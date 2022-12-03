While food costs remain high, one nonprofit is providing groceries for the low, low price of free. One Generation Away will bring its mobile drive-thru food pantry to Athens and Huntsville on Saturday. The nonprofit will have produce, pantry staples and more for anyone who visits Athens High School or Milton Frank Stadium from 9 a.m. until 10:30 a.m., or until all the food has been given out.

ATHENS, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO