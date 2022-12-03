Read full article on original website
AREA WEEKLONG ACTIVITIES
(OLNEY) It’s a Holiday Open House this coming Sunday afternoon from 1:00 to 4:00 at the Heritage House Museum, at the corner of Elm Street and Kitchell Avenue in Olney. All are invited out to enjoy refreshments and musical entertainment as the Heritage House will be extensively decorated for the season and available for touring. All courtesy of the Richland Heritage Museum Foundation. Learn more on it’s website, at richlandcountymuseums.org.
GERALD “JERRY” SHAW
(OBLONG) The celebration of life service for Gerald “Jerry” Shaw, age 77, of Oblong, will be held Monday afternoon, December 12, at 12:00, at the Pulliam Funeral Home in Oblong, with burial in the New Robinson Cemetery. The visitation is Monday morning, December 12, from 10:00 until service time, at the Pulliam Funeral Home in Oblong. Again, that’s for Gerald “Jerry” Shaw of Oblong.
SHEILA ANN SHANES
(ROBINSON) The celebration of life service for Sheila Ann Shanes, age 75, of Robinson, will be held Friday afternoon, December 9, at 1:00, at the Pulliam Funeral Home in Oblong, with burial in the Olive Branch Cemetery, north of Annapolis. The visitation is also Friday, December 9, from 11:00 until service time, at the Pulliam Funeral Home in Oblong. Again, that’s for Sheila Ann Shanes of Robinson.
Daviess Community Hospital unveils MIH vehicle
Daviess Community Hospital has a new tool at its disposal. The hospital announced its new Mobile Integrated Health vehicle is ready to go. The MIH vehicle will have a specially trained community paramedic that can go into the community to increase access to basic healthcare services. Around 930,000 dollars from...
Commissioners want you to take the burn ban seriously
That was the request to the public from the Knox County Commissioners as they reinstated it for another 7 days. The ban was first decreed a little over 10 days ago. Knox County Commission President Kellie Streeter said after talking with emergency officials, it was determined that dry conditions still warrant a ban on all open burning in the county.
Police Beat for Monday, December 5th, 2022
A 22-year-old Kinmundy man has been arrested by Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies for aggravated domestic battery. Deputies tracked down Jacob Elliston of North Monroe after a female went to the Salem Township Hospital emergency room for treatment of injuries. 45-year-old Travis Landes of McCarty Road in Kinmundy was arrested...
SPECIAL REGIONAL PATROL RESULTS
(EFFINGHAM) The Illinois State Police have released the results of Nighttime Enforcement (NITE) Patrols in both Richland and Jasper Counties during November. The NITE Patrols focused on preventing, detecting, and taking enforcement action in response to impaired driving and occupant restraint violations, especially between the hours of 6:00 pm and 6:00 am. There were 10 total citations issued, including 4 insurance violations, 2 registration offenses, 1 DUI ticket, 1 other alcohol/drug citation, and 1 occupant restraint offense. There were also 28 total written warnings issued. It’s noted that alcohol and drugs are factors in more than 30% of all fatal traffic crashes. Over half of all Illinois fatal wrecks occur at night.
DOROTHEA L. PRINGLE
(CLAY CITY) The funeral service for Dorothea L. Pringle, age 99, of Clay City, will be held Monday morning, December 12, at 11:00, at the Clay City United Methodist Church, with burial in the Clay City Cemetery. The visitation is also Monday morning, December 12, from 10:00 until service time, at the Clay City United Methodist Church. The Kistler-Patterson Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements. Again, that’s for Dorothea L. Pringle of Clay City.
Fallen soldier to return to Daviess County 72 years later
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A family in Daviess County is preparing for their long-awaited reunion with a late family member who was declared missing-in-action while serving in the Korean War. Modern technology made it possible to identify his remains. Private First Class Robert Wright had been missing and presumed dead...
DANIEL BENJAMIN “DANNY” CARLSON
(OLNEY) The funeral service for Daniel Benjamin “Danny” Carlson, age 65, of Olney, will be held Wednesday morning, December 7, at 11:00, at the Kistler-Patterson Funeral Home in Olney, with burial in the Maple Dale Cemetery in Olney. The visitation is also Wednesday morning, December 7, from 10:00 until service time at the Kistler-Patterson Funeral Home in Olney. Again, that’s for Daniel Benjamin “Danny” Carlson of Olney.
Investigation underway following firearm incident near West TH elementary school
WEST TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Update: A statement was released this evening by VCSC Curriculum Coordinator Dr. Katelynn Moats Liebermann, addressing the Sugar Creek Consolidated Elementary School lockdown on Tuesday. “The Vigo County School Corporation is thankful for the response of all our first responders, including Sugar Creek Consolidated and district lead School Protection […]
Sullivan County sheriff-elect first order of business
SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTHI) - Jason Bobbitt was elected sheriff in November. He will be taking the place of current Sullivan County Sheriff Clark Cottom as his eight-year term has come to an end. Cottom spoke on his time as sheriff while also looking ahead toward Bobbitt's future. "I feel like...
11-Year-Old Student Detained, Was Possibly Armed with Gun
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. — An 11-year-old student at Sugar Creek Consolidated Elementary School was detained Tuesday after being spotted with a gun, according to the Vigo County Sheriff’s Office. In a report filed Tuesday by WTWO in Terre Haute, a student left school around 12:45 before being spotted...
Fire crews respond to 3 fires in northern Vigo County
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Otter Creek Fire Department responded to three structure fires in the northern Vigo County town of Sandcut. Two garages were involved upon arrival of crews with the fire spreading to a nearby residence. The fire also extended across dry grass and leaves. Otter Creek, Rosedale, Lyford and Seelyville firefighters spent […]
Daviess County Arrest Report (12/6)
Andrew Johnson, 42, of Lexington, was arrested on a count of Theft with Prior. Bond was set at $2,500. Ernie Rivera Torres, 35, of Vincennes, was arrested on a count of Petition to Revoke. Bond was set at $10,000. Derrick Flowers, 53, of Vincennes, was arrested on a count of...
Four refuse hospital treatment following car-deer crash
Four occupants of a car that struck a deer on Route 37 north of Kell were treated on the scene by Kell Fire and United Medical Response. Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies say the car was driven by 56-year-old Martha Goff of Hill Street in Alma. She was checked at the scene along with three passengers. They are identified as 74-year-old Delores Osterholtz of Madison Street in Kinmundy, 30-year-old Bethany Hazzard of North Broadway in Salem, and a five-year-old female juvenile from Alma. All four declined hospital treatment.
TH man arrested following pursuit, charged with stealing vehicle
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Terre Haute man has been arrested following a pursuit with law enforcement Tuesday morning. According to Vigo County Chief Deputy Stephen Meng, the situation began when officers located a vehicle that had been reported stolen in the 3000 block of Goldenrod Avenue. Meng said that a man was inside […]
JENNIFER RENEE BROOKS MORECRAFT
(TOLEDO) The celebration of life service for Jennifer Renee Brooks Morecraft, age 40, of Toledo, will be held Wednesday night, December 7, at 7:00, at the Barkley Funeral Home in Toledo, with burial in the Toledo Cemetery at a later date. The memorial visitation is also Wednesday evening, December 7, from 5:00 until service time, at the Barkley Funeral Home in Toledo. Again, that’s for Jennifer Renee Brooks Morecraft of Toledo.
Police Beat for Saturday, December 3rd, 2022
Centralia Police have arrested an O’Fallon woman for residential burglary and theft. Tia Beyers was taken to the Marion County Jail to await a decision on formal charges. No other details are available. The Marion County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the theft of a catalytic converter from a car...
