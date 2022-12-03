Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Whataburger is giving away $2 million. Here is how to apply for a grantAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Texas motorcyclist reports diamond-shaped object hovering overheadRoger MarshSan Antonio, TX
Popular Denny’s Restaurant and Truck Stop Destroyed by FireJoel EisenbergSan Antonio, TX
Woman Stabs 42-Year-Old Boyfriend Multiple Times for 'Not Helping With Bills'Briana B.San Antonio, TX
The 8 highest ranked coffee shops in San AntonioAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
KSAT 12
Erik Cantu Jr. rehospitalized for complications after being shot by SAPD officer, family says
SAN ANTONIO – The teenager who was shot by a San Antonio police officer in October was hospitalized again, according to the family’s GoFundMe page. An update from Saturday states that Erik Cantu Jr. was back in the hospital, but it’s unclear if he’s still there.
KSAT 12
Family suspects retaliation in East Side fires
San Antonio – The flames that destroyed an East Side home burned bright and hot Tuesday morning, and family members believe they were fueled by revenge. The blaze was called in a little before 4:15 a.m. Tuesday and destroyed the house at the end of Cardiff Avenue, just a treeline away from the westbound lanes of I-10. It was the second fire at the home in roughly 30 hours.
Man reported missing at Canyon Lake
COMAL COUNTY, Texas — A person went missing in Comal County, and authorities are now searching for him. Texas Parks and Wildlife Department Game Wardens are currently helping the Comal County Sheriff's Office in Canyon Lake in the search for Aamir Ali. The search began on Saturday at the...
KSAT 12
Trial in fatal wrong-way crash outside Boerne scheduled for March
KENDALL COUNTY, Texas – A San Antonio woman accused of driving the wrong way on a Hill Country highway this summer, killing the driver of another vehicle, is scheduled to go to trial in March. Kendall Lauren Batchelor, 23, faces a felony charge of intoxication manslaughter in connection with...
Trial for ex-border patrol agent accused of killing four continues
SAN ANTONIO — Week two continues in the murder trial of the ex-Border Patrol agent who's accused of being a serial killer. Tuesday is day seven of the trial, which was moved from Laredo to San Antonio. WATCH NOW. The prosecution introduced Webb County Medical Examiner Dr. Corrine Stern...
Attorney for family in Amber Alert issued over weekend to speak Monday
SAN ANTONIO — An Amber Alert issued this weekend now takes a bizarre twist. The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office issued the alert for six children who were believed to be in danger. The children were found safe, and their mother was arrested. But now she is speaking out against authorities.
Attorney, mother centered around Amber Alert say children are 'traumatized' after allegations against CPS
SAN ANTONIO — After an AMBER Alert was issued this weekend for six children who authorities believed were in danger, the children were found safe, and their mother was arrested, along with her husband. That woman, Jacklyn Davidson, has been speaking out against authorities and Child Protective Services, posting...
KSAT 12
Ex-Border Patrol agent cries while phone call from him to wife is heard in court
SAN ANTONIO – For the first time in the capital murder trial of an ex-Border Patrol agent, Juan David Ortiz showed some emotion. On Tuesday, Ortiz started to break down and cry when a phone call he made while incarcerated in the Webb County Jail to his wife was heard in court.
KSAT 12
Crime Stoppers offering $5K reward for information in deadly hit-and-run
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Crime Stoppers is offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to the identification and location of a suspect in a hit-and-run case. Gilbert Trevino was hit around 6:30 p.m. on Nov. 14 at the intersection of S. Zarzamora and Hazel streets. The person...
KSAT 12
Trial starts Tuesday for man accused of chase, shooting death of BCSO K-9 Chucky
SAN ANTONIO – The trial for a man accused of shooting and killing Bexar County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Chucky during a violent pursuit in 2019 is scheduled to start on Tuesday. Matthew Mireles, 42, is charged with multiple counts of aggravated assault against a public servant, interfering with...
Sweet TX Dog Survives Being Intentionally Shot In Head w/ Arrow
I'm going to start with, what kind of person intentionally shoots a dog with an arrow?. The kind of person that hopefully goes to jail for animal cruelty. And for dog lovers everywhere, good news, that might very well happen. When I first saw the photo, I thought it was...
KSAT 12
Two suspects, 6 victims in custody after discovery of suspected human smuggling operation
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police who were called to perform a welfare check Monday morning uncovered what they believe to be a human smuggling operation on the city’s Northwest Side. Officers were called to the 7000 block of Buffalo Trail after receiving a call that someone was...
Man suspected of DWI crashes into SAPD SUV at scene of accident
SAN ANTONIO — A pickup truck driver is under investigation for driving while intoxicated after he crashed into a San Antonio Police car that was blocking off traffic for another crash that happened earlier. It happened around 1:15 a.m.Sunday on I-10 at West Avenue northwest of downtown. While officers...
proclaimerscv.com
Former San Antonio Police Department Officer Allegedly Shoots an Unarmed Teen
A former San Antonio Police Department was charged after he shot an unarmed teen eating a hamburger inside a car. San Antonio Police Department Released Bodycam Footage. The San Antonio Police Department provided a summary of what allegedly happened along with bodycam footage from the incident on October 2. James Brennand, a former police officer, responded to a McDonald’s incident in the 11700 block of Bertrand Road at 10:30 p.m. Brennand apparently noticed a car that had avoided him the day before at a traffic stop while chatting with witnesses at McDonald’s.
Food truck owner robbed, then shot when he tried to go after the suspect who stole his money
SAN ANTONIO — A man was shot trying to protect his food truck after police say another man robbed him at gunpoint early Tuesday morning just north of downtown. It happened on West Rector near North Star Mall just before 12:30 a.m. Police were called to the location for...
KSAT 12
Juror dismissed from trial of ex-Border Patrol agent after fainting while autopsy photos are shown
SAN ANTONIO – A juror in the capital murder trial of an ex-Border Patrol agent was dismissed Monday after fainting while graphic autopsy photos were shown to the jury. The male juror fainted moments after Webb County Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Corinne Stern took the witness stand in Day 6 of the trial of Juan David Ortiz.
KSAT 12
Camper disappears at Canyon Lake, belongings found by lake shore
CANYON LAKE, Texas – A 22-year-old camper disappeared at Canyon Lake over the weekend and is still unaccounted for. Aamir Ali was on a camping trip with two friends at Canyon Lake when he told them he was going for a short walk around 9 p.m. Friday. Investigators said...
