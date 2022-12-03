Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
In 1994, a mom said she lost her 4-year-old son at the mall but witnesses saw her alone. What happened to D'Wan Sims?Fatim HemrajLivonia, MI
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Investigator to Make Good on Deadline He Issued Law Enforcement Regarding Missing Dee Ann WarnerTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Football: More questions need answers after No. 2 Ohio State’s 45-23 loss to No. 3 MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: How No. 2 Buckeyes handle ‘disheartening’ consecutive loss to No. 3 MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
MLive.com
Michigan State true freshman tracker: Eight redshirts burned this season
Michigan State’s season ended a month earlier than a year ago. One season removed from posting 11 wins with a Peach Bowl victory against Pittsburgh, the Spartans lost at Penn State on Nov. 26 to finish with a 5-7 record. That means they’ll go without a bowl game for...
MLive.com
Wolverine Confidential: Michigan football roster movement
A lot has happened with the Michigan football program since the team won its second straight Big Ten title this past Saturday. On the latest episode of Wolverine Confidential, we discuss the latest news, including:. + Jim Harbaugh and NFL rumors (again) + Details of Mazi Smith’s arrest and Harbaugh’s...
MLive.com
In Michigan’s most important games, an unlikely running back emerges
INDIANAPOLIS -- In some of the most critical plays of Michigan’s past two games, the team’s most important games of the season so far, the football was given not to J.J. McCarthy or Blake Corum or Donovan Edwards but a little-used junior listed as a linebacker. “I just...
MLive.com
Michigan State DLs Dashaun Mallory, Jalen Hunt enter transfer portal
Michigan State is apparently losing a pair of veteran defensive linemen. Fifth-year senior Dashaun Mallory and redshirt junior Jalen Hunt have entered the transfer portal, a team spokesman confirmed Monday morning. Both were defensive tackles who moved to defensive end late this season because the Spartans were shorthanded on the edge due to injuries and suspensions.
MLive.com
Michigan State heads to Penn State looking to avoid three-game losing streak
EAST LANSING – Push through one more tough game and the schedule will at last start to ease up. That’s the message Tom Izzo is telling his Michigan State team as it prepares to take on Penn State on the road on Wednesday (6:30 p.m., BTN). “We’ve got...
MLive.com
Early look at 2023 Michigan High School Football Player of the Year contenders
MLive announced its 10th recipient of the Michigan High School Football Player of the Year award last week when Dexter running back Cole Cabana was presented the trophy in a surprise ceremony. His effort rose Dexter to historic new heights while breaking many school records along the way. Where will...
MLive.com
Michigan State’s season officially over with no bowl game
Michigan State’s season is officially over. Bowl game pairings were announced on Sunday and, as expected, the Spartans will not be part of the postseason after finishing with a 5-7 record. There were 80 bowl-eligible teams to fill the 82 spots in 41 games. Additionally, New Mexico State received...
MLive.com
Michigan can’t close vs. Kentucky in London, loses Jaelin Llewellyn to injury
Michigan let a marquee win slip away at home last time out. It happened again on Sunday across the Atlantic Ocean. Playing in London against No. 19 Kentucky, the Wolverines led in the second half and trailed by just two with 1:40 left. An uninspiring finish resulted in a 73-69 defeat that dropped Michigan to 5-3.
MLive.com
Michigan vs. TCU tickets: How to get them for College Football Playoff at Fiesta Bowl
The first-ever meeting between Michigan and TCU will come in the College Football Playoff. The teams will meet in a semifinal, the Fiesta Bowl, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, on Dec. 31. Kickoff is set for 4 p.m. ET (2 p.m. local time) and will be televised on ESPN.
MLive.com
Brother Rice basketball’s depth already shows in dominant 75-44 win over Detroit Western
BLOOMFIELD HILLS -- The Bloomfield Hills Brother Rice boys basketball team has what many believe to be the state’s most talented roster this year. With three players signed to play at Division I schools, Brother Rice is considered to be a heavy favorite to win a Division 1 state title.
MLive.com
Top 10 Metro Detroit boys basketball teams entering the 2022-23 season
The boys basketball season is underway and the Metro Detroit area will once again be a hot bed of top teams in Michigan. The very long journey to the Breslin Center begins and here are some of the top teams to watch heading into the season. 1. Bloomfield Hills Brother...
MLive.com
North Farmington boys basketball shows it’s ready with 49-36 win over Detroit King
DETROIT -- North Farmington entered the new high school basketball season on Monday night with higher expectations than ever before. A program that has never won a state title but has had many great teams over the years, this year’s Raiders squad believes they can be the first ones in program history to finally hoist a state championship trophy.
Four Flint-area football players named to Associated Press Division 7-8 All-State team
FLINT – Four Flint-area football players, including three from New Lothrop, were voted onto The Associated Press Division 7-8 All-State football team. Michael Stevenson of Montrose and Jaden Curry of New Lothrop were named first-team All-State while Jack Kulhanek and Grayson Orr of New Lothrop made the second team.
MLive.com
Metro Detroit high school girls and boys basketball scores from Tuesday, Dec. 6
Most scores are reported through the Associated Press and the MHSAA. To add your missing score, email japurcell@mlive.com or tag @JaredPurcellDET on Twitter with the results. Stats from the game are accepted too.
MLive.com
20 Metro Detroit boys basketball players to watch for in 2022-23 season
The high school boys basketball season has arrived and there are many talented players stepping onto the hardwood across the Metro Detroit coverage area this winter. Here is a look into 20 of the top players from the area, with an extra list of more to watch for. Do you have more players to suggest? Help us follow them this season by emailing japurcell@mlive.com with reports and stats.
MLive.com
Flint residents come to the Flint Cultural Center for a tree lighting and holiday walk
Flint residents come to the Flint Cultural Center for a tree lighting and holiday walk. A group of children flock to hug a Santa Claus performer during a tree lighting and holiday walk at the Flint Cultural Center in Flint on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022. The tree was lit in the space between Flint Institute of Arts, Longway Planetarium and Flint Repertory Theatre.Get Photo.
Comments / 0