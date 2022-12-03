Read full article on original website
Trump Organization found guilty of all charges in tax fraud scheme
Former President Donald Trump's company has been found guilty of all charges in a long-running tax fraud scheme. A New York Jury found the Trump Corporation guilty on a combined 17 counts.
A former Florida congressman is arrested on charges of lobbying for Venezuela
Former U.S. Rep. David Rivera, a well-connected Florida Republican, has been arrested on federal charges that include failing to register as a foreign agent. The case centers on Rivera's signing of a $50 million contract with Venezuela's government in early 2017, and his subsequent attempts to thaw Venezuela's icy relationship with the U.S.
Supreme Court weighs 'most important case' on democracy
WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court is about to confront a new elections case, a Republican-led challenge asking the justices for a novel ruling that could significantly increase the power of state lawmakers over elections for Congress and the presidency. The court is set to hear arguments Wednesday in a...
Supreme Court set to hear North Carolina case that argues only lawmakers can draw congressional maps
The U.S. Supreme Court will hear oral arguments Wednesday in a North Carolina elections case to determine who has the ultimate power to draw Congressional maps: the state legislature or state courts. State Republican legislative leaders have cited the little-known "independent state legislature theory" in making their case that lawmakers...
California doesn't have enough bilingual worksite inspectors
California has shockingly few certified bilingual worksite inspectors for an estimated 3.4 million workers who speak limited English. The shortage leaves many of these workers less protected.
NC Board of Education sends mixed message as it slow-walks teacher pay revamp
This content originally appeared in WFAE reporter Ann Doss Helms' weekly email newsletter. To get news and analysis directly in your inbox, sign up here. To hear state Board of Education Chair Eric Davis and Superintendent Catherine Truitt tell it, revising the way North Carolina licenses, supports and rewards its teachers is fundamental to helping students learn more.
State judge places a hold on Oregon's gun law and the state says it will appeal
PORTLAND, Ore. — A ruling by a state court judge placed Oregon's tough new voter-approved gun law on hold late Tuesday, just hours after a federal court judge allowed the ban on the sale and transfer of high-capacity magazines to take effect this week. The ruling by Harney County...
What we know about the attack on two North Carolina power substations
A gunfire attack on two electrical substations in rural North Carolina has left tens of thousands of people without power, schools closed, a curfew imposed, and authorities investigating what they say was an intentional, criminal attack. As the outages continued into Monday, questions persisted about who carried out the attack...
Why Warnock's seat means so much to Senate Democrats
Incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock's win in the Georgia Senate runoff could have far-reaching consequences legislatively and politically for Democrats. "The truth is it's not a 1% difference," Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer of New York said earlier this week. "It's a world of difference." Warnock's victory over former NFL and...
After record election year, some LGBTQ lawmakers face a new challenge: GOP majorities
HELENA, Mont. – Zooey Zephyr is familiar with the ornate halls of the Montana state Capitol. She was here during the 2021 legislative session, testifying in opposition to bills targeted at trans-Montanans, like a ban on trans women and girls from participating in women's sports. "The image of 'quote'...
'Violence and sabotage will not be tolerated': Gov. Cooper addresses Moore County substation attacks
In a Monday afternoon press conference, Governor Roy Cooper — along with state and county officials — delivered an update on the attacks at two substations in Moore County that left approximately 45,000 Duke Energy customers without power on Saturday evening. "This kind of attack raises a new...
Alex Jones files for bankruptcy following $1 billion Sandy Hook verdicts
Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones has filed for bankruptcy, less than two months after a jury ordered him and his InfoWars parent company to pay nearly $1 billion to the families of the victims of the Sandy Hook shooting. Jones's bankruptcy petition, made in U.S. bankruptcy court in Houston on Friday,...
LGBTQ policies divide United Methodist Church
Progress on LGBTQ issues has been incremental, but can sometimes feel like two steps forward, one step back. In one week, the Senate passed same-sex marriage protections, while the Department of Homeland Security warned of domestic terrorism threats to LGBTQ people. Some segments of the Christian church are grappling with...
Evangelical voters grapple with Herschel Walker's controversial image
Tomorrow is the final day of voting in Georgia's runoff election for the U.S. Senate. In this state, where the evangelical vote is key, Christianity has been at the center of the race. But the Republican candidate, Herschel Walker, has been plagued by scandals over domestic violence and abortion. So how do evangelical voters reckon with the contradictions between a right-wing candidate's personal conduct and their political positions? We're joined by Timothy Head. He's the executive director of the Faith and Freedom Coalition, a conservative political advocacy group. He joins us from just outside Atlanta. Thank you so much for being with us this morning.
