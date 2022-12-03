(EFFINGHAM) The Illinois State Police have released the results of Nighttime Enforcement (NITE) Patrols in both Richland and Jasper Counties during November. The NITE Patrols focused on preventing, detecting, and taking enforcement action in response to impaired driving and occupant restraint violations, especially between the hours of 6:00 pm and 6:00 am. There were 10 total citations issued, including 4 insurance violations, 2 registration offenses, 1 DUI ticket, 1 other alcohol/drug citation, and 1 occupant restraint offense. There were also 28 total written warnings issued. It’s noted that alcohol and drugs are factors in more than 30% of all fatal traffic crashes. Over half of all Illinois fatal wrecks occur at night.

