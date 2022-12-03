ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lyme, CT

Comments / 0

 

FOX 61

Fugitive wanted by NYPD arrested in Waterford: State police

WATERFORD, Conn. — A Wisconsin man wanted by the New York City Police Department was apprehended in New London County, state police said. According to officials, troopers were asked to help the U.S. Marshals Violent Fugitive Task Force with the apprehension of 65-year-old John Dahl. Dahl had an active,...
WATERFORD, CT
FOX 61

Hartford ranked 'least Grinchy' US city: Report

HARTFORD, Conn. — When it comes to holiday cheer, it's been proven that "Hartford has it." A new report from FinanceBuzz ranked Hartford the "least Grinchy" city in the U.S., with Providence, R.I. following behind. New York City was ranked the "Grinchiest". One of the factors in the ranking...
HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

New York fugitive arrested by Montville police

MONTVILLE, CT. (WFSB) - Montville police said they assisted the U.S. Marshal Service to apprehend a fugitive fleeing from New York. The 65-year old suspect originally from Wisconsin had an active, extraditable felony warrant for Criminal Sale of a Firearm 1st Degree. Police conducted a traffic stop December 5 on...
MONTVILLE, CT
FOX 61

Homicide under investigation in Milford: Police

MILFORD, Conn. — The Milford Police Department is investigating an apparent homicide on Tuesday night. Police said the incident at 76 Salem Walk appears to be a targeted attack. The address is in the Longmeadow Condominium complex, near the Woodmont section of town. In a social media post shortly...
MILFORD, CT
FOX 61

Jordan’s Furniture to open second Connecticut location

FARMINGTON, Connecticut — A second Jordan’s Furniture store is coming to Connecticut – this time in the greater Hartford area. The store, one of the largest furniture and mattress retailers in New England, is slated to open a new location at Westfarms mall in early 2024. The...
FARMINGTON, CT
Eyewitness News

Car ends up under another vehicle in North Haven

NORTH HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - A crash in North Haven involved a car that ended up under anther vehicle. It happened on Washington Avenue around 7 a.m. on Tuesday, in front of a Dunkin’ Donuts, according to the North Haven Fire Department. While no one was seriously hurt, the...
NORTH HAVEN, CT
WTNH

Haddam woman killed in Middletown crash

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — A 52-year-old Haddam woman was killed Sunday night after a two-vehicle crash in Middletown, according to Middletown police. The crash happened at about 9:30 p.m. at the intersection of Randolph and Ridge roads. Two vehicles — a 2016 Nissan Rogue and a 2006 Freightliner truck, were heavily damaged. Lori Willhite was […]
MIDDLETOWN, CT
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: Suspected Naugatuck baby killer fought with father, girlfriend

Nicole Nalepa and Scot Haney have the news and weather for the morning of Dec. 6, including what was revealed in court in the case of a suspected baby killer. New Englanders could be asked to curb energy usage, cyberattacks rose, and more Americans are getting second jobs. Here's the Morning Business Report for Dec. 6.
NAUGATUCK, CT
FOX 61

Man hospitalized following shooting in Hartford: Police

HARTFORD, Conn. — Hartford police are investigating after a man was sent to the hospital suffering from multiple gunshot wounds Tuesday night. The man, believed to be in his 40s, is listed in critical condition, according to police. At around 9:30 p.m., Hartford police responded to the area of...
HARTFORD, CT
FOX 61

FOX 61

Hartford, CT
