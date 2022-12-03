Read full article on original website
Act now to get your money: Kathy Hochul to give millions to NY residents to buy foodMark StarNew York City, NY
Two Payments Coming to New York FamiliesR.A. HeimNew York City, NY
The day a B-25 Bomber accidentally struck into the Empire State BuildingCristoval VictorialManhattan, NY
Apply to now get your money: Eric Adams paying millions to selected candidateMark StarNew York City, NY
Violence and Tragedy fail to take a Holiday - Suspects Still at LargeBronxVoiceBronx, NY
‘Everything a homeowner needs’: Staten Island’s Garber Building Supplies Co. celebrates 70 years in business
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- When Garber Building Supplies Co. first opened in a small Victorian house on Greenfield Avenue in Clifton in 1952, there were more than a dozen lumber yards in the borough, each one serving a multitude of Staten Island builders and supplying homeowners with screws and tools and other home improvement essentials. Now, some 70 years later, big box home centers have become the norm, and online ordering has all but replaced a Saturday afternoon trip to the lumberyard. But the Garber family business is still going strong.
Narcity
You Can Now Take A Bus From Toronto To New York City For $99.99 & Explore The Big Apple
Travelling to New York fromToronto just got easier and cheaper with new bus routes being offered to people in Canada. In November, Megabus announced a partnership with Trailways of New York, which "will allow for expanded service options which will connect more than 100 cities," they stated. The partnership connects...
For SILive.com subscribers: Free sandwich giveaway at Anthony’s Paninoteca this Thursday
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Who’s hungry for a delicious Italian hero?. We are giving away one free signature sandwich to the first five Advance/SILive.com subscribers who show up to Anthony’s Paninoteca, located at 3994 Amboy Road in Great Kills, between 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. ET on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022.
Worst parking lot on Staten Island? Where are the GOOD ones? (opinion)
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. - The Advance did a reader survey recently, asking Staten Islanders to name their least favorite, most problematic parking lots. My problem would be finding a decent number of good parking lots. I have to say from the outset: I hate parking lots. Most if not all...
CDC recommends indoor masks in 4 NYC boroughs, Long Island amid COVID spike
NEW YORK (PIX11) —In four of the five New York City boroughs, people are urged to wear masks indoors and on public transportation due to a spike in COVID cases, according to the CDC. The Bronx, Brooklyn, Queens, and Staten Island are in orange, meaning high-risk levels, while Manhattan is in yellow, the medium-risk level, […]
Helicopter used by Con Edison to fly low over Staten Island, cops say
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A helicopter is scheduled to fly low over various Con Edison facilities on Staten Island and throughout the region on Monday. The Transmission Line Maintenance Section of Con Edison will be conducting a helicopter patrol of overhead transmission facilities and lines on Monday morning and afternoon until around 3 p.m., according to a statement form the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Informaiton.
Watch drivers navigate new traffic pattern on Staten Island Expressway
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- If you’ve driven on the Staten Island Expressway over the past week, you’re sure to have noticed the new traffic pattern that will be in effect well into the new year. On Nov. 29, two eastbound travel lanes along a busy segment of the...
‘When does it end?’: MTA, Hochul slammed for proposed fare and toll increases
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- An MTA proposal that would make traveling around New York City more expensive for transit riders and drivers is under fire from two of the borough’s elected officials. On Monday, Rep. Nicole Malliotakis (R-Staten Island/South Brooklyn) and Assemblyman Michael Tannousis (R-East Shore/South Brooklyn) gathered at...
Staten Islander was prime suspect in NYC subway, ferry bombings that injured 50+ in 1960 | From the vault
Editor’s Note: This is the digitalized version of an article that appeared in the Nov. 28, 1960 edition of the Staten Island Advance. In October and November of 1960, New York City experienced five bombings that injured more than 50 people and killed a young girl. Walter Long, 29, a Manhattan mental institution escapee, was identified as a prime suspect for the bombings. Living and working on Staten Island, Long admitted to stealing explosives from his job—a sewer project on Nicholas Avenue —but denied setting off the bombs. He was in the vicinity of all the bombings except one. More than 600 detectives were involved in what the police called the Holiday Bomber or the Sunday Bomber case. Long escaped custody after this arrest and was never found.
Cops seek to locate car in connection with BB-gun attack outside Staten Island kosher market
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The NYPD released a photo of a car that authorities are seeking to locate in connection with the alleged BB-gun shooting of a father and son as they were leaving a kosher market in Meiers Corners. The BB gun allegedly was fired from a passing...
Staten Island Expressway crash leaves vehicles badly damaged, debris on roadway; one taken to hospital
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y.-- A vehicle crash on the eastbound lanes of the Staten Island Expressway near the Victory Boulevard exit has caused substantial delays and traffic mid-morning on Monday. The crash was reported at 10:23 a.m., according to a FDNY spokesperson. By 10:45 a.m., emergency responders had both the left...
NBC Philadelphia
There's a Cheaper (or Even Free) Way to Get to NYC, Atlantic City Over Holidays
Looking to soak in the holiday spirit in New York or down the Jersey Shore? New Jersey Transit is "Dashing Through With Savings" to ensure you and your family can travel for less. Younger children can even ride for free into the New Year. Here's a look at some of...
Odd NY Traffic Light Is Only One In the World! Why Is It Different?
The State of New York is so big it covers more than 54,000 square miles. To put that in perspective, the countries of Luxemburg, Switzerland, the Netherlands and Belgium could all fit inside New York State with a little room to spare. No wonder we can accommodate nearly 20 million residents!
Best of Staten Island: Nominate your favorite Chinese restaurant
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — We at the Advance/SILive.com want to know which of the borough’s Chinese restaurants are the cream of the crop for this final 2022 Best of Staten Island category. Fusion restaurants, places that specialize in certain fare and regional dishes, and those who serve it...
Crash on Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge early in Monday morning rush hour
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Authorities are responding to a crash on the upper level of the Brooklyn-bound Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge early in the Monday morning rush hour. At least one lane was closed around 6:20 a.m. during the emergency response, according to 511 NY. The crash is at the split...
lifetrixcorner.com
Who Is Liable for Sidewalk Slip and Fall Injuries In New York?
Slip and fall accidents on sidewalks can cause serious injuries, leaving victims with medical bills and missed workdays, among other inconveniences. In New York City, the liability for injuries can vary greatly depending on who owns or operates the property adjacent to the sidewalk. It’s not uncommon for the owner of the property next to a sidewalk to be held responsible for accidents that occur. Provided the defect was caused by the owner or operator of the property, they are usually liable for any injuries resulting from it. This could include uneven pavement, cracks, tree roots, and other hazards. The party responsible could also be federal, state, or municipal government entities, depending on who owns or maintains the sidewalk at issue.
Old-fashioned, family ice cream shop closing after 88 years in N.J. town
Bischoff’s Ice Cream — a family business specializing in massive sundaes, sherbets, candy and more — will close its doors permanently after more than 88 years in Bergen County. “We’re closing for good on New Year’s Eve,” Steven Mather, owner of Bischoff’s on Cedar Lane in Teaneck,...
Broad daylight armored truck heist at Macy’s at Staten Island Mall in 1985 nets thieves $815Gs
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – When an armored truck was robbed at gunpoint in broad daylight at the Staten Island Mall more than 25 years ago, it was one of the biggest heists in borough history. And while one of the truck’s guards would quickly be arrested, nobody has ever...
NYC civil service exam: These applications are open in December
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The New York City Department of Citywide Administrative Services (DCAS) has released its December application schedule for civil service exams. Open, competitive, computer-based tests are administered throughout each month for various positions. The DCAS Computer-Based Testing and Application Centers (CTAC), where exams are taken, have...
Tainted fuel could have caused choppers to crash in NYC
More than 10 of the helicopters that carry tourists and executives around the Big Apple were gassed up with fuel containing metal particles that could have caused them to fall from the sky, The Post has learned. A complaint about the potentially disastrous situation was filed with the Federal Aviation Administration by HeliNY, which runs sightseeing tours and charter flights out of the Downtown Manhattan Heliport at Pier 6 in the Financial District. All helicopter operators in and around the city had “to ground their fleets while fuel lines in every machine could be tested,” HeliNY operations director Oyvind Vataker wrote in the...
