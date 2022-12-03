ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Related
Bob McGrath, longtime star of 'Sesame Street,' has died at 90

Bob McGrath, an actor and recording artist who was an original cast member on "Sesame Street," died on Sunday. He was 90. McGrath died of complications from a stroke, his daughter Cat McGrath confirmed to NPR. The actor's death was announced by family members on social media: "He died peacefully...
FLORIDA STATE
Kirstie Alley, star of 'Cheers and 'Look Who's Talking,' dies at 71

LOS ANGELES — Kirstie Alley, who won an Emmy for her role on "Cheers" and starred in films including "Look Who's Talking," died Monday. She was 71. Alley died of cancer that was only recently discovered, her children True and Lillie Parker said in a post on Twitter. Alley's manager Donovan Daughtry confirmed the death in an email to The Associated Press.
LOS ANGELES, CA
14 celebrity memoirs spilling all the tea

It's been a busy season for celebrity memoirs. While platforms and publications constantly weigh in on the tea of their lives, A-listers dish their own stories in these books. Some are uplifting, humorous and raw; some poetic and visual; and sadly, others have been published posthumously. Peeling back the curtains and cutting the cameras, here are 14 memoirs that have captured our attention.
VIRGINIA STATE
WFAE is Charlotte's NPR news source. We focus on local news about Charlotte and the surrounding region, as well as statewide news for North Carolina and South Carolina news. We also carry national and international news from NPR.

