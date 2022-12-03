ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport, KY

WKRC

Police investigating fatal Covington shooting

COVINGTON, Ky. (WKRC) - Police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened in Covington Saturday morning. Officers were called to the scene on West 21st Street around 7:40 a.m. They found one victim, 33-year-old Antwon Mulder . He was taken to the hospital, but died from his injuries. Authorities say...
COVINGTON, KY
WLWT 5

Police: One dead following shooting in Covington early Saturday

COVINGTON, Ky. — One person has died following a shooting in Covington early Saturday morning, according to the Covington Police Department. According to officials, officers were called to the 200 block of West 21st Street just after 7:40 a.m. Saturday for a report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers...
COVINGTON, KY
Fox 19

Man dies after shooting in Covington, lieutenant says

COVINGTON, KY (WXIX) -One person is dead following a shooting in Covington early Saturday morning, according to the Lt. Justin Bradbury with the Covington Police Department. Bradbury says officers were called to the 200 block of West 21st Street around 7:40 a.m. for the report of a shooting. Once they...
COVINGTON, KY
linknky.com

Covington man’s death ruled homicide

A shooting incident on Covington’s 21st Street has been ruled a homicide. First responders were sent to 203 W. 21st St. around 7:41 a.m. on Saturday in response to a shooting, per a press release from the Covington Police Department. Officers found a male “suffering from a gunshot wound” and he was flown to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he died from his injuries. Officials are not releasing the identity of the victim at this time.
COVINGTON, KY
WLWT 5

Court docs: Man charged after shooting victim in arm

CINCINNATI — A man has been charged with assault after shooting a person in the arm. According to court documents, 25-year-old Jimmy Williams shot a person, who was not identified in documents, in the left arm. Documents say the gunshot caused "serious physical harm." Williams has been charged with...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Report of a crash on Houston Road in Florence, unknown injuries

FLORENCE, Ky. — Report of a crash on Houston Road in Florence, in front of Chuy's, with unknown injuries. Emergency crews are responding. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so,...
FLORENCE, KY
Fox 19

1 person injured in Dearborn County fire

DEARBORN COUNTY, In. (WXIX) -One man is injured after a fire occurred at an apartment in Dearborn County Friday night. Firefighters say they were called just after 10 p.m. to Alpha Drive at the Dillsboro Village Apartments. According to firefighters, the victim was trying to put out the flames but...
DEARBORN COUNTY, IN
Fox 19

Armed and dangerous suspect at-large in deadly Vine Street shooting

ELMWOOD PLACE, Ohio (WXIX) - A warrant is out for the arrest of a man in connection with last Friday’s deadly double-shooting in Elmwood Place. Stephen Nieman, 23, is wanted on one count of aggravated murder, one count of attempted murder and three counts of felonious assault, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office.
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Lawrenceburg Speedway ransacked, every equipment key stolen

LAWRENCEBURG, In. (WXIX) - Police are investigating after two people broke into the Lawrenceburg Speedway and left it vandalized, resulting in thousands of dollars in damage. Track officials say it happened overnight Wednesday and that the suspects are two teenagers. Kimberly Rudisell is marketing director at the speedway. “Thursday morning,...
LAWRENCEBURG, IN

