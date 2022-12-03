Read full article on original website
New Company Purchases the Huntsville Contract to Pick up Blue Recycle Carts After Bankruptcy & 2,000 Complaints CallsZack LoveHuntsville, AL
6 Cities You Should Move to in AlabamaJameson StewardAlabama State
4 Great Burger Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Popular record-holding store chain opens another new location in AlabamaKristen WaltersAthens, AL
The 2022 Rocket City Christmas Light Show Returns to Huntsville & Madison area at Toyota Field for a Lot of Family FunZack LoveHuntsville, AL
‘Relish’ the opportunity to see the Oscar Meyer Wienermobile this weekend in Alabama
'Relish' the opportunity to 'ketchup' with the Oscar Meyer Wienermobile and 'meat' hotdoggers Bologna Beth and Jumbo Dog Jacob in Northeast Alabama.
WHNT-TV
Shoals Theatre to host Christmas benefit concert
The historic Shoals Theatre in Florence will host a concert to benefit the Muscle Shoals Music Association (MSMA) this week. The historic Shoals Theatre in Florence will host a concert to benefit the Muscle Shoals Music Association (MSMA) this week. Clardy Remembered on Anniversary of Line of Duty …. Today...
WHNT-TV
Christmas Lights: Woodmont Avenue in Huntsville
MADISON, Ala. (WHNT) — Every year, we feature Christmas light displays on News 19! There are many people who go all out to decorate their homes, and we want you to tell us where you’ve seen the best lights. This display is on Woodmont Avenue in Huntsville. The...
WAFF
The best hair tips for the holidays
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - The holidays are the perfect time to get a little extra glam. If you’re looking to give your hair some TLC this season, the ladies from R&A Hair are sharing the latest styles and products of the season. Now through December 20, you...
Goo Goo Dolls, OAR announce tour stop at Albertville’s Sand Mountain Amphitheatre
The Goo Goo Dolls and O.A.R. are teaming up for 'The Big Night Out' tour next summer — and that includes a stop in Albertville.
WAAY-TV
One Generation Away to host drive-thru grocery giveaways Saturday in Athens, Huntsville
While food costs remain high, one nonprofit is providing groceries for the low, low price of free. One Generation Away will bring its mobile drive-thru food pantry to Athens and Huntsville on Saturday. The nonprofit will have produce, pantry staples and more for anyone who visits Athens High School or Milton Frank Stadium from 9 a.m. until 10:30 a.m., or until all the food has been given out.
WHNT-TV
Volunteers needed for United Way of North Alabama in 2023
‘Tis the season of giving, and there are a few ways you can give back to the United Way of Madison County (UWMC). Volunteers needed for United Way of North Alabama …. ‘Tis the season of giving, and there are a few ways you can give back to the United Way of Madison County (UWMC).
Look down the highway. Is it a bird? A plane? Nope. It’s a Wienermobile! And it’s coming to Alabama.
Few people, err, vehicles can upstage the man in the red suit with sleigh pulled by flying reindeer, but come on folks, he comes every year. This week you can see something really special in north Alabama – the famous Oscar Meyer Wienermobile. The iconic hotdog with wheels will...
Broadway Theatre League giving away dinner and a show!
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — The Broadway Theatre has an exciting giveaway that is offering dinner and a show to some lucky winners!. Participants can enter for their chance to win two (2) tickets to three (3) Broadway Theatre League Shows of their choice between February 17, 2023 and August 6, 2023, PLUS a $100 gift card from Rhythm and Monroe Restaurant.
rocketcitynow.com
Sip on Cider in Downtown Athens
ATHENS, Ala. — Now in its twelfth year, the Sippin’ Cider Festival offers an evening of shopping, singing and other fun holiday activities while sipping on winter’s favorite drink. During the Sippin’ Cider Festival, participating merchants will prepare and offer complimentary sample tastings of their favorite hot...
WAAY-TV
Athens Post Office to host career fair for open USPS positions in 10 North Alabama communities
The U.S. Postal Service is looking for workers to fill open positions in 10 North Alabama communities. To that end, members of the Alabama-Mississippi District management team and local Postmasters will be gathering at Athens Post Office from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. They'll be available to meet with the public and answer any questions that applicants may have about working for USPS.
uab.edu
Leap of faith: From Broadway to nursing school
Nicholas Cayce is no stranger to performing under pressure. If anything, he thrives on it. From dance studios across Alabama to the bright lights of Broadway, Cayce has danced and acted on stages around the world. On Dec. 9, he will walk across a new stage as he receives his...
Huntsville breaks daily rainfall record
On Monday the area experienced steady moderate to heavy rainfall. This heavy rain led to excessive totals for some, especially in north Alabama. The outcome of this heavy rain was ponding on roadways and rises in river and stream levels. The Huntsville area specifically broke a 112-year-old daily rainfall record. The Huntsville Airport recorded 2.23 […]
WHNT-TV
Christmas on the River at Ditto Landing
Families will have the opportunity to stroll through Christmas Card Lane featuring life-size Christmas cards. Families will have the opportunity to stroll through Christmas Card Lane featuring life-size Christmas cards. Fyffe Wins Class 2A Championship. The Fyffe Red Devils overcame B.B. Comer 40-28 Friday to win the Class 2A State...
WAAY-TV
Priceville teacher awarded for commitment to students
Bojangles of North Alabama teamed up with Priceville Elementary School Tuesday morning to surprise a very deserving teacher. Alex Clark teaches about 50 special education K-4th graders in Morgan County. Clark's colleagues nominated her to Bojangles for the recognition. "It's nice to be able to put that emphasis on the...
New hotel begins construction at Huntsville’s Redstone Gateway
A new hotel is under construction at Huntsville's Redstone Gateway — the $700 million complex that opened last March.
Unzipping the 35806 with Nixon Norman!
HUNTSVILLE, Ala — Living in The Rocket City - you are bound to frequent at least one of these three hotspots here in Huntsville - MidCity, Bridge Street or Providence - these communities make up the zip code 35806. An area packed full of different living spaces, a whole...
Huntsville residents push for more connectivity among greenways
Vivian Nguyn is a Huntsville resident who prefers to get around to other parts of the city on her bike. She’d like to be able to take advantage of the city’s network of greenways to get from point A to point B, but there aren’t many near where she lives or works.
Artemis I splashdown party to take place at Toyota Field
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — The U.S. Space & Rocket Center and the Rocket City Trash Pandas will host a free Artemis I Splashdown Party at Toyota Field on Sunday, Dec. 11 from 10:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. The party will allow guests to celebrate the Orion spacecraft which is set...
Guntersville dog accused in attack scheduled to be put down
A dog that was accused of attacking a woman in Guntersville resulting in multiple skin-graft surgeries is scheduled to be euthanized, according to court documents.
