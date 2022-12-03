ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Wolverine Confidential: Michigan football roster movement

A lot has happened with the Michigan football program since the team won its second straight Big Ten title this past Saturday. On the latest episode of Wolverine Confidential, we discuss the latest news, including:. + Jim Harbaugh and NFL rumors (again) + Details of Mazi Smith’s arrest and Harbaugh’s...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Michigan State DLs Dashaun Mallory, Jalen Hunt enter transfer portal

Michigan State is apparently losing a pair of veteran defensive linemen. Fifth-year senior Dashaun Mallory and redshirt junior Jalen Hunt have entered the transfer portal, a team spokesman confirmed Monday morning. Both were defensive tackles who moved to defensive end late this season because the Spartans were shorthanded on the edge due to injuries and suspensions.
EAST LANSING, MI
Michigan State’s season officially over with no bowl game

Michigan State’s season is officially over. Bowl game pairings were announced on Sunday and, as expected, the Spartans will not be part of the postseason after finishing with a 5-7 record. There were 80 bowl-eligible teams to fill the 82 spots in 41 games. Additionally, New Mexico State received...
EAST LANSING, MI
20 Metro Detroit boys basketball players to watch for in 2022-23 season

The high school boys basketball season has arrived and there are many talented players stepping onto the hardwood across the Metro Detroit coverage area this winter. Here is a look into 20 of the top players from the area, with an extra list of more to watch for. Do you have more players to suggest? Help us follow them this season by emailing japurcell@mlive.com with reports and stats.
DETROIT, MI
Flint residents come to the Flint Cultural Center for a tree lighting and holiday walk

Flint residents come to the Flint Cultural Center for a tree lighting and holiday walk. A group of children flock to hug a Santa Claus performer during a tree lighting and holiday walk at the Flint Cultural Center in Flint on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022. The tree was lit in the space between Flint Institute of Arts, Longway Planetarium and Flint Repertory Theatre.Get Photo.
FLINT, MI

