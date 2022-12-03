Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Husband and wife, both aged 100, die holding hands just hours apart after being married for 80 yearsMaya DeviOhio State
Cincinnati Holocaust museum to offer free admission for rest of yearPolarbearCincinnati, OH
Visit the Largest Snow Tubing Park in IndianaTravel MavenLawrenceburg, IN
A passenger faces federal charges after taking a box cutter onto the plane, prompting an emergency landing.EddyEvonAnonymousTampa, FL
The number of baby murders is rising. Is Ohio doing enough to stop it?Edy ZooOhio State
Related
WKRC
Police investigating fatal Covington shooting
COVINGTON, Ky. (WKRC) - Police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened in Covington Saturday morning. Officers were called to the scene on West 21st Street around 7:40 a.m. They found one victim, 33-year-old Antwon Mulder . He was taken to the hospital, but died from his injuries. Authorities say...
WLWT 5
Police: One dead following shooting in Covington early Saturday
COVINGTON, Ky. — One person has died following a shooting in Covington early Saturday morning, according to the Covington Police Department. According to officials, officers were called to the 200 block of West 21st Street just after 7:40 a.m. Saturday for a report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers...
Fox 19
Man dies after shooting in Covington, lieutenant says
COVINGTON, KY (WXIX) -One person is dead following a shooting in Covington early Saturday morning, according to the Lt. Justin Bradbury with the Covington Police Department. Bradbury says officers were called to the 200 block of West 21st Street around 7:40 a.m. for the report of a shooting. Once they...
WLWT 5
Police responds to reports of assault with injuries on Fairbanks Avenue in Sedamsville
CINCINNATI — Police responds to reports of an assault with injuries on Fairbanks Avenue in Sedamsville. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If...
linknky.com
Covington man’s death ruled homicide
A shooting incident on Covington’s 21st Street has been ruled a homicide. First responders were sent to 203 W. 21st St. around 7:41 a.m. on Saturday in response to a shooting, per a press release from the Covington Police Department. Officers found a male “suffering from a gunshot wound” and he was flown to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he died from his injuries. Officials are not releasing the identity of the victim at this time.
Woman shot and killed in Richmond
Officers arrived to find a deceased woman with a gunshot wound to the chest, RPD said.
WLWT 5
Police investigating after report of gunshots at apartment in Pleasant Ridge
CINCINNATI — Police are investigating after responding to a report of gunshots at an apartment in Pleasant Ridge on Friday. It happened around 1:30 p.m. when police responded to an apartment along Ridge Avenue after a report of gunshots. When police arrived, officers heard what sounded like a gunshot.
Do you recognize them? Public asked to help ID theft suspect
KETTERING — Kettering Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a theft suspect. Police said the woman pictured is suspected of stealing numerous bottles of alcohol from a local store. Information about what time the theft took place or the value of the items taken...
WLWT 5
Hamilton County Jail Services Officers fired, arrested for separate offenses
HAMILTON COUNTY, Ohio — Two people have been dismissed by the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office following separate offenses, HCSO announced on Friday. According to officials, Cody Hunley, 36, recently experienced a mental health crisis while working and, as a result, damaged computer equipment. During the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office...
WLWT 5
Court docs: Man charged after shooting victim in arm
CINCINNATI — A man has been charged with assault after shooting a person in the arm. According to court documents, 25-year-old Jimmy Williams shot a person, who was not identified in documents, in the left arm. Documents say the gunshot caused "serious physical harm." Williams has been charged with...
WLWT 5
Report of a crash on Houston Road in Florence, unknown injuries
FLORENCE, Ky. — Report of a crash on Houston Road in Florence, in front of Chuy's, with unknown injuries. Emergency crews are responding. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so,...
Person walks into hospital with gunshot wound; Dayton Police investigating
Dayton — One person walked into Miami Valley hospital with a gunshot wound early Thursday morning. Police were told by the hospital that one person came in with a gunshot wound around 4:04 a.m., according to Montgomery County Regional dispatch. >>1 wounded in Xenia shooting during confrontation inside home,...
‘I heard 4 or 5 shots go off;’ 911 caller describes shots fired at Dayton high school
DAYTON — Update at 5:55 a.m. ET, Dec. 10:. Trotwood Police responded to reports of shots fired at Meadowdale High School Friday evening. News Center 7 previously reported that officers were dispatched to the 3800 block of Whitestone Court at around 9:50 p.m. A 911 call from the incident...
WLWT 5
West Clermont Middle School student suspended, accused of making threatening statement
BATAVIA, Ohio — A West Clermont Middle School student has been suspended after officials were made aware of a possible school threat this week. The Clermont County Sheriff's Office said on Tuesday school officials were made aware of a sixth-grader who made threats of "shooting up the school" while in class.
Fox 19
1 person injured in Dearborn County fire
DEARBORN COUNTY, In. (WXIX) -One man is injured after a fire occurred at an apartment in Dearborn County Friday night. Firefighters say they were called just after 10 p.m. to Alpha Drive at the Dillsboro Village Apartments. According to firefighters, the victim was trying to put out the flames but...
Fox 19
Armed and dangerous suspect at-large in deadly Vine Street shooting
ELMWOOD PLACE, Ohio (WXIX) - A warrant is out for the arrest of a man in connection with last Friday’s deadly double-shooting in Elmwood Place. Stephen Nieman, 23, is wanted on one count of aggravated murder, one count of attempted murder and three counts of felonious assault, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office.
WKRC
Local mother accused of causing son's death given permission to attend his visitation
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A local woman accused of causing the death of her son gets to say goodbye to the boy. A judge approved a request from Molly Krebs to attend the visitation for 3-year-old Jaden. She was in the Justice Center, having been arrested earlier in December on charges...
Family of 1978 murder victim fights her killer's parole, new program could help
A man convicted in a Blue Ash murder more than four decades ago has another chance to walk free, but his victim's family hopes a Hamilton County program will help keep him in prison.
Two HCSO jail services officers terminated, charged with felonies
Two Hamilton County Sheriff's Office deputies have been dismissed from their jobs as jail services officers and will face charges.
Fox 19
Lawrenceburg Speedway ransacked, every equipment key stolen
LAWRENCEBURG, In. (WXIX) - Police are investigating after two people broke into the Lawrenceburg Speedway and left it vandalized, resulting in thousands of dollars in damage. Track officials say it happened overnight Wednesday and that the suspects are two teenagers. Kimberly Rudisell is marketing director at the speedway. “Thursday morning,...
Comments / 0