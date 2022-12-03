Read full article on original website
benzinsider.com
The Benefits of Buying a Mercedes
When it comes to the automobile industry, the name Mercedes-Benz has become synonymous with luxury, style, and performance for almost a century. With a global brand value of $25.8 billion in 2021, the prestige that accompanies the name has made Mercedes Benz an aspirational brand for many motorists creating a loyal customer base in the worldwide automobile sector.
msn.com
Buell Fuell Fllow motorcycle marks Eric Buell's electric return ... almost
The pandemic forced Eric Buell's plans to the side, same as everyone else's. The American motorcycle designer is finally back — almost — with the electric two-wheeler we first met in 2019. The company is called Fuell and has sold an electric bicycle called the Flluid-1S since last year. The motorcycle is called the Fllow, packing a motor with a claimed 47 horsepower and ridiculous 553 pound-feet of peak torque to move its 400-pound weight in the highest Fllow-1S trim. The bike's designed to serve urban commuters with a claimed real-world range of 150 miles from a 10-kWh battery, a 3.5-second acceleration to 62 miles per hour, and an 85-mph sustained top speed for highway stints. A 15-hp version allows European riders with restricted licenses to throw a leg over.
1937: Pedal Cars
Between the 1920s and 1940s, pedal cars were enjoying a seemingly never-ending heyday. The design of the pedal cars matched the changing full-size auto industry. Some company catalogs had up to 30 pedal car models.
gmauthority.com
2023 Corvette Z06 VIN 001 Has Arrived At The Dealership
It can seem like a lifetime ago that GM officially announced the 2023 Corvette Z06. Unveiled last year, we’ve since been anxiously waiting for the high-performance sports car to hit dealership lots and public roads. Now, we can rejoice, as the first production C8 Corvette Z06 has finally arrived at a dealer.
torquenews.com
Faster Than A Corvette? Cars the New 2023 Toyota Prius Prime Can Smoke In a Race
The all-new 2023 Toyota Prius Prime is the top trim in the line. Here’s a list of some cars it is quicker than from 0-60 MPH. The new 2023 Prius Prime will have 220 hp and be capable of a 0-60 MPH sprint in 6.6 seconds, according to Toyota. We looked to Zeroto60times.com to come up with a list of vehicles slower than the new Prius. Here’s a quick rundown of some slowpokes that will need to move aside to let the Prius Prime pass.
Top Speed
Acura Greenlights Integra Type S With Over 300 Horsepower And A Manual Transmission
Launched in 1985, the Integra name made history in the automotive world. During its entire production run - that lasted until 2006 - the Integra was highly appreciated for its handling and performance. When the name was brought back to life, and the fifth generation arrived in 2022, most enthusiasts were disappointed about what the car had to offer. Since the standard Integra only delivers 200 horsepower, people have been hoping a more powerful, faster version is around the corner. Soon, the first spy shots suggested that a more powerful Integra is under development, and now Acura itself has confirmed a high-performance Integra Type S will be unveiled sometime next summer.
Do Dealers Make Money Repairing Recalls?
Find out if dealers make money from recall repairs. Why does everyone seem happy about an open recall on your vehicle? The post Do Dealers Make Money Repairing Recalls? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
techeblog.com
Porsche 911 Turbo S Takes on Ferrari SF90 in a Drag Racing Showdown
You’ve already seen the Ferrari SF90 take on a Bugatti Chiron, now see how it stacks up against the Porsche 911 Turbo S, which costs less than half of the former. The German supercar is powered by a turbocharged 3.7L six-cylinder boxer engine that makes 641 hp and 590 lb-ft of torque, enabling it to hit 60 mph in just 2.6-seconds, while topping out at 205 mph.
Houston Chronicle
Mercedes Is Releasing an Electric Camper Van ... But Not in the U.S.
Last year, Mercedes-Benz announced the EQT, an electric van slated to be produced in five- and seven-seat configurations. For some drivers, the most intriguing part of this announcement came from a related announcement — that of the Marco Polo, a camper van edition of the EQT. The appeal of a Mercedes-designed electric camper van is pretty straightforward. There is a downside, though — as of now, there are no plans to sell the Marco Polo in the United States.
Carscoops
Drag Racing 2023 Corvette Z06 Dusts A Porsche 911 GT3 By More Than Five Car Lengths
The new Corvette Z06 seems to be an incredible performance bargain by all accounts despite its six-figure price tag. Now, Jason Cammisa is going to see just how well it fares against the car that’s been the standard bearer for decades, the Porsche 911 GT3. Spoiler alert: the Vette wins… by a lot.
Autoblog
Hyundai Ioniq 5 N hot hatch sheds some camouflage in official photo
Hyundai is preparing to release a quicker version of the electric Ioniq 5 developed by its high-performance N division. The hatchback likely won't make its official debut until 2023, but a promotional video gives us a better idea of what to expect from it. Embedded above, the eight-minute video sheds...
The Manual Locking Differential Has Become the Manual Transmission of Off-Roading
Here are the technologies that may make modern 4x4s obsolete and why they are on the rise anyway. The post The Manual Locking Differential Has Become the Manual Transmission of Off-Roading appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Buy This Authentic VW Beetle Mexico City Taxi for $12,500
Facebook MarketplaceThe history of the VW Beetle as a taxi in Mexico City is a fascinating one, and you could own a piece of it.
A History of the Automatic Transmission
Here's a look at the historical uses of the automatic transmission as well as its presence in today's automotive market. The post A History of the Automatic Transmission appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
gmauthority.com
2023 Corvette Z06 Takes On Porsche 911 GT3, Audi R8, Ducati Panigale SP2: Video
The 2023 Corvette Z06 boasts some pretty impressive specs, with its mid-mounted, naturally aspirated 5.5L V8 LT6 gasoline engine throwing down 670 horsepower and 460 pound-feet of torque, spinning up to a soaring 8,600-rpm redline. But what does all that mean in the real world? And more importantly, how does it stack up against other modern sports cars? Now, we’re watching as the new Corvette Z06 lines up for a drag race alongside a selection of atmospheric go-fast machines – including a sport bike.
