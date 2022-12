Greensboro Aquatic Center, Greensboro, North Carolina. Long Course Meters (50 meters) It was an exciting four days of competition at the 2022 U.S. Open Championships in Greensboro, NC. From World Junior records, meet records, and National Age Group records, there were seven different major records broken. Four of those record-breaking swims belong to Regan Smith and Chase Kalisz. That’s notable because this was both of their first major meets in ASU caps; earlier this year, they moved their training bases to join Bob Bowman‘s pro group.

