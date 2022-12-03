Read full article on original website
Minnesota town drops Texas-style anti-abortion lawsuit plan
MINNEAPOLIS – A Minnesota town has backed away from a proposal to let people sue abortion providers, including organizations that provide abortion drugs by mail, after the state’s attorney general warned that the plan was unconstitutional. The retiring state lawmaker behind the proposal said Monday that he’s not...
Florida Gov. DeSantis among finalists for Time’s 2022 Person of the Year
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is a contender for Time magazine’s 2022 Person of the Year, according to USA Today. The magazine released a 10-person candidate list on Monday based on “who they felt had the most influence on the world this year,” the report said. In no...
In wake of more record early voting, Georgia prepares to wrap U.S. Senate runoff
Georgia voters continued strong turnout each day last week during early voting for the U.S. Senate runoff between Sen. Raphael Warnock, a Democrat, and Republican challenger Herschel Walker. While Warnock got more votes in last month’s general election, neither candidate got more than 50% of the votes, triggering a runoff...
Northeast Florida utility companies taking action after shootings at North Carolina power substations cause outages
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – After an attack on an electric grid in North Carolina, Northeast Florida utility companies say they are fortifying the security around their power grids. Authorities say said one or more people shot up two substations in Moore County, but the repairs won’t be complete until later...
Applications open for students’ chance to win 2 years of tuition at Florida colleges through Farah and Farah scholarship
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Farah and Farah’s annual Empowering Greatness Scholarship is back and five lucky students will be awarded two years’ worth of tuition to be used at any Florida university, college or trade school. The personal injury law firm has partnered with the Florida Prepaid College...
Doctors say reversing effects of fentanyl overdose becoming more challenging
For years, naloxone, which is also sold under the commonly-known brand name Narcan, has been used to reverse the effects of a life-threatening opioid overdose. But doctors who treat overdose victims say reversing the effects of a fentanyl overdose is becoming more challenging. “Fentanyl, over the past year, they’ve come...
Free 4 You: Garage floor makeover gift sweepstakes
Looking for the perfect holiday gift? Maybe something for yourself?. Enter the Shark Coatings Garage Floor Gift sweepstakes and you could get a makeover for that dirty old garage floor. Shark Coatings would like to provide this holiday season’s “big gift” to one lucky homeowner in our area. Simply by...
Summer Haven residents meet with county leaders as erosion continues to threaten homes
ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – Summer Haven residents met Tuesday evening with county leaders and coastal engineers to talk about the future of the area. The meeting comes as beach erosion continues to threaten homes in the area. We flew the Sky 4 Drone over the neighborhood following Hurricane...
St. Johns County beach renourishment projects: Where they stand, what’s in the works
ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – The director of St. Johns County Emergency Management gave county commissioners an update Tuesday on the various beach renourishment and restoration projects that are in the works — both in the short- and long-term. The county’s 42 miles of beach lost 1.9 million...
Traffic Alert: 2 right lanes blocked on I-95 southbound in St. Augustine
ST. AUGUSTINE; Fla. – If you’re traveling on I-95 southbound this morning in St. Augustine, you may want to take an alternate route. Two right lanes are blocked. The left lane is open. Florida Highway Patrol troopers are no longer rerouting traffic onto State Road 16 near exit 318, according to Florida 511. Cars were being rerouted earlier this morning because of a crash.
