an end after 30 years. “Our numbers have dwindled, and there's an increase in food prices, and we just didn't get...
KUNKLETOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Salon at Apple Tree Plaza in Hanover Township closes

A salon in Hanover Township, Northampton County has shut its doors for good. Noé Home of Beauty, a salon at Apple Tree Plaza just off Route 22, closed effective Dec. 1. Founder Stefani Flowers wrote on social media that she is ready to try something new after operating Noé, where services included lashes, brows, tanning, waxing and more.
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy