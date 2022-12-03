Read full article on original website
WCJB
Marion County commissioners unanimously deny proposed crematorium near residential homes
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - After hours of public comment, Marion County commissioners unanimously denied a proposal for a crematorium, in a 5-0 vote. Ocala Memorial Gardens had requested a permit to build a crematorium. They proposed the facility to stand on the premise of the Forest Lawn Funeral Home and Memory Gardens, which is in a single-family zone.
wuft.org
Gainesville City Commissioners vote to nearly double their salaries
Gainesville City Commissioners voted 4-1 on Thursday to change the method by which their salaries are calculated, nearly doubling their pay. The salaries will not be fixed, given population changes, but based upon the figures from this fiscal year, the change will increase city commissioner salaries from $37,000 to $71,000 and the mayor’s salary from $47,000 to $89,000, according to the ordinance. The change will cost the city about $290,000 to $403,000 per year.
floridapolitics.com
Anthony Sabatini seeks county GOP post in apparent play for Florida GOP Chair
The former lawmaker would need to win the county post to be eligible to run. A county Republican Executive Committee could determine if failed congressional candidate Anthony Sabatini runs for Republican Party of Florida Chair. Two prominent candidates, Leon County GOP Chair Evan Power and Sarasota County State Committeeman Christian...
wuft.org
Gainesville homeless campers fear arrest, lack legal alternative
A few dozen people were told to leave the empty state land where they lived in tents near Alachua County’s largest homeless shelter. On Thursday, the deadline, Willie Littles was helping to move the last two tents to the camp’s new location – about 200 feet to the south.
This Weekend in Lake County, Florida: December 8 - 11, 2022
What are you doing this weekend? If you're looking for a Christmas or holiday activity, or if you're just looking to get out and have a nice time, there are plenty of choices. Check out what's happening this weekend in Lake County, Florida below.
WCJB
Marion County Commission will meet to consider a crematorium on property zoned as residential
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County commissioners will consider approving a crematorium on property zoned as residential on Tuesday. Ocala Memorial Gardens requested a special permit to build a crematory. This would be with an existing funeral home and cemetery in a single-family dwelling zone. They would build on an...
WCJB
Ocala CEP highlights Dunkin’ Dounts impact in the Ocala Community
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Dunkin’ Donuts serves more than 3 million customers each day and hosting numerous locations here in Ocala. Our friends at the Weekly Buzz see how the popular coffee shop company is impacting the Ocala community.
'Operation Young Guns' nets hundreds of arrests in Flagler, St. Johns and Putnam
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — An initiative put forth by the Seventh Judicial Circuit has generated 200 criminal cases, 190 defendants and over 570 charges for gun-related crimes. The Seventh Judicial Circuit started the initiative, called 'Operation Young Guns', back in May to address the dramatic increase in gun violence involving young adults.
Pearl Harbor remembrance
Be vigilant. That was the theme of the annual Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day program held Sunday, Dec. 4, in the Marion County Board of County Commissioners chambers at the McPherson Governmental Complex in Ocala. Morrey Deen, a retired U.S. Army major and former chief of the Ocala Police Department, emceed...
Bringing spirit to the holidays
A formidable talent all on her own, Jeanne Lowrey grew up singing with her dad, Roger Grenier, a renowned Marion County-based musical director. She belts out a sweet, unaffected soprano and soulful alto that grabs you by the heart and wrests your attention — much like a Broadway star commanding the climax of a popular musical, but with devotion.
Hello, Ocala!
Elaine Whiteaker moved to Ocala 31 years ago with her husband, Howard, after they had retired from their teaching careers in Carlton, Michigan. Elaine was born in Kentucky, and after high school she graduated from Spencerian Business School in Louisville, Kentucky. Her first job was in the directory division of Southern Bell Telephone Company in Louisville.
WCJB
Marion County precautionary water boil notice
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Some residents of Marion County are under a precautionary water boil notice. Marion County Utility Officials issued this notice for people who live in Hunters Trace and Pine Ridge Estates after a temporary drop in water pressure. Customers in these communities should use bottled water or...
usf.edu
Homeless Micanopy couple weather a hurricane and tropical storm in a tent
Of the thousands of motorists who drive southbound Interstate 75 every day, hundreds take the Exit 374 ramp toward Micanopy, and they all pass Sharon James and Tim Rader. James and Rader have been “off and on” homeless for over 20 years and have been in Florida since 2016. They spend their days panhandling at the exit and return to their tent in the woods at night, where they weathered Hurricane Ian and Tropical Storm Nicole.
ocala-news.com
Ocala teenager asks for climate action
As a teenager in Ocala, I’m shocked that we’re now able to see the direct effects of our carelessness in real time. Natural disasters are hitting us one after another. Our temperatures are hitting record highs and record lows. According to research, almost half of our planet’s vital...
villages-news.com
Pit bulls are not the problem
I don’t live in the Villages. I live just outside in Summerfield. Pit bulls are not the problem. No animal is born cruel or aggressive. Wild animals are because that is their only way of survival. PEOPLE make animals mean and aggressive. I have a Chewenni. She is protective of her family. When someone or another animal comes around, she does what comes natural. Her hair bristles, she may growl because she is being protective. Then, she rolls over to show her belly making her vulnerable.
villages-news.com
Oxford woman enters plea in DUI case after night of drinking at Ocala bars
An Oxford woman has entered a plea in a drunk driving case resulting from a night of drinking at downtown bars in Ocala. Ella Kaitlyn Flack, 27, pleaded not guilty last week in Marion County Court to a charge of driving under the influence. She is being represented by attorney Benjamin Boylston and remains free on $1,000 bond.
villages-news.com
Suspect arrested in window-smashing spree at Spanish Springs Town Square
A suspect has been arrested in a window-smashing spree at Spanish Springs Town Square. A man had parked his 2016 white Hyundai Sonata in front of the Sharon L. Morse Performing Arts Center on Nov. 25 and went to Margarita Republic, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. The vehicle’s owner caught a ride home with a friend and returned the next day to retrieve his vehicle. He found that the front windshield was broken and the rear window was shattered.
villages-news.com
Officials to hear deed compliance cases involving HUD homes in The Villages
Officials are scheduled to hear two deed compliance cases involving HUD properties in The Villages. The Village Center Community Development District will meet at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday at Savannah Center. The board of supervisors is scheduled to hear several deed compliance cases during the meeting, which is open to the...
palmcoastobserver.com
New parkway to connect S.R. 100, U.S. 1 gets funding from FDOT, design update
A new parkway connecting Sate Road 100 and U.S. Highway 1 is coming to Bunnell. The parkway is a project that has been on the county’s shelf for going on five years, County Engineer Faith Alkhatib said at the Dec. 5 Flagler County Board of County Commissioners meeting. The board approved three consent agenda items to get the ball rolling on the project: an interlocal agreement between the county and Bunnell, a state funded grant from the Florida Department of Transportation and a services agreement to update the design.
palmcoastobserver.com
Dune holdout in bankruptcy, failed to claim beach property on assets
The Flagler County Board of County Commissioners may have a new avenue to secure the easements stalling the Army Corps beach renourishment project — all because the property owner didn’t declare the properties while filing bankruptcy. The project has been in the works for several and has stalled...
