Bruce Prichard On Vince McMahon Wanting to Do Undertaker vs. Nailz, Sgt. Slaughter Transitioning to Backstage Role

Read full article on original website
Related
wrestletalk.com
Triple H Was ‘Very Unhappy’ With Popular Star’s WWE Release
Triple H’s reaction to William Regal’s WWE release earlier this year has been revealed, ahead of Regal’s return to the company. Regal was one of a number of NXT names let go in January during the first round of WWE Performance Center cuts of the year. These...
411mania.com
Santino Marella Gives His Thoughts On His Daughter’s Name Change in NXT
In an interview with Fightful, Santino Marella gave his thoughts on his daughter Bianca Carelli going by the name Arianna Grace in NXT. Here are highlights:. On Arianna’s recovery from injury: “Interesting enough, when you have surgery, everyone’s recovery is not the same. She seems to be doing exceptionally well with regards to her recovery. Sometimes it’s a genetic thing with regards to inflammation, range of motion. The hardest thing with any injury is your mindset and its devastating being away from something you’re passionate about and you’re working really hard at. But it’s a waiting game now. She’s hitting the rehab and we’re hoping come the spring, she’s back at it. It’d be nice to come back. Any time you’ve had time away when you make that initial comeback, it’s a nice moment, I think she has enough momentum from where she left off at NXT that it’ll be a meaningful comeback and she’ll have a good experience.”
bodyslam.net
Sasha Banks Wraps Shooting Her First Motion Picture
Sasha Banks was a main event star in WWE and one of the marquee attractions of the company. However, Banks, alongside Naomi, famously walked out of Monday Night RAW back in May 2022. After maintaining a low-profile for a few months, Sasha became more active on social media. The Blue...
411mania.com
Backstage Injury Update on Drew McIntyre
– As previously reported, Drew McIntyre was forced to withdraw from this week’s tag team title contest against The Usos as he’s not medically cleared to compete on SmackDown this week. According to an update by Fightful Select, McIntyre’s injury is said to be minor and he will only be out for a brief amount of time. He’s expected to be returned soon.
nodq.com
Injury angle with Matt Riddle during the December 5th 2022 edition of WWE RAW
During the December 5th 2022 edition of WWE RAW, The Usos retained the unified tag team titles against Matt Riddle and Kevin Owens, After the match, Solo Sikoa brutally attacked Riddle and paid tribute to Umaga by hitting Riddle with a Samoan spike. Sikoa wrapped a chair around Riddle’s neck in the corner and then hit a running hip attack. Riddle had to be taken out of the arena on a stretcher.
stillrealtous.com
Former AEW Star Reportedly Getting Tryout With WWE
After years of mass releases it seems that WWE is currently in recruitment mode as former stars have been returning to the company and it seems that WWE officials are keeping tabs on some fresh faces as well. PWInsider is reporting that WWE is currently holding tryouts at the Performance...
411mania.com
WWE News: Campus Rush Concluding This Week, ‘WTF’ Moments On WWE Playlist, More
– WWE’s Campus Rush Tour will conclude for 2022 this week, spending 12/6 at University of Kansas and 12/7 at Penn State University. The tour has taken place as part of an effort to recruit new talent for WWE’s NIL and NXT programs. – WWE featured a “WTF...
ringsidenews.com
The Road Warriors Were Offered Money To Break The Brisco Brothers’ Legs
WWE has gone through a lot of changes over the past several decades, especially compared to how things were back in the 1980s. Back then, The Road Warriors were arguably the biggest tag team in the industry. In fact, they were allegedly offered money to break The Brisco Brothers’ legs.
411mania.com
Ian Riccaboni Thinks ROH Honor Club May Relaunch Soon
During a virtual signing for K&S Wrestlefest (via Fightful), Ian Riccaboni said that he thinks Ring of Honor’s Honor Club platform may be relaunching soon. The service was suspended back in July with plans to revamp the service in the works. Here are highlights:. On Honor Club: “A lot...
411mania.com
Vickie Guerrero Wishes That AEW Women’s Division Had Some More TV Time
Vickie Guerrero believes in the AEW women’s roster; she just wishes they had more time on television. Guerrero was a guest on a recent episode of Pro Wrestling Illustrated’s FaceTurn and spoke with Candace Cordelia about the division, expressing that the company has the talent and just needs the time to develop on screen.
411mania.com
Hall’s Monday Night Raw Review – 12.5.22
We are on our way to…well the Royal Rumble, but the show is so far away that it is hard to be that interested so far. As for this week, the Usos will be defending the Tag Team Titles against Matt Riddle and Elias, who are such a longstanding team. Other than that, it’s hard to say what we might be seeing this week so let’s get to it.
411mania.com
More Names Set For WWE Tryout This Week
A couple of more wrestling names are set for WWE’s tryout this week. As noted earlier, KC Navarro and Kylie Rae are part of the tryouts taking place at the WWE Performance Center this week. According to PWInsider, Vincent Marseglia and Dutch of The Righteous are also part of...
411mania.com
Ken Shamrock On How Bret Hart vs. Steve Austin At WrestleMania 13 Started the Attitude Era
Ken Shamrock was part of the iconic match between Bret Hart and Steve Austin at WrestleMania 13, and he recently discussed how the bout birthed the Attitude Era. Shamrock recently appeared on Fightful’s Wrestling Perspective podcast and talked about the match, which he was the guest referee for. You can check out a couple of highlights below:
411mania.com
Ric Flair, Dustin Rhodes, Iron Sheik, More Show Support for Barry Windham
– As previously reported, WWE Hall of Famer Barry Windham is currently in the ICU after suffering a heart attack. A number of talents and industry veterans are showing their support for Windham on social media, which you can see below. Additionally, a GoFundMe has started to help raise money...
411mania.com
Jake Roberts Would Like To Do Commentary For AEW
In the latest Snake Pit podcast (via Wrestling Inc), Jake Roberts said that he would like to do commentary for AEW and hopes the company gives him the opportunity. He said: “I sure do [hope to get into broadcasting]. I sure do. I’m hoping AEW will give me that opportunity, but they may not. I don’t know. I would love to do it.“
ringsidenews.com
Becky Lynch Cuts Emotional Promo After WWE RAW Goes Off The Air
Becky Lynch is most certainly one of the biggest names in all of WWE, and her star power speaks for itself. Lynch competes at the highest level and has seen great success in the company. Lynch is also known for her promos, and she cut a very emotional one after this week’s RAW went off the air.
411mania.com
Matt Hardy On Why Shelton Benjamin Never Had a Main Event Run in WWE, Says It Would Be Different Today
Shelton Benjamin has been a reliable performer for WWE over the years but he never got a main event push, and Matt Hardy recently weighed in on why that’s the case. Hardy discussed Benjamin briefly in the latest episode of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, and you can check out some highlights below:
ringsidenews.com
William Regal Allegedly Immediately Regretted Joining AEW
William Regal has given his entire life to the pro wrestling world and his love for the industry can never be denied. After being fired by WWE, he made his way to AEW and fans rejoiced about this fact. However, William Regal might have regretted joining AEW as well. As...
411mania.com
ECW Founder Tod Gordon To Release Memoir Next Year
Permuted Press has announced that it will release the memoir of ECW founder Tod Gordon next year. The book will arrive on July 25, 2023. It was co-written by Sean Oliver. The title is Tod is God: The Authorized Story of How I Created Extreme Championship Wrestling. Here’s the book’s promotional material:
411mania.com
First Names Announced For WrestleCon 2023
WrestleCon has announced the first names set to appear at next year’s WrestleMania weekend event. The convention announced on Tuesday7 that Bret Hart, Mick Foley, Sgt. Slaughter, The Tonga Kid, and the Godwinns are set for appear at the convention. WrestleCon takes place from March 31st to April 2nd...
Comments / 0