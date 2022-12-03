ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Staten Island Advance

‘Everything a homeowner needs’: Staten Island’s Garber Building Supplies Co. celebrates 70 years in business

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- When Garber Building Supplies Co. first opened in a small Victorian house on Greenfield Avenue in Clifton in 1952, there were more than a dozen lumber yards in the borough, each one serving a multitude of Staten Island builders and supplying homeowners with screws and tools and other home improvement essentials. Now, some 70 years later, big box home centers have become the norm, and online ordering has all but replaced a Saturday afternoon trip to the lumberyard. But the Garber family business is still going strong.
Helicopter used by Con Edison to fly low over Staten Island, cops say

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A helicopter is scheduled to fly low over various Con Edison facilities on Staten Island and throughout the region on Monday. The Transmission Line Maintenance Section of Con Edison will be conducting a helicopter patrol of overhead transmission facilities and lines on Monday morning and afternoon until around 3 p.m., according to a statement form the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Informaiton.
Staten Islander was prime suspect in NYC subway, ferry bombings that injured 50+ in 1960 | From the vault

Editor’s Note: This is the digitalized version of an article that appeared in the Nov. 28, 1960 edition of the Staten Island Advance. In October and November of 1960, New York City experienced five bombings that injured more than 50 people and killed a young girl. Walter Long, 29, a Manhattan mental institution escapee, was identified as a prime suspect for the bombings. Living and working on Staten Island, Long admitted to stealing explosives from his job—a sewer project on Nicholas Avenue —but denied setting off the bombs. He was in the vicinity of all the bombings except one. More than 600 detectives were involved in what the police called the Holiday Bomber or the Sunday Bomber case. Long escaped custody after this arrest and was never found.
lifetrixcorner.com

Who Is Liable for Sidewalk Slip and Fall Injuries In New York?

Slip and fall accidents on sidewalks can cause serious injuries, leaving victims with medical bills and missed workdays, among other inconveniences. In New York City, the liability for injuries can vary greatly depending on who owns or operates the property adjacent to the sidewalk. It’s not uncommon for the owner of the property next to a sidewalk to be held responsible for accidents that occur. Provided the defect was caused by the owner or operator of the property, they are usually liable for any injuries resulting from it. This could include uneven pavement, cracks, tree roots, and other hazards. The party responsible could also be federal, state, or municipal government entities, depending on who owns or maintains the sidewalk at issue.
New York Post

Tainted fuel could have caused choppers to crash in NYC

More than 10 of the helicopters that carry tourists and executives around the Big Apple were gassed up with fuel containing metal particles that could have caused them to fall from the sky, The Post has learned. A complaint about the potentially disastrous situation was filed with the Federal Aviation Administration by HeliNY, which runs sightseeing tours and charter flights out of the Downtown Manhattan Heliport at Pier 6 in the Financial District. All helicopter operators in and around the city had “to ground their fleets while fuel lines in every machine could be tested,” HeliNY operations director Oyvind Vataker wrote in the...
