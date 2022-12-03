Read full article on original website
boatingindustry.com
Tommy’s Boats opens new Grand Rapids location
Tommy’s Boats celebrated the opening of its newest location near Grand Rapids, Michigan during a ribbon cutting ceremony on Dec. 1. The new 16,000-square-foot facility, which houses a showroom floor, sales offices, and a 12-bay service department is located in Comstock Park, just off West River Drive at 247 Morrissey Drive NE. A unique feature of the new dealership is a custom boat storage tower along the property’s east side. The tower is the first of its kind to be built anywhere in the United States.
See where to get real Christmas trees in the Grand Rapids area
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — If you’re still looking to deck your halls for Christmas with a real tree, there are several tree farms around Grand Rapids ready for your evergreen needs. In the Grand Rapids area, there are a variety of Christmas tree types available, including firs, spruces...
Black, woman-owned cafe opens in GR with support from community, city
Many people spent the chilly day warming up at Last Mile on Sunday. It's a Black and woman-owned cafe that just opened in Grand Rapids.
The Golden Apple Tale treasure hunt is a decades old Michigan mystery
The Golden Apple Tale set off a decades long mystery in MichiganPhoto byCam Kaskgn. The Golden Apple Tale was a self-published book that was released in 1982. The tome was written by Cam Kaskgn. It told the tale of a hidden necklace somewhere in Michigan; clues pointed to the Grand Rapids area.
thecollegiatelive.com
Explore Grand Rapids for free during your winter break by using a GoSeeGR Pass!
The GoSeeGR is a program offered to enroll Grand Rapids Community College students that allows for free admission to local venues including the Grand Rapids Art Museum, the Grand Rapids Public Museum, the Gerald R. Ford Presidential Museum, Children’s Museum as well as John Ball Zoo. “Students can pick...
New Grand Rapids store offers huge selection of zero proof beer, wine, and spirits
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Everywhere you look, people are consuming alcohol. It’s a multi-billion-dollar industry, and for many people, having the occasional glass of wine or cocktail is just part of the norm. But alcohol consumption can also be problematic. According to the CDC, more than 380 people died every day from excessive alcohol use in the US, between 2015 and 2019. Reports also indicate alcohol consumption rose drastically, following the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. It’s safe to say alcohol is not for everyone.
Where are Christmas light displays in Muskegon County? An interactive GIS map has you covered
MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI – Looking for holiday lights for a festive night of viewing? Muskegon County has a website for that. Muskegon’s Christmas & Holiday Displays allows users to view and upload photos of lights and other holiday displays. The displays also can be seen on a map...
Grand Rapids Business Journal
GRCC professor addresses region’s ‘dire’ need for ASL interpreters
A local sign language educator is hoping to encourage students to pursue interpretation as a career by creating a streamlined path to state certification. Justine Bryant, a Grand Rapids Community College (GRCC) affiliate assistant professor of sign language, knows that while finding qualified, trained interpreters for those who are deaf or hard of hearing is vital, the road to a complete education in the field often is complicated for students.
Economic development group wins Midwest award for bringing $430M project to Muskegon
MUSKEGON TOWNSHIP, MI — The Greater Muskegon Economic Development group is the winner of the “Large Ecomonic Impact Deal of the Year” award from the Mid-America Economic Development Council. GMED was nominated for the award by Consumers Energy for bringing a biomedical research company to Muskegon Township,...
The richest woman in Michigan
Kalamazoo is a town in the southwest region of Michigan. It is equidistant from two major American cities, Chicago and Detroit, each less than 150 miles away. In this small Michigan town, Dr. Homer Stryker created a medical equipment company in 1941 that has been growing since then, and in 2020, its revenue exceeded $14.4 billion. This successful company made Stryker's family one of the richest in the country. Three family members are on the annual Forbes 400 list: Ronda, Pat, and Jon.
What Was Your First Concert? 9&10 Followers Let Us Know
On Friday, we asked our Facebook followers to tell us about their first concert – and they sure responded! Around 800 people told us about their first experience, which includes seeing KISS in Traverse City, Elvis in Kalamazoo, the Beatles (we have a lot of folks who saw the Beatles!), Johnny Cash, Kenny Chesney, Metallica … and the list goes on.
These Grand Rapids Locations Made Their Hollywood Debut in Feature Films
We have had famous people live or visit the city. However, Grand Rapids is not famous because of people dropping by to say hi. Several locations in Grand Rapids have been featured in several movies throughout the years. Let's see if you can identify what locations were used in films.
NoChe hosts fifth annual holiday market in Grand Rapids
We’re just a few weeks away from Christmas and holiday shopping is in full swing. Saturday, people in Grand Rapids got a chance to shop local and purchase some unique gifts to put under the tree.
Women’s pro volleyball team launching in Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Pro women’s volleyball is coming to Grand Rapids in February 2024. Dan DeVos, chairman and CEO of DP Fox Sports & Entertainment, parent company of the Grand Rapids Griffins, announced the formation of the team during a press conference Monday. The team, whose name has not yet been chosen, is the first announced for the newly formed Pro Volleyball Federation.
This Michigan University Is Now Offering ‘Ultimate Frisbee’ Scholarships
A Michigan university has just announced they've hired a head coach for their 'Ultimate Frisbee' program, which means the scholarship process can begin for elite frisbee athletes. What Michigan Schools Have Ultimate Frisbee Teams?. Many schools in the state have Ultimate Frisbee clubs or rec teams, according to Ultimate Frisbee...
Yes, it is Illegal to Block Traffic While Waiting for the Drive-Thru in Michigan
I get it, sometimes you don't want to get out and grab your food or coffee when you're going through the drive thru. During the winter here in Michigan, I can especially understand the appeal of possibly waiting a couple of extra minutes in line just to make sure you don't have to trudge snow, sludge, or even rain into your vehicle.
Two new West Michigan Aldi stores announce opening dates
WEST MICHIGAN — Two West Michigan communities will soon have another choice to get their grocery shopping done after Aldi stores open within the next two weeks. First, the Aldi store in Greenville is set to open Tuesday, Dec. 6, at 2009 W. Washington St. A ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday.
MLive
