TUESDAY’S HEADLINES (12/6/22)
(SPRINGFIELD) There are now 63 counties at elevated levels of COVID-19, up from 46 counties last week, and the number includes 12 counties at the high level. Illinois Department of Public Health officials say the increase in COVID-19 cases is also in conjunction with a hike in the flu and the respiratory illness, RSV, which mostly affects young children and infants. Health officials continue to say vaccination is the key to ending the pandemic and to avoiding the flu. At last check, statewide hospitals are running out of beds and in some cases are setting up special wings for adults and children affected.
MONDAY’S HEADLINES (12/5/22)
(SPRINGFIELD) With the State Senate passage of Amendments 1 and 2 to the SAFE-T Act last week before the veto session adjourned in Springfield, State Senator Darren Bailey said the trailer bill passage last Thursday to the dangerous SAFE-T Act further solidifies the Democratic party’s out-of-touch policies and politics. Bailey and most all other downstate lawmakers claim the legislation is unconstitutional and will do nothing to hold criminals accountable for their violent actions, however will instead promote more violent activities.
How much Illinois' minimum wage will increase on Jan. 1, 2023
CHICAGO - The minimum wage in Illinois is set to increase at the start of 2023. Effective Jan. 1, the statewide Illinois minimum wage will rise to $13 per hour for non-tipped employees ages 18 and over. The $1 increase will apply to every hour worked in the new year, and is part of legislation signed by Gov. JB Pritzker in 2019 to establish a statewide $15 minimum wage by 2025.
UIS makes purchase of downtown Springfield building official
The University of Illinois Springfield is now the official owner of a building at 401 E. Washington St. The three-story, 24,600-square-foot building will next undergo renovations. It is set to open in 2025 as the home of the UIS Innovation Center, one of 15 hubs of the Illinois Innovation Network. The mission is to drive innovation, economic growth and workforce development across the state.
Bloomington Republican announces retirement from Illinois Senate
BLOOMINGTON – State Sen. Jason Barickman (R-Bloomington) announced on Monday his retirement from the Senate at the end of his current term, which expires Jan. 10, 2023. Barickman has served in the General Assembly for 12 years. He currently represents the 53rd District, which covers parts of McLean, Livingston, Woodford and Ford Counties.
Pritzker tops the charts
Good Tuesday morning, Illinois. In the final hours of Georgia’s runoff, Raphael Warnock partied at a brewery and Herschel Walker hit a gun range. Talk about being on brand. Voter turnout in Illinois was down, but Gov. JB Pritzker’s vote share was up, according to certified election statistics released Monday by the Illinois Board of Elections.
Several central Illinois counties are at an elevated level for COVID-19
Health officials remain concerned that too few are getting the new COVID booster shots. The shots have been available since September. In Illinois, just over 16% of the eligible population have received the booster dose. Compare that to 70% who have completed their primary series of vaccines. The concern comes...
Jesse White makes last appearance as Illinois Secretary of State
CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — It is the end of an era for Secretary of State Jesse White. He made his final public appearance this weekend at a coat giveaway at the community center in Chicago that bears his name. The 88-year-old is the longest serving Secretary of State in Illinois history. White will retire from […]
State of Illinois Job Fair on 12/6
The Workforce Center of Will County will be holding the State of Illinois Job Fair at their facility on Tuesday, December 6th from 10 AM until 1 PM CST. The Workforce Center of Will County is located at 2400 Glenwood Avenue in Joliet.
Two gas tax increases coming to Illinois next year
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Two increases to the Illinois gas tax are set to hit in 2023. On July 1st, Gov. JB Pritzker placed a six-month freeze on the 2022 gas tax increase to offset the costs of inflation on households’ bottom line. However, Illinois already has an automatic annual gas tax increase. That means, […]
Illinois Coronavirus Updates: Masking Urged in Some Counties, At-Home Test Accuracy
With COVID levels rising in some Illinois counties, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is now recommending masking in certain locations. Plus, how accurate is an at-home test and when can you trust your results?. Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic across Illinois today. Masks...
Free underwear for 'all committed persons who menstruate' passes Illinois statehouse
(The Center Square) – The Illinois Legislature has approved a measure that would provide prison inmates with free menstrual products and underwear. House Bill 4218 aims to address the lack of hygiene products in Illinois Department of Corrections facilities. The measure would make feminine hygiene products and underwear available for "all committed persons who menstruate" at no cost to the inmate.
4 Great Burger Places in Illinois
Photo byPhoto by Lefteris kallergis on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Illinois and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Illinois that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Two Illinois state lawmakers set to retire after winning new terms
(The Center Square) – Two Illinois state lawmakers who recently won reelection have announced they won’t continue into the new General Assembly. State Sen. Jason Barickman, R-Bloomington, announced Monday he will retire from the position at the end of the term on Jan. 10. He just won an uncontested race in his district. Barickman said in a statement he looks forward to spending time with family and not being taken away by phone calls. ...
Springfield District #186 OKs purchase of land on 11th St.
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — Springfield Public School District #186 has approved the purchase of land at 11th St. and Stevenson Dr. for a new school. The former site of Allis Chalmers would replace Laketown, Southern View, and Hazel Dell Elementary Schools pending resolution of environmental concerns. The vote passed...
Lostant Officials On Coyote Watch
A message went up on the village of Lostant's official Facebook page Monday evening saying they took several reports of coyotes in town. The post goes on to ask folks in Lostant to use caution with children walking to school and with pets. Village officials shared their concerns with the La Salle County Sheriff's Office.
MICHAEL B. ADAMS
(SPRINGFIELD) The private family funeral service for Michael B. Adams, age 42, of Springfield, Illinois, will be held at a later date. Cremation rites have been accorded. The Thrasher Family Funeral Home in Olney is assisting the family with the arrangements. Again, that’s private family services only for Michael B. Adams of Springfield.
IEDA Seeing People Moving To Iowa From Illinois, Nebraska
(Undated) — The Iowa Economic Development Authority can now track where people are moving to Iowa from. Iowa Economic Development Authority Director Debi Durham says she uses Department of Transportation data to track where people are coming from when they move here and surrender their old licenses. She says more and more people are moving to Iowa from bordering states…
300 Birds Just Fell From the Sky Dead in Southern Illinois
Authorities say that 300 birds just fell from the sky dead in southern Illinois and they think they know the culprit that's responsible. The Illinois Department of Natural Resources just shared news that 300 snow geese were just found deceased in southern Illinois. They currently believe it's because of the bird flu that has caused the death of millions of birds across America this year.
Illinois representative files bill to ban semi-automatic rifles
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — After a mass shooting earlier this year, one state legislator is trying to ban the sale of some guns in the state. Rep. Bob Morgan (D-Deerfield) filed a bill that would ban sales of semi-automatic rifles and magazines that hold over 10 rounds. It additionally would raise the age of most […]
