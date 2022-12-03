Read full article on original website
Discussing Data on Efficacy and Adverse Events of Mobocertinib for NSCLC
During a Targeted Oncology case-based roundtable event, Gregory Riely, MD, PhD, discussed with participants the adverse event management and expected efficacy of mobocertinib for patients with non–small cell lung cancer and an EGFR exon 20 insertion. This is the second of 2 articles based on this event. DISCUSSION QUESTIONS:
177Lu-PSMA-617 Demonstrates Significant rPFS Benefit in PSMA-Positive mCRPC
In patients with PSMA-positive metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer, the PSMA-directed therapy with 177Lu-PSMA-617, led to significant improvement in radiographic progression-free survival. A statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvement in radiographic progression-free survival (rPFS) was achieved with 177Lu-PSMA-617 (Pluvicto) treatment in patients with PSMA-positive metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) following androgen...
OLYMPUS Study Results Show Clinical Benefit of UGN-101 in Low-Grade UTUC
Patients with low-grade upper tract urothelial cancer elicited a clinical benefit at the end of the phase 3 OLYMPUS study when treated with UGN-101. Long-term follow-up data of the phase 3 OLYMPUS trial (NCT02793128) on the mitomycin-containing reverse thermal gel UGN-101(Jelmyto) revealed a median durability of response (DOR) of 28.9 months in adult patients with low-grade upper tract urothelial cancer (UTUC), according to UroGen Pharma Ltd.1.
ECHELON-1 Trial of Brentuximab Vedotin Improves OS in Classical Hodgkin Lymphoma
In an interview with Targeted Oncology, David J. Straus, MD, discussed the newest data of the ECHELON-1 trial which he presented at the National Comprehensive Cancer Network 2022 Annual Congress: Hematologic Malignancies. The combination of brentuximab vedotin (Adcetris), doxorubicin, vinblastine, and dacarbazine improves overall survival and should be used as...
Biomarkers in Renal Cell Carcinoma: Present Utility and Future Possibility
Wenxin (Vincent) Xu, MD, provides insight on biomarkers in renal cell carcinoma. With a richer understanding of renal cell carcinoma (RCC) tumor biology and the addition of immune checkpoint inhibitors (ICIs) to the treatment landscape, the prognosis for many patients with metastatic disease has improved. Still, resistance to checkpoint inhibition is common and contributes to the poor 5-year survival rate of 10% in the metastatic RCC setting.1 Consequently, regimens combining 2 ICIs or an ICI plus a different class of agent have been developed, with some encouraging results. However, adding a second drug increases both the expense of the treatment regimen and the risk of adverse events, inspiring an ongoing search for biomarkers that predict response to ICIs in metastatic RCC.1 These biomarkers would aid in selecting among existing regimens for patients across lines of treatment. Several have been investigated, including polybromo 1 (PBRM1) mutations and T-cell immunoglobin and mucin domain-3 (TIM3) expression, which have shown variable or unreliable results.1,2 Similarly, tumor mutational burden has shown unreliability as a potential predictive biomarker in metastatic RCC.2.
Interim Survival Analysis of Sitravatinib Allows for SAPPHIRE Study Continuation in NSCLC
An interim overall survival analysis of the novel therapy sitravatinib combined with nivolumab has cleared the way for a continuation of the phase 3 SAPPHIRE study in patients with advanced non-squamous non–small cell lung cancer. The combination of sitravatinib (MGCD516) and nivolumab (Opdivo) for patients with non-squamous non–small cell...
Favorable Cancer-Free Survival Rates With Nivolumab in Proliferative Leukoplakia
In an interview with Targeted Oncology, Glenn J. Hanna, MD, discussed the phase 2 study evaluating treatment with nivolumab in patients with high-risk oral proliferative leukoplakia. A phase 2 study (NCT03692325) evaluating nivolumab (Opdivo) in patients with proliferative leukoplakia (PL) yielded positive safety and efficacy results, according to findings published...
Emerging Research in the Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Space
Alexey Danilov, MD, PhD, provides an overview on the recent updates and research in the chronic lymphocytic leukemia space. Alexey Danilov, MD, PhD, associate director, Toni Stephenson Lymphoma Center, and professor, Division of Lymphoma, Department of Hematology & Hematopoietic Cell Transplantation, City of Hope Comprehensive Cancer Center, provides an overview on the recent updates and research in the chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) space.
FDA Grants Breakthrough Therapy Designation to SNDX-5613 for R/R KMT2Ar Acute Leukemia
Based on phase 1 data of the AUGMENT-101 trial, the FDA has granted a breakthrough therapy designation to SNDX-5613 for patients with relapsed or refractory KMT2A rearranged acute leukemia. The FDA has granted a breakthrough therapy designation (BTD) to SNDX-5613 (revumenib) for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with...
Ever-Changing Treatment Landscape of Aggressive B-Cell Lymphoma
Jason Westin, MD, MS, FACP, discusses recent developments in novel agents to treat and target aggressive lymphomas. Jason Westin, MD, MS, FACP, director, lymphoma clinical research, Department of Lymphoma/Myeloma, Division of Cancer Medicine, The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, Houston, discusses recent developments in novel agents to treat and target aggressive lymphomas.
FDA Clears IND for BEAM-201 in Relapsed/Refractory T-ALL/T-LL
The clinical hold for the development of BEAM-201 has been lifted, allowing investigators to assess the agent in patients with relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia/ T-cell lymphoblastic lymphoma. The FDA has lifted the clinical hold and cleared the investigational new drug (IND) application for BEAM-201 for patients with relapsed/refractory T-cell...
FDA Considers BLA for I/ONTAK for the Treatment of Persistent or Recurrent CTCL
The FDA will conduct a regular review of the application submitted for approval of I/ONTAK in patients with persistent or recurrent cutaneous T-cell lymphoma. The FDA has accepted the biologics license application for denileukin diftitox (I/ONTAK; E777), a potential treatment option of patients with persistent or recurrent cutaneous T-cell lymphoma (CTCL). The FDA plans to decide on the BLA by September 28, 2022.1.
