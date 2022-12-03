The entire family is invited to come to the Community Holiday Celebration December 9th and 10th in Southwest Harbor. The festivities kick off on Friday, December 9th with the Acadia Chamber Chili Cook-Off which will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. at the American Legion Hall on Village Greenway. This is the 1st every Chili Cook-Off sponsored by the Acadia Chamber and bragging rights are at stake! There will be prizes for "People's Choice", "Hottest Chili", "Best Vegan" and "Professional". It is $10.00 to enter, and all the information and details, along with the registration form may be found HERE. Admission to the Chili Cook-Off is just $5.00 per person, with children under 12 admitted for free.

SOUTHWEST HARBOR, ME ・ 6 DAYS AGO