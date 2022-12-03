ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adair County, OK

OHP: Passenger Killed, 2 Injured In Adair County Crash

 4 days ago
A passenger was killed in a crash Friday night in Adair County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the crash happened at around 10:42 p.m. on the eastbound lanes of County Road Salem near US-59.

OHP said they are still investigating what happened in the crash.

One of the passengers inside of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene, troopers said.

The 25-year-old driver, Jade Duncan, and an 8-year-old passenger were both transported to the hospital in fair condition.

Troopers haven’t released any further details about the passenger that was killed.

News On 6 KOTV in Tulsa provides news, weather and sports information for eastern Oklahoma to keep Oklahomans safe, informed and entertained.

