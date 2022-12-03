Read full article on original website
Kentucky’s Dem governor files for red-state reelection bid
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Fresh off an event trumpeting Kentucky’s largest-ever economic development project, Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear filed for reelection Monday, touting his work to increase jobs, expand health care and support teachers during a term marred by a pandemic and deadly storms. Beshear defended his efforts...
South Dakota’s Noem tries to convince lawmakers on tax cut
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem on Tuesday will try to win over the Republican-controlled Legislature with details of her plan to enact a historic repeal of the state’s tax on groceries. But to deliver on the campaign promise, the Republican governor must convince lawmakers the state can also afford to tackle inflation and a long list of items pressing on the state’s budget.
62 Illinois state's attorneys still suing over SAFE-T Act after changes
Illinois' SAFE-T Act will go into effect on January 1, but 62 state's attorneys plan to carry on with their lawsuits even though some changes were made. 62 Illinois state’s attorneys still suing over SAFE-T …. Illinois' SAFE-T Act will go into effect on January 1, but 62 state's...
Prosecutors in Whitmer kidnap plot say life sentence fits
Federal prosecutors told a judge Monday that a life prison sentence would be justified for the leader of a plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, saying his goal to turn the country upside down in 2020 was a forerunner of rampant anti-government extremism. “If our elected leaders must live...
USS Arizona survivor: Honor those killed at Pearl Harbor
HONOLULU (AP) — USS Arizona sailor Lou Conter lived through the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor even though his battleship exploded and sank after being pierced by aerial bombs. That makes the now 101-year-old somewhat of a celebrity, especially on the anniversary of the Dec. 7, 1941, assault. Many...
44 states experiencing high levels of respiratory illness
Respiratory illness is on the rise across the United States, with 44 states now experiencing high levels amid a worsening flu season. 44 states experiencing high levels of respiratory …. Respiratory illness is on the rise across the United States, with 44 states now experiencing high levels amid a worsening...
Cloudy Tuesday Ahead, Models Continue to Hone In on Late Week Storm
The sunshine that we got to somewhat enjoy this past weekend was quick to give way to cloudy skies to begin the week. With the way the forecast is shaping up, Monday’s lack of sun is a trend that we’ll have to get used to moving forward as our weather pattern turns more active.
Mainly Dry & Mild Monday, Precipitation Chances Ramp Up Late in the Week
Improvements settled in for Sunday, both in the wind and temperature departments. With sunshine filling our skies and a southwest breeze in place, highs for most landed in the upper 30s. Overall, a much nicer day to be outside compared to Saturday. Despite a lot more cloud cover being in...
