ST. AUGUSTINE; Fla. – If you’re traveling on I-95 southbound this morning in St. Augustine, you may want to take an alternate route. Two right lanes are blocked. The left lane is open. Florida Highway Patrol troopers are no longer rerouting traffic onto State Road 16 near exit 318, according to Florida 511. Cars were being rerouted earlier this morning because of a crash.

SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL ・ 4 HOURS AGO