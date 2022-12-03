There is always a bit of a gamble when purchasing gifts during the holiday season. Unless the giftee has a wishlist, how do you truly know they will love the item? Sure, you can shop around from store to store, looking for a unique gift that is guaranteed to bring joy. But to make matters simple (and much more time effective), why not do all your shopping at a department store with unlimited options? With a variety of pricing and categories, one-and-done brick and mortars are a great place to shop for everyone on your list, especially the beauty lovers in your life as these department stores are often stocked with all manner of beauty gift sets.

2 DAYS AGO