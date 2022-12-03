Read full article on original website
Ellsworth American
Craft store and dance studio open in former warehouse
ELLSWORTH — Two new businesses have put some new life into the old warehouse at 51 Franklin St. in Ellsworth. The warehouse, which has served many purposes over the years, is now home to a craft store and a dance studio. Jeff Lamb and his wife, Danielle Alteri, now...
Tell Me You’re In Downeast Maine This Holiday Season Without Telling Me You’re in Downeast Maine [PHOTOS]
Tell me you're in Downeast Maine this Holiday Season without telling me you're in Downeast Maine! I'll go first!. Nothing says Downeast Maine like a Lobster Trap Tree!. And I love the newest addition...The Lobster Buoy Tree! I hope that this becomes an annual tradition in Bar Harbor!. It's beautiful...
wabi.tv
Santa’s Winter Wonderland brings Christmas cheer to Bangor
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Saturday marked the first day of Santa’s Winter Wonderland in downtown Bangor. Hosted by Benjamin’s Pub on Franklin St., this is a free event that is aimed towards providing children with fun festive activities. Events include face painting, a scavenger hunt, Christmas caroling and karaoke, and a story time and picture session with Mr. and Mrs. Claus.
Tourist Hotspot Named Maine’s Most Family-Friendly City
Throughout the state of Maine, you'll find plenty of towns and cities with lots of family-friendly activities to do. Many of Maine's beachfront communities cater to families in the summer with offerings of amusement parks, arcades, mini golf, and of course, beaches. But according to a recent article released by Travel Pulse, none of those popular beachfront places are Maine's most family-friendly city. Instead, a different hotspot was chosen.
Is a white Christmas in the forecast for Maine?
MAINE, USA — What's the one thing we all want for Christmas? Contrary to what Mariah Carey would tell you, I think most would like snow!. To take a look at the future, we first need to look at the past to see how often we have had snow on Christmas Day.
Wreaths Across America – Ellsworth Ceremony Sunday December 11
The Wreaths Across America convoy will be leaving for Washington DC on Sunday, December 11th. There will be a ceremony at the Maine Coast Mall - TJ Maxx parking lot at 9:30 a.m. According to Michelle Cote, with the Hancock County Sheriff's Department, you can expect 35 tractor trailers in...
penbaypilot.com
Rockland interim Harbor Master requests one-time large ship waiver, points to needed revenue
ROCKLAND — The city of Rockland could pick up an additional $35,000 (rough estimate), next fall, but only if City Councilors approve a one-time waiver permitting an additional 3,000-passenger cruise ship to visit Rockland Harbor in 2023. Currently, Rockland’s passenger ship ordinance is capped at five for the number...
WPFO
Truck crashes through Ellsworth Dollar Tree entrance, 5 injured
ELLSWORTH (WGME) -- Five people were injured Monday when a pickup truck crashed into the entrance of the Ellsworth Dollar Tree, according to the Bangor Daily News. The paper reports that the driver was an 80-year-old man. The driver was trying to park outside the store when the truck accelerated.
Meet the 2022-23 Ellsworth High School Indoor Track Team [PHOTOS]
The 2022-23 Ellsworth High School Indoor Track Team gathered in Katsiaficas Gymnasium on Monday afternoon, December 5th. Best of luck this season!
December 9-10 Community Holiday Celebration in Southwest Harbor
The entire family is invited to come to the Community Holiday Celebration December 9th and 10th in Southwest Harbor. The festivities kick off on Friday, December 9th with the Acadia Chamber Chili Cook-Off which will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. at the American Legion Hall on Village Greenway. This is the 1st every Chili Cook-Off sponsored by the Acadia Chamber and bragging rights are at stake! There will be prizes for "People's Choice", "Hottest Chili", "Best Vegan" and "Professional". It is $10.00 to enter, and all the information and details, along with the registration form may be found HERE. Admission to the Chili Cook-Off is just $5.00 per person, with children under 12 admitted for free.
Where to get breakfast in Brewer or Bangor, Maine
Hanging out with your kids or family in town for a visit to downtown Bangor, ME? Do you hate to cook or often sleep late on weekends but want to ensure your kids start the day with a great meal?
Santa’s Mailbox Locations Downeast
Short of sitting on Santa's lap and whispering to him what you want for Christmas, there's nothing better than writing a letter to Santa to make sure the jolly old Elf knows what you want for Christmas!. Whether you're helping your child with his or her letter, or they're writing...
Meet the 2022-23 Ellsworth High School Competition and Game Day Cheer Teams [PHOTOS]
The 2022-23 Ellsworth High School Competition and Game Day Cheer Teams gathered in Katsiaficas Gymnasium on Monday, December 5th for Picture Day! Meet the Teams and best of luck this season!. Competition Cheer Team. 2022-23 Ellsworth High School Competition Cheer Team. Game Day Cheer Team. 2022-23 Ellsworth High School Game...
Bar Harbor Buoy Tree Lighting Wednesday November 30
The Bar Harbor Chamber of Commerce will be holding their holiday buoy tree lighting ceremony and donation presentation to the Maine Lobstermen's Association, Wednesday afternoon, November 30th. The buoy tree is located at Harborview Park, across from the intersection of West Street and Main Street in downtown Bar Harbor. The...
12 Bar Harbor Bank & Trust Employees Recognized for Outstanding Contributions in 2022
12 Bar Harbor Bank & Trust employees were recognized during the Bank’s Employee Appreciation Week for their outstanding contributions to the organization in 2022. The peer-nominated Brand Behavior Awards are awarded to employees whose behavior exemplifies the Bank’s core values of Communication, Initiative, Positivity, Professionalism, Quality, and Teamwork. These values guide the actions of all Bank employees and set the expectation for customers.
Elderly Man Crashes His Truck Through Maine Dollar Tree Injuring 5 People
Five people have been injured following an incident at an Ellsworth Dollar General on Monday. According to WGME 13, an elderly Maine man, 80, was attempting to park his truck in a spot outside of the Dollar General store when the truck suddenly accelerated and crashed through the front of the store, subsequently injuring five people.
Friends in Action Senior Lunches – Tuesdays and Thursdays in December
One of the hardest things about COVID was the sense of isolation that many people have felt. That's why I am so pleased to see that Friends in Action has resumed their Senior Lunches every Tuesday at 12 Noon. And now, due to popular demand, they have expanded and will be serving on Thursdays at 12 noon !
WPFO
Body of missing Presque Isle student found on Sears Island
(BDN) -- The body that washed ashore on Sears Island Saturday was identified as the University of Maine at Presque Isle student who went missing in October. The state medical examiner’s office confirmed that Chase Dmuchowsky, 21, was the deceased man hikers found at the island in Searsport on Nov. 26, Presque Isle Police said Friday. Dmuchowsky had been missing for more than a month.
penbaypilot.com
Restorative Justice Project Maine announces training opportunities for Winter 2023
Since 2005, the Restorative Justice Project Maine has offered restorative processes to juveniles and adults involved in the legal system, inviting the community to hold them accountable for their actions, giving voice to those who have been harmed, and creating pathways for amends, restitution and the repair of damaged relationships.
Belfast police investigate 8 car burglaries at Waldo County YMCA
BELFAST, Maine — Belfast police officers responded to a report of multiple car burglaries at the Waldo County YMCA located at 157 Lincolnville Avenue on Friday night. The report of the burglaries described that eight vehicles were broken into between 4:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m., a news release from Chief Robert Cormier with the Belfast Police Department said Monday.
