Champaign Police, Fire and Public Works could see building improvements
CHAMPAIGN, Ill., (WCIA) — One city in Champaign County is looking to improve some of its buildings. Kris Koester with Champaign’s Public Works Department said the potential improvements won’t only help the employees inside, but the community outside. Champaign City Council is looking over the proposal on Tuesday night. If passed, changes could come to […]
Another staffing shake-up for Vermilion Regional Airport
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — There’s another staffing shake-up for the Vermilion Regional Airport in Danville. The office manager resigned on Friday. In October, we reported about the airport manager who quit during a board meeting after being accused of drinking and driving on the runway. In that same...
Just Yolkin’ is joining the breakfast scene in Champaign
A new breakfast restaurant named Just Yolkin' will move into the space formerly occupied by Legacy Pizzeria right beside Jupiter's at The Crossing. Just Yolkin' does not yet have a website. Check out this teaser photo that Jupiter's shared on Facebook:. Just Yolkin'. 2501 Village Green Place. Champaign. Top image...
City Of Effingham Announces Road Closure
Hoffman Dr. will be closed, close to the Treehouse Daycare for approximately the next couple weeks, due to resurfacing.
Watch an Illinois Squirrel Bulking Up on Nuts Like the Pro He Is
When you want something done, leave it to the pros. When it comes to nut gathering, it doesn't get any more "pro" than a squirrel in Illinois who has obviously mastered his skill as a new video share proves. This short but sweet video was just shared recently showing a...
Medical Student Completing Clinical Training In Effingham Through Rural Student Physician Program
Morgan Powers, a third-year medical student at the University of Illinois College of Medicine Peoria (UICOMP) is completing a 24-week clinical training experience at HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital in Effingham, Illinois. As a student in the Rural Student Physician Program (RSPP), Powers trains in a rural community learning...
Large fire breaks out in Champaign, heavy smoke reported blocks away
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – A large fire broke out Saturday evening in Champaign just before 9 p.m. The fire occurred at 112 E. Hill Street in Champaign, according to Randy Smith, Public Information Officer for the City of Champaign. Officials say the fire began in a large detached garage fire at the address. It then […]
Illinois nearly stuns No. 5 Indiana on the road
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — The times are changing. New Illinois women’s basketball head coach Shauna Green has the program heading in the right direction, as evidenced by nearly a historic upset Sunday afternoon in Bloomington. The Illini came one shot away from beating undefeated No. 5 Indiana, losing 65-61...
Crime Stoppers looking for Champaign battery suspect
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help in solving an aggravated battery that happened in September. Officials said that the evening of Sept. 17, two men attacked a third inside One Stop Food and Liquor on North Neil Street. Champaign Police identified one of the suspects but needs […]
Salvation Army Coat Distribution Day; Wed Dec 7th
Danville, IL (December 2, 2022) –The Salvation Army in Danville will host a designated coat distribution day on Wednesday, December 7th from 9:30am – 3:00pm at 855 E. Fairchild St. Any resident of Vermilion County who needs a winter coat canvisit during the hours of 9:30 AM – 3:00 PM to determine whether there is a gently used coat available to keep you warm this season. Volunteers will be available to assist you upon arrival. All coats are first come first serve and only available while coats last. The Salvation Army is grateful to all donors and partners this season, including RE/MAX Ultimate, Culvers, Fair Hope Ministries, Neuhoff Media, Burlington, and private donors from the community.
Illinois football headed to ReliaQuest Bowl in Tampa
WCIA — Illinois football will spend New Years in Florida. The Illini are heading south to play in the ReliaQuest Bowl in Tampa on Jan. 2 against No. 22 Mississippi State at 11 a.m. CT. It’s just the third bowl game for the Illini (8-4) since 2014 and the first since 2019. It’s also the […]
Several central Illinois counties are at an elevated level for COVID-19
Health officials remain concerned that too few are getting the new COVID booster shots. The shots have been available since September. In Illinois, just over 16% of the eligible population have received the booster dose. Compare that to 70% who have completed their primary series of vaccines. The concern comes...
Unique Boutique officially open for business
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Terre Haute is home to a new boutique, and it is quite unique!. The Unique Boutique is officially open for business! The grand opening was Saturday. It is the combination of three separate business owners and their products! The boutique provides a space for other vendors too!
Mahomet teenager pleads guilty to unlawful possession of a gun
MAHOMET, Ill. (WCIA)– A Mahomet teenager pleaded guilty to unlawful possession of a gun. We told you last month, a 16-year-old who has autism was showing around a gun at candlewood estates. The State’s Attorney says he was showing it to other teenagers who bullied him. His 14-year-old friend convinced him to hand over the […]
Champaign Fire Dept. investigating garage and house fire
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - The Champaign Fire Department is investigating the cause of a second alarm fire that engulfed a two-story home and garage Saturday night. CFD said they responded to a report of a structure fire at 112 E. Hill St. at 8:50 pm Saturday. The fire started in...
ISP investigating I-74 crash near Tilton
TILTON, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois State Police are investigating a single-vehicle crash on I-74 at milepost 212 about 1.5 miles west of Tilton. ISP said only one lane of eastbound traffic is open to public traffic, and recovery options require the left westbound lane to be blocked. ISP advises everyone to use caution when […]
Investigation underway following firearm incident near West TH elementary school
WEST TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Update: A statement was released this evening by VCSC Curriculum Coordinator Dr. Katelynn Moats Liebermann, addressing the Sugar Creek Consolidated Elementary School lockdown on Tuesday. “The Vigo County School Corporation is thankful for the response of all our first responders, including Sugar Creek Consolidated and district lead School Protection […]
Woman dies hours after being grazed by train in southwest Indiana
SHELBURN, Ind. — A southwest Indiana woman died after being hit by a train in Sullivan County on Sunday. Police said 36-year-old Ashley Lewis was walking on Mill Street in Shelburn, which is just south of Terre Haute, at around 8:25 p.m. She had just crossed the CSX rail...
Crews respond to Danville fire on Saturday
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The Danville Fire Department responded to a single-story house fire on Saturday. When crews arrived at the 800 block of Johnson St. at around 12:48 p.m., they found heavy fire, including flames extending through the roof of the home. Firefighters were able to get the fire under control within 15 minutes. […]
