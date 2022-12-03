ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

KSAT 12

Family suspects retaliation in East Side fires

San Antonio – The flames that destroyed an East Side home burned bright and hot Tuesday morning, and family members believe they were fueled by revenge. The blaze was called in a little before 4:15 a.m. Tuesday and destroyed the house at the end of Cardiff Avenue, just a treeline away from the westbound lanes of I-10. It was the second fire at the home in roughly 30 hours.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

Man reported missing at Canyon Lake

COMAL COUNTY, Texas — A person went missing in Comal County, and authorities are now searching for him. Texas Parks and Wildlife Department Game Wardens are currently helping the Comal County Sheriff's Office in Canyon Lake in the search for Aamir Ali. The search began on Saturday at the...
COMAL COUNTY, TX
KSAT 12

Trial in fatal wrong-way crash outside Boerne scheduled for March

KENDALL COUNTY, Texas – A San Antonio woman accused of driving the wrong way on a Hill Country highway this summer, killing the driver of another vehicle, is scheduled to go to trial in March. Kendall Lauren Batchelor, 23, faces a felony charge of intoxication manslaughter in connection with...
BOERNE, TX
proclaimerscv.com

Former San Antonio Police Department Officer Allegedly Shoots an Unarmed Teen

A former San Antonio Police Department was charged after he shot an unarmed teen eating a hamburger inside a car. San Antonio Police Department Released Bodycam Footage. The San Antonio Police Department provided a summary of what allegedly happened along with bodycam footage from the incident on October 2. James Brennand, a former police officer, responded to a McDonald’s incident in the 11700 block of Bertrand Road at 10:30 p.m. Brennand apparently noticed a car that had avoided him the day before at a traffic stop while chatting with witnesses at McDonald’s.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

