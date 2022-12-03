Slip and fall accidents on sidewalks can cause serious injuries, leaving victims with medical bills and missed workdays, among other inconveniences. In New York City, the liability for injuries can vary greatly depending on who owns or operates the property adjacent to the sidewalk. It’s not uncommon for the owner of the property next to a sidewalk to be held responsible for accidents that occur. Provided the defect was caused by the owner or operator of the property, they are usually liable for any injuries resulting from it. This could include uneven pavement, cracks, tree roots, and other hazards. The party responsible could also be federal, state, or municipal government entities, depending on who owns or maintains the sidewalk at issue.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO