Huntsville, AL

WHNT-TV

Shoals Theatre to host Christmas benefit concert

The historic Shoals Theatre in Florence will host a concert to benefit the Muscle Shoals Music Association (MSMA) this week.
FLORENCE, AL
WHNT-TV

Christmas Lights: Woodmont Avenue in Huntsville

MADISON, Ala. (WHNT) — Every year, we feature Christmas light displays on News 19! There are many people who go all out to decorate their homes, and we want you to tell us where you’ve seen the best lights. This display is on Woodmont Avenue in Huntsville. The...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

The best hair tips for the holidays

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - The holidays are the perfect time to get a little extra glam. If you’re looking to give your hair some TLC this season, the ladies from R&A Hair are sharing the latest styles and products of the season. Now through December 20, you...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAAY-TV

One Generation Away to host drive-thru grocery giveaways Saturday in Athens, Huntsville

While food costs remain high, one nonprofit is providing groceries for the low, low price of free. One Generation Away will bring its mobile drive-thru food pantry to Athens and Huntsville on Saturday. The nonprofit will have produce, pantry staples and more for anyone who visits Athens High School or Milton Frank Stadium from 9 a.m. until 10:30 a.m., or until all the food has been given out.
ATHENS, AL
WHNT-TV

Volunteers needed for United Way of North Alabama in 2023

'Tis the season of giving, and there are a few ways you can give back to the United Way of Madison County (UWMC).
HUNTSVILLE, AL
FOX54 News

Broadway Theatre League giving away dinner and a show!

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — The Broadway Theatre has an exciting giveaway that is offering dinner and a show to some lucky winners!. Participants can enter for their chance to win two (2) tickets to three (3) Broadway Theatre League Shows of their choice between February 17, 2023 and August 6, 2023, PLUS a $100 gift card from Rhythm and Monroe Restaurant.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
rocketcitynow.com

Sip on Cider in Downtown Athens

ATHENS, Ala. — Now in its twelfth year, the Sippin’ Cider Festival offers an evening of shopping, singing and other fun holiday activities while sipping on winter’s favorite drink. During the Sippin’ Cider Festival, participating merchants will prepare and offer complimentary sample tastings of their favorite hot...
ATHENS, AL
WAAY-TV

Athens Post Office to host career fair for open USPS positions in 10 North Alabama communities

The U.S. Postal Service is looking for workers to fill open positions in 10 North Alabama communities. To that end, members of the Alabama-Mississippi District management team and local Postmasters will be gathering at Athens Post Office from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. They'll be available to meet with the public and answer any questions that applicants may have about working for USPS.
ATHENS, AL
uab.edu

Leap of faith: From Broadway to nursing school

Nicholas Cayce is no stranger to performing under pressure. If anything, he thrives on it. From dance studios across Alabama to the bright lights of Broadway, Cayce has danced and acted on stages around the world. On Dec. 9, he will walk across a new stage as he receives his...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
WHNT News 19

Huntsville breaks daily rainfall record

On Monday the area experienced steady moderate to heavy rainfall. This heavy rain led to excessive totals for some, especially in north Alabama. The outcome of this heavy rain was ponding on roadways and rises in river and stream levels. The Huntsville area specifically broke a 112-year-old daily rainfall record. The Huntsville Airport recorded 2.23 […]
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WHNT-TV

Christmas on the River at Ditto Landing

Families will have the opportunity to stroll through Christmas Card Lane featuring life-size Christmas cards. Families will have the opportunity to stroll through Christmas Card Lane featuring life-size Christmas cards. Fyffe Wins Class 2A Championship. The Fyffe Red Devils overcame B.B. Comer 40-28 Friday to win the Class 2A State...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAAY-TV

Priceville teacher awarded for commitment to students

Bojangles of North Alabama teamed up with Priceville Elementary School Tuesday morning to surprise a very deserving teacher. Alex Clark teaches about 50 special education K-4th graders in Morgan County. Clark's colleagues nominated her to Bojangles for the recognition. "It's nice to be able to put that emphasis on the...
FOX54 News

Unzipping the 35806 with Nixon Norman!

HUNTSVILLE, Ala — Living in The Rocket City - you are bound to frequent at least one of these three hotspots here in Huntsville - MidCity, Bridge Street or Providence - these communities make up the zip code 35806. An area packed full of different living spaces, a whole...
HUNTSVILLE, AL

