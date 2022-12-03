LynFit Nutrition: How to Super Charge Your Energy & Weight Loss and Boost Your Mood Naturally

Read full article on original website
Police arrest Connecticut man for alleged murder and dismemberment of baby daughtercreteNaugatuck, CT
Sandy Hook Tragedy: 10 Year Anniversay And Remembrance Benefit In New York CityFlorence CarmelaNew York City, NY
Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in ConnecticutTravel MavenWilton, CT
This Connecticut Christmas Train Ride is a Magical ExperienceTravel MavenConnecticut State
Oscar Winning Actress Gwyneth Paltrow Has Lunch At Sally's Apizza In New Haven, ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaNew Haven, CT
News 12
Connecticut volunteers assemble meals kits for families with kids facing health struggles
The Connecticut-based organization Al’s Angels led an effort this weekend to feed families in need this holiday season. Over 600 volunteers gathered at the Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater in Bridgeport on Saturday to assemble meal bins for over 1,400 families who have kids struggling with their health. “All of these...
Is it Time to Allow Wine Sales in Grocery Stores in Connecticut?
Are you sick of Holland House cooking wines too? I always thought it was odd that I could buy small bottles of White and Red Holland House products in Connecticut grocery stores, but they're forbidden to sell the real deal. Isn't it time to allow wine sales in grocery stores too?
trumbulltimes.com
Five Fairfield restaurants fail inspections in October, November
FAIRFIELD — Five restaurants in town failed their health inspections in October and November, but all have since passed a follow-up inspection, according to the health department. A business fails its health inspection when it scores below an 80 or has a four-point violation. During October and November, Billy's...
WTNH.com
What’s Right With Schools: Wethersfield Choralaires brings joy this holiday season
Conn. (WTNH) — The sounds of the season not only sparks joy this time of year, but also gives students a learning experience much different than the rest of their classes. We visited Wethersfield High School’s Choralaires for this week’s What’s Right With Schools. The choir...
News 12
Death in Bridgeport family ignites push for expanded health care access
Days after the death of their loved one, a Bridgeport family is pushing for expanded access to health insurance. Fitzgerald "Fiji" Giusti, 58, suffered a heart attack on Thursday inside the Dollar Tree on Huntington Turnpike Thursday, where he had stopped to buy a few items for his 80-year-old mother.
hamlethub.com
Norwalk Health Dept. Alert: Respiratory Viruses are on the Rise in CT and Across the Nation
Today, December 6, 2022, the Norwalk Health Department provided the community with recommendations on how to take health precautions and mitigate the spread of several serious viruses that are on the rise across Connecticut and around the country. As the cold weather begins, the Health Department encourages the community to.
WTNH.com
Hartford HealthCare partners with trauma centers to prevent accidental gun deaths among children
(WTNH) – Guns are the leading cause of death for children. On average, 13 children die from guns every day. To encourage families and community members to take action by asking about gun safety, Hartford HealthCare has partnered with trauma centers across the nation in an educational campaign to prevent accidental gun deaths among children.
NECN
Bear Takes Up Shelter In Hole in Tree in Conn. Neighborhood
A bear has made itself right at home inside a hole in a tree not far from the center of West Hartford and it does not seem to want to leave. Martha Guidry, of West Hartford, said the bear has been in the tree for about six weeks. “Every once...
WTNH.com
Hartford HealthCare: Neighbors Helping Neighbors – St. Vincent’s 8th Medical Mission at Home
St. Vincent’s Medical Center held its 8th Medical Mission at Home. More than 300 people cared for by 230 volunteers in Bridgeport.
Reports show 'extremely concerning' increase in homelessness across Connecticut
WATERBURY, Conn. — After a long day, most Connecticut residents get to go where they call home, but for many people, that reality isn’t the same. “That’s what many of our guests here will say is that this time last year they weren’t like this,” said Megan Santiago, the director of Saint Vincent DePaul Shelter in Waterbury.
Paltrow, Portnoy, and The Fonz Weigh-in on Best Pizza in New Haven
You probably have seen it out there on social media already, that Academy Award Winner Gwyneth Paltrow was recently seen at Sally's Apizza where she wrote a nice message to the popular New Haven establishment. Who Has The Best Pizza In New Haven?. For more articles written by this guy,...
hamlethub.com
Hard Truths About Reading: Why Kids Can’t Read
While the goal of reading instruction is to help students develop skills to become capable, enthusiastic readers in order to succeed in school and in life, our national scores are failing. That’s why local nonprofit Smart Kids with Learning Disabilities is hosting “Hard Truths About Reading: Why Kids Can’t Read” on December 7 with reading experts Emily Hanford and Margie Gillis, Ed.D.
Teen, 14, threatens LGBTQ classmates, every girl at her Long Island school: police
HOLTSVILLE, NY (PIX11) — A 14-year-old student allegedly threatened to hurt or kill all the girls and LGBTQ students at a Long Island high school, police said Monday. Officers in Suffolk County arrested the Eastern Suffolk BOCES Sequoya High School student on Monday. She’s been charged with aggravated harassment in the second degree as a […]
Jordan’s Furniture to open second Connecticut location
FARMINGTON, Connecticut — A second Jordan’s Furniture store is coming to Connecticut – this time in the greater Hartford area. The store, one of the largest furniture and mattress retailers in New England, is slated to open a new location at Westfarms mall in early 2024. The...
Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in Connecticut
The Constitution State has quite a few wonderful ways to usher in the holiday season. Between the magical Christmas light displays and festivals, there is so much going on you’ll be hard-pressed to fit it all in this season. However, after you take a look at this one-of-a-kind Christmas shop in Fairfield County, you might just want to visit.
Yale Daily News
Davenport formal canceled mid-event after students sneak in alcohol
Gnomecoming, Davenport College’s annual formal dance, came to an abrupt halt on Friday evening following the discovery of prohibited alcoholic beverages and underage drinking at the venue. This year’s Gnomecoming, which took place at the 80 Proof American Kitchen & Bar, divided attendees into two cohorts. First years and...
Eyewitness News
Fire damages beloved family farm in Watertown
Channel 3 Eyewitness News This Morning at 4:30 a.m. Monday through Friday. A massive fire erupted at a Watertown farm Monday. Farmington school board reverses removal of religious holidays from academic calendar. Updated: 6 hours ago. A recent decision made by the Farmington Board of Education stirred up some controversy.
Pair Of CT Women Charged With Scamming Public Assistance Program
Two Connecticut women have been arrested and charged, in unrelated incidents, with stealing a combined $26,616 from a program financed by the state Department of Social Services. Hartford County residents Amy Figueroa, age 30, and Tarina Martin, age 32, both of Manchester, were arrested by inspecto…
It Just Won’t Sell: New England Mansion Ivana Trump Won in the Divorce
It's a stunning, 20,000-square-foot waterfront estate in Greenwich, Connecticut, perched on its own semi-private peninsula, so why won't it sell? The current owners have been trying to sell it since 2014, and after being pulled off the market for a bit, it's back at almost half the price. The current...
