Iowa State

MyStateline.com

Kentucky’s Dem governor files for red-state reelection bid

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Fresh off an event trumpeting Kentucky’s largest-ever economic development project, Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear filed for reelection Monday, touting his work to increase jobs, expand health care and support teachers during a term marred by a pandemic and deadly storms. Beshear defended his efforts...
KENTUCKY STATE
MyStateline.com

South Dakota’s Noem tries to convince lawmakers on tax cut

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem on Tuesday will try to win over the Republican-controlled Legislature with details of her plan to enact a historic repeal of the state’s tax on groceries. But to deliver on the campaign promise, the Republican governor must convince lawmakers the state can also afford to tackle inflation and a long list of items pressing on the state’s budget.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
MyStateline.com

Prosecutors in Whitmer kidnap plot say life sentence fits

Federal prosecutors told a judge Monday that a life prison sentence would be justified for the leader of a plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, saying his goal to turn the country upside down in 2020 was a forerunner of rampant anti-government extremism. “If our elected leaders must live...
MICHIGAN STATE
MyStateline.com

44 states experiencing high levels of respiratory illness

Respiratory illness is on the rise across the United States, with 44 states now experiencing high levels amid a worsening flu season. 44 states experiencing high levels of respiratory …. Respiratory illness is on the rise across the United States, with 44 states now experiencing high levels amid a worsening...
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com

Cloudy Tuesday Ahead, Models Continue to Hone In on Late Week Storm

The sunshine that we got to somewhat enjoy this past weekend was quick to give way to cloudy skies to begin the week. With the way the forecast is shaping up, Monday’s lack of sun is a trend that we’ll have to get used to moving forward as our weather pattern turns more active.
ILLINOIS STATE

