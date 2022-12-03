Wenxin (Vincent) Xu, MD, provides insight on biomarkers in renal cell carcinoma. With a richer understanding of renal cell carcinoma (RCC) tumor biology and the addition of immune checkpoint inhibitors (ICIs) to the treatment landscape, the prognosis for many patients with metastatic disease has improved. Still, resistance to checkpoint inhibition is common and contributes to the poor 5-year survival rate of 10% in the metastatic RCC setting.1 Consequently, regimens combining 2 ICIs or an ICI plus a different class of agent have been developed, with some encouraging results. However, adding a second drug increases both the expense of the treatment regimen and the risk of adverse events, inspiring an ongoing search for biomarkers that predict response to ICIs in metastatic RCC.1 These biomarkers would aid in selecting among existing regimens for patients across lines of treatment. Several have been investigated, including polybromo 1 (PBRM1) mutations and T-cell immunoglobin and mucin domain-3 (TIM3) expression, which have shown variable or unreliable results.1,2 Similarly, tumor mutational burden has shown unreliability as a potential predictive biomarker in metastatic RCC.2.

