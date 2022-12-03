Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Most Unique Christmas Tree in Connecticut is a Must-SeeTravel MavenStonington, CT
9 Awesome Things to do Near the Mohegan Sun Resort & CasinoThe Connecticut ExplorerMontville, CT
DNA analysis reveals identity of 19th century “vampire” buried in ConnecticutB.R. ShenoyGriswold, CT
Former Yale Soccer Coach Sentenced to Prison For Accepting Nearly $1 Million In BribesTaxBuzzMadison, CT
While some CT malls are experiencing a resurgence, others have an uncertain futureRichard AConnecticut State
Related
Fugitive wanted by NYPD arrested in Waterford: State police
WATERFORD, Conn. — A Wisconsin man wanted by the New York City Police Department was apprehended in New London County, state police said. According to officials, troopers were asked to help the U.S. Marshals Violent Fugitive Task Force with the apprehension of 65-year-old John Dahl. Dahl had an active,...
Hartford ranked 'least Grinchy' US city: Report
HARTFORD, Conn. — When it comes to holiday cheer, it's been proven that "Hartford has it." A new report from FinanceBuzz ranked Hartford the "least Grinchy" city in the U.S., with Providence, R.I. following behind. New York City was ranked the "Grinchiest". One of the factors in the ranking...
Eyewitness News
2 arrested for attempting to scam Starbucks in 3 states with stolen credit card
NIANTIC, CT (WFSB) - Two men are accused of trying to purchase and fraudulently return items to Starbucks locations in three states, including in Connecticut. Antwone Washington, 30, of Far Rockaway , NY, and Dante Shirfield Isaac, 31, of Hartford, face a list of charges, according to East Lyme police.
darientimes.com
Warrant: Naugatuck man hitched rides and used other people's phones while on run after killing daughter
NAUGATUCK — Christopher Francisquini, accused of killing and mutilating his 11-month-old daughter, sought the help of old friends and strangers to avoid capture while on the run for two weeks after the homicide, an arrest warrant said. Before police announced he was wanted in his daughter's killing, a stranger...
Eyewitness News
New York fugitive arrested by Montville police
MONTVILLE, CT. (WFSB) - Montville police said they assisted the U.S. Marshal Service to apprehend a fugitive fleeing from New York. The 65-year old suspect originally from Wisconsin had an active, extraditable felony warrant for Criminal Sale of a Firearm 1st Degree. Police conducted a traffic stop December 5 on...
Turnto10.com
Plainville police search for 3 individuals accused of gift card fraud scheme
(WJAR) — The Plainville Police Department is searching for a group of individuals accused of being involved in a gift card fraud scheme. Police claim three individuals have been involved in a series of Cash App frauds at local Stop & Shop stores. The three allegedly purchase multiple gift...
Pair Of CT Women Charged With Scamming Public Assistance Program
Two Connecticut women have been arrested and charged, in unrelated incidents, with stealing a combined $26,616 from a program financed by the state Department of Social Services. Hartford County residents Amy Figueroa, age 30, and Tarina Martin, age 32, both of Manchester, were arrested by inspecto…
Homicide under investigation in Milford: Police
MILFORD, Conn. — The Milford Police Department is investigating an apparent homicide on Tuesday night. Police said the incident at 76 Salem Walk appears to be a targeted attack. The address is in the Longmeadow Condominium complex, near the Woodmont section of town. In a social media post shortly...
Fellow Sneakerheads: Snipes is Coming to Waterbury
I bought a pair of Nike Air Jordan 2 sneakers in 1986, I think I paid just over $100 for them and they were worth every penny. If I want a pair of those now, where could I buy them? Have you heard of a store named Snipes? One is just about to open in Waterbury.
Jordan’s Furniture to open second Connecticut location
FARMINGTON, Connecticut — A second Jordan’s Furniture store is coming to Connecticut – this time in the greater Hartford area. The store, one of the largest furniture and mattress retailers in New England, is slated to open a new location at Westfarms mall in early 2024. The...
Powerball ticket worth $50K sold in RI
One lucky Rhode Islander just won an early Christmas present.
Eyewitness News
Car ends up under another vehicle in North Haven
NORTH HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - A crash in North Haven involved a car that ended up under anther vehicle. It happened on Washington Avenue around 7 a.m. on Tuesday, in front of a Dunkin’ Donuts, according to the North Haven Fire Department. While no one was seriously hurt, the...
Bristol Press
Two Bristol residents charged in shoplifting that ended with store employee being struck by car
BRISTOL – Two people are expected to be arraigned later this month on charges tied to a shoplifting incident in Bristol that turned violent when a store employee was struck by a vehicle after confronting the suspects. Normajean Morales, 25, and Marco Alicea, 24, of 20 Rollinson Road, each...
IDs Released For Meriden Man, Milford Woman Killed In Crash On I-91 In North Haven
Connecticut State Police have released the identities of two people killed in a single-vehicle crash. The crash took place in New Haven County on I-91 in North Haven around 8 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 30 near Exit 12. Police said a 2011 Hyundai Sonata was traveling northbound on I-91 when it...
58-Year-Old Killed In Chain-Reaction I-84 Crash In West Hartford
A 58-year-old Connecticut man was killed in a seven-vehicle chain-reaction crash on I-84. The crash took place in Hartford County around 5 a.m., on I-84 in West Hartford near Exit 44. According to the Connecticut State Police, Gary Michael Carter, of Enfield, was killed when his 2017 Volvo TT hit...
Haddam woman killed in Middletown crash
MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — A 52-year-old Haddam woman was killed Sunday night after a two-vehicle crash in Middletown, according to Middletown police. The crash happened at about 9:30 p.m. at the intersection of Randolph and Ridge roads. Two vehicles — a 2016 Nissan Rogue and a 2006 Freightliner truck, were heavily damaged. Lori Willhite was […]
Waterbury police chief calls on CT lawmakers to act on rising violent crime
WATERBURY, Conn. — Before year-end, Waterbury Police Chief Fernando Spagnolo is calling on lawmakers to keep violent crime at the forefront of their minds. The city announced violent crime is on the rise during a press conference Tuesday. So far there have been 15 killings in the Brass City...
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Suspected Naugatuck baby killer fought with father, girlfriend
Nicole Nalepa and Scot Haney have the news and weather for the morning of Dec. 6, including what was revealed in court in the case of a suspected baby killer. New Englanders could be asked to curb energy usage, cyberattacks rose, and more Americans are getting second jobs. Here's the Morning Business Report for Dec. 6.
Man hospitalized following shooting in Hartford: Police
HARTFORD, Conn. — Hartford police are investigating after a man was sent to the hospital suffering from multiple gunshot wounds Tuesday night. The man, believed to be in his 40s, is listed in critical condition, according to police. At around 9:30 p.m., Hartford police responded to the area of...
Lookout gets 5 years in East Hartford 7-Eleven heist
A New Britain man who was accused of being the lookout during the November 2018 armed robbery of an East Hartford convenience store has accepted a plea bargain and received a five-year prison sentence, half the prison time he would have received in a 2019 plea offer he rejected. DEFENDANT:...
FOX 61
Hartford, CT
22K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT
Hartford local newshttps://www.fox61.com/
Comments / 0