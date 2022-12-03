New water management plan nears final phase; sets out best practices for Coosa-North Georgia region

Chair Brooke Anderson, general manager of the Etowah Water and Sewer Authority, opens the fourth quarter meeting of the Coosa North Georgia Water Planning Council at the Bartow County Library in Cartersville on Wednesday. Diane Wagner

An updated water management plan for northwest Georgia counties is expected to be ready for public comment in February. Adoption is scheduled for June.

The document is a blueprint for ensuring the region’s water supply and water quality will be sufficient to serve future needs. It’s being put together by the Coosa-North Georgia Water Planning Council — one of 11 groups of government, agricultural and industrial water users tasked with folding its strategy into the statewide water plan.

“At the (Feb. 7, 2023) council meeting we’re going to be finishing it up and putting a bow on it, so we can get it out for public comment,” Christine Voudy, liaison for the Georgia Environmental Protection Division, told members Wednesday during a quarterly meeting at the Bartow County Library in Cartersville.

The region, defined by its shared drainage basins, covers Catoosa, Chattooga, Dade, Dawson, Fannin, Floyd, Gilmer, Gordon, Habersham, Lumpkin, Murray, Pickens, Polk, Towns, Union, Walker, White and Whitfield counties.

Floyd County is represented by County Commissioner Allison Watters; retired Rome city manager John Bennett, who led the development of the current, 2017, plan; and Mike Hackett, director of Rome’s water and sewer division. Joel Hanner of Rome, external affairs manager for Georgia Power Co., also has a seat at the table. State Rep. Katie Dempsey, R-Rome, sits in ex officio for the Georgia General Assembly.

Watters said Wednesday drafting the plan is a collaborative effort to account for the assets, liabilities and projected growth of all permit-holders, and their counties.

“We’re so fortunate where we are in North Georgia, with our abundant resources, but that’s not the case everywhere,” she added. “That’s why these councils are so important.”

For this five-year plan, the council is using new technology — a Basin Environmental Assessment Model that tracks the usage and forecasts the needs of each entity that holds a water withdrawal or discharge permit. Knowing where they’ll come up short, in quantity or quality, helps the users plan to address the gap. That could include scaling back some operations, expanding others and adopting new regulations or restrictions.

EPD’s Wei Zeng, who’s heading the assessment, explained to the council the BEAM results under several scenarios: A baseline, marginally dry, period similar to conditions in 2010-2018; a drought, such as the region experienced in 2011; and projected demand by 2060. Another scenario examined the impact of the recreational use of Lake Allatoona.

“This gives us the ability to really look into the details,” Zeng said.

Some “challenges” are easily addressed, he said, while other predicted drops below minimum standards will require longer-range planning. The final version of the region’s water management plan will incorporate those best practices, along with the comments received from the public.

“Our goal is to develop a plan that will guide North Georgia water resources for the next five years and, hopefully, beyond,” said Council Chair Brooke Anderson, general manager of the Etowah Water and Sewer Authority in Dawsonville.