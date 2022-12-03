ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bar Harbor, ME

Ellsworth American

Craft store and dance studio open in former warehouse

ELLSWORTH — Two new businesses have put some new life into the old warehouse at 51 Franklin St. in Ellsworth. The warehouse, which has served many purposes over the years, is now home to a craft store and a dance studio. Jeff Lamb and his wife, Danielle Alteri, now...
ELLSWORTH, ME
wabi.tv

Santa’s Winter Wonderland brings Christmas cheer to Bangor

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Saturday marked the first day of Santa’s Winter Wonderland in downtown Bangor. Hosted by Benjamin’s Pub on Franklin St., this is a free event that is aimed towards providing children with fun festive activities. Events include face painting, a scavenger hunt, Christmas caroling and karaoke, and a story time and picture session with Mr. and Mrs. Claus.
BANGOR, ME
94.9 HOM

Tourist Hotspot Named Maine’s Most Family-Friendly City

Throughout the state of Maine, you'll find plenty of towns and cities with lots of family-friendly activities to do. Many of Maine's beachfront communities cater to families in the summer with offerings of amusement parks, arcades, mini golf, and of course, beaches. But according to a recent article released by Travel Pulse, none of those popular beachfront places are Maine's most family-friendly city. Instead, a different hotspot was chosen.
MAINE STATE
WPFO

Truck crashes through Ellsworth Dollar Tree entrance, 5 injured

ELLSWORTH (WGME) -- Five people were injured Monday when a pickup truck crashed into the entrance of the Ellsworth Dollar Tree, according to the Bangor Daily News. The paper reports that the driver was an 80-year-old man. The driver was trying to park outside the store when the truck accelerated.
ELLSWORTH, ME
WDEA AM 1370

December 9-10 Community Holiday Celebration in Southwest Harbor

The entire family is invited to come to the Community Holiday Celebration December 9th and 10th in Southwest Harbor. The festivities kick off on Friday, December 9th with the Acadia Chamber Chili Cook-Off which will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. at the American Legion Hall on Village Greenway. This is the 1st every Chili Cook-Off sponsored by the Acadia Chamber and bragging rights are at stake! There will be prizes for "People's Choice", "Hottest Chili", "Best Vegan" and "Professional". It is $10.00 to enter, and all the information and details, along with the registration form may be found HERE. Admission to the Chili Cook-Off is just $5.00 per person, with children under 12 admitted for free.
SOUTHWEST HARBOR, ME
WDEA AM 1370

Santa’s Mailbox Locations Downeast

Short of sitting on Santa's lap and whispering to him what you want for Christmas, there's nothing better than writing a letter to Santa to make sure the jolly old Elf knows what you want for Christmas!. Whether you're helping your child with his or her letter, or they're writing...
ELLSWORTH, ME
WDEA AM 1370

Bar Harbor Buoy Tree Lighting Wednesday November 30

The Bar Harbor Chamber of Commerce will be holding their holiday buoy tree lighting ceremony and donation presentation to the Maine Lobstermen's Association, Wednesday afternoon, November 30th. The buoy tree is located at Harborview Park, across from the intersection of West Street and Main Street in downtown Bar Harbor. The...
BAR HARBOR, ME
WDEA AM 1370

12 Bar Harbor Bank & Trust Employees Recognized for Outstanding Contributions in 2022

12 Bar Harbor Bank & Trust employees were recognized during the Bank’s Employee Appreciation Week for their outstanding contributions to the organization in 2022. The peer-nominated Brand Behavior Awards are awarded to employees whose behavior exemplifies the Bank’s core values of Communication, Initiative, Positivity, Professionalism, Quality, and Teamwork. These values guide the actions of all Bank employees and set the expectation for customers.
BAR HARBOR, ME
WPFO

Body of missing Presque Isle student found on Sears Island

(BDN) -- The body that washed ashore on Sears Island Saturday was identified as the University of Maine at Presque Isle student who went missing in October. The state medical examiner’s office confirmed that Chase Dmuchowsky, 21, was the deceased man hikers found at the island in Searsport on Nov. 26, Presque Isle Police said Friday. Dmuchowsky had been missing for more than a month.
PRESQUE ISLE, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Belfast police investigate 8 car burglaries at Waldo County YMCA

BELFAST, Maine — Belfast police officers responded to a report of multiple car burglaries at the Waldo County YMCA located at 157 Lincolnville Avenue on Friday night. The report of the burglaries described that eight vehicles were broken into between 4:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m., a news release from Chief Robert Cormier with the Belfast Police Department said Monday.
BELFAST, ME
WDEA AM 1370

