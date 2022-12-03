Read full article on original website
There is always a bit of a gamble when purchasing gifts during the holiday season. Unless the giftee has a wishlist, how do you truly know they will love the item? Sure, you can shop around from store to store, looking for a unique gift that is guaranteed to bring joy. But to make matters simple (and much more time effective), why not do all your shopping at a department store with unlimited options? With a variety of pricing and categories, one-and-done brick and mortars are a great place to shop for everyone on your list, especially the beauty lovers in your life as these department stores are often stocked with all manner of beauty gift sets.
By now, it’s likely you’ve heard the news: Pantone’s 2023 Color of the Year has officially been announced as Viva Magenta 18-1750. It’s a decision that’s sparked much debate (as is usually the case). Yet while there are plenty of reasons to both love and doubt this choice of hue, there’s one thing that’s impossible to deny no matter where you fall on the matter: The raspberry-like shade isn’t the easiest to use in decor. Sure, pink has seen a surge in popularity lately thanks to Barbiecore’s rise. However, that doesn’t detract from the fact that Viva Magenta decor is a tricky thing to incorporate naturally into most homes.
Fashion rules, especially those related to seasonality, feel seriously antiquated these days. That said, it’s hard to look at flower prints and not think of springtime. Blame it on the long-lasting impact of Miranda Priestly’s devastatingly delivered line from The Devil Wears Prada (you know the one) or deeply ingrained habits, but garden-inspired motifs somehow still seem intimating when the forecast calls for snow. So, just in case anyone needs a reminder: They shouldn’t be. Mastering how to wear winter florals is easy once you have a few go-to formulas to fall back on.
