ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Comments / 0

Related
News4Jax.com

Minnesota town drops Texas-style anti-abortion lawsuit plan

MINNEAPOLIS – A Minnesota town has backed away from a proposal to let people sue abortion providers, including organizations that provide abortion drugs by mail, after the state’s attorney general warned that the plan was unconstitutional. The retiring state lawmaker behind the proposal said Monday that he’s not...
PRINSBURG, MN
News4Jax.com

Doctors say reversing effects of fentanyl overdose becoming more challenging

For years, naloxone, which is also sold under the commonly-known brand name Narcan, has been used to reverse the effects of a life-threatening opioid overdose. But doctors who treat overdose victims say reversing the effects of a fentanyl overdose is becoming more challenging. “Fentanyl, over the past year, they’ve come...
FLORIDA STATE
News4Jax.com

Free 4 You: Garage floor makeover gift sweepstakes

Looking for the perfect holiday gift? Maybe something for yourself?. Enter the Shark Coatings Garage Floor Gift sweepstakes and you could get a makeover for that dirty old garage floor. Shark Coatings would like to provide this holiday season’s “big gift” to one lucky homeowner in our area. Simply by...
FLORIDA STATE
News4Jax.com

Traffic Alert: 2 right lanes blocked on I-95 southbound in St. Augustine

ST. AUGUSTINE; Fla. – If you’re traveling on I-95 southbound this morning in St. Augustine, you may want to take an alternate route. Two right lanes are blocked. The left lane is open. Florida Highway Patrol troopers are no longer rerouting traffic onto State Road 16 near exit 318, according to Florida 511. Cars were being rerouted earlier this morning because of a crash.
SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy