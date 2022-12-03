ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bartow County, GA

New water management plan nears final phase; sets out best practices for Coosa-North Georgia region

By Diane Wagner, dwagner
Rome News-Tribune
Rome News-Tribune
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Thbls_0jWEgJ9Z00
Chair Brooke Anderson, general manager of the Etowah Water and Sewer Authority, opens the fourth quarter meeting of the Coosa North Georgia Water Planning Council at the Bartow County Library in Cartersville on Wednesday. Diane Wagner

An updated water management plan for northwest Georgia counties is expected to be ready for public comment in February. Adoption is scheduled for June.

The document is a blueprint for ensuring the region’s water supply and water quality will be sufficient to serve future needs. It’s being put together by the Coosa-North Georgia Water Planning Council — one of 11 groups of government, agricultural and industrial water users tasked with folding its strategy into the statewide water plan.

“At the (Feb. 7, 2023) council meeting we’re going to be finishing it up and putting a bow on it, so we can get it out for public comment,” Christine Voudy, liaison for the Georgia Environmental Protection Division, told members Wednesday during a quarterly meeting at the Bartow County Library in Cartersville.

The region, defined by its shared drainage basins, covers Catoosa, Chattooga, Dade, Dawson, Fannin, Floyd, Gilmer, Gordon, Habersham, Lumpkin, Murray, Pickens, Polk, Towns, Union, Walker, White and Whitfield counties.

Floyd County is represented by County Commissioner Allison Watters; retired Rome city manager John Bennett, who led the development of the current, 2017, plan; and Mike Hackett, director of Rome’s water and sewer division. Joel Hanner of Rome, external affairs manager for Georgia Power Co., also has a seat at the table. State Rep. Katie Dempsey, R-Rome, sits in ex officio for the Georgia General Assembly.

Watters said Wednesday drafting the plan is a collaborative effort to account for the assets, liabilities and projected growth of all permit-holders, and their counties.

“We’re so fortunate where we are in North Georgia, with our abundant resources, but that’s not the case everywhere,” she added. “That’s why these councils are so important.”

For this five-year plan, the council is using new technology — a Basin Environmental Assessment Model that tracks the usage and forecasts the needs of each entity that holds a water withdrawal or discharge permit. Knowing where they’ll come up short, in quantity or quality, helps the users plan to address the gap. That could include scaling back some operations, expanding others and adopting new regulations or restrictions.

EPD’s Wei Zeng, who’s heading the assessment, explained to the council the BEAM results under several scenarios: A baseline, marginally dry, period similar to conditions in 2010-2018; a drought, such as the region experienced in 2011; and projected demand by 2060. Another scenario examined the impact of the recreational use of Lake Allatoona.

“This gives us the ability to really look into the details,” Zeng said.

Some “challenges” are easily addressed, he said, while other predicted drops below minimum standards will require longer-range planning. The final version of the region’s water management plan will incorporate those best practices, along with the comments received from the public.

“Our goal is to develop a plan that will guide North Georgia water resources for the next five years and, hopefully, beyond,” said Council Chair Brooke Anderson, general manager of the Etowah Water and Sewer Authority in Dawsonville.

Comments / 1

Related
R.A. Heim

Many Georgia residents getting a payment from the state

counting moneyPhoto byPhoto by MG Best for you (Shutterstock) How does a few hundred dollars sound right now as you're doing some some holiday shopping? Well, you should have gotten some additional cash in your bank account over the last month or so, courtesy of the state of Georgia. Last spring, Governor Brian Kemp signed House Bill 1302, which gives Georgia taxpayers a refund of some or all of the income taxes due from the state.
GEORGIA STATE
allongeorgia.com

GEMA/HS: Winter Weather Preparedness Week in Georgia Begins December 5

The Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency, in partnership with the National Weather Service, is preparing for Winter Weather Preparedness Week on Dec. 5-9. Georgians will be encouraged to learn about winter weather threats, review or create a family communications plan and consider what items are best for their Ready kits in preparation for the potential inclement weather this winter.
GEORGIA STATE
TheAtlantaVoice

Hidden Spaces: Sandtown-Buzzard Roost

Driving down Cascade Road towards I-285 from the West End community, most would not realize that this area of Fulton County was once one of the largest native settlements in the state of Georgia. Originally named “Oktahatalofa and Sulecauga,” the section was more recently known to Atlantans as the former “Sandtown-Buzzard’s Roost.”  As late as […] The post Hidden Spaces: Sandtown-Buzzard Roost appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
FULTON COUNTY, GA
The Georgia Sun

Brian Kemp unveils his 2023 agenda

Gov. Brian Kemp challenged members of the General Assembly Tuesday to build on the successes that played a major role in the Republican governor’s reelection last month. Echoing many of the themes of this year’s campaign, Kemp touted Georgia’s achievements during the last two years in economic development, education, and public safety.
GEORGIA STATE
wrganews.com

Two Bartow Men killed in Cherokee County GA Car Crash

(Via WBHF Radio) Details surrounding the deaths of two Bartow County residents on thanksgiving have been released by the Cherokee County Georgia Sheriff’s office. Deputies responded to a single-vehicle accident Wednesday, November 24th, 2022, at approximately 2:20 p.m. on Highway 108 near Deer Track Drive in the Sutallee community. The driver of the vehicle, 39-year-old James Amos Smith of Cartersville, was pronounced dead at the scene. The passenger, Smith’s uncle, 67-year-old Herman Revere Smith, also of Cartersville, was transported to Northside Cherokee. He later died from his injuries. The accident remains under investigation.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, GA
allongeorgia.com

GDOT: Traffic Impacts for the I-16 at I-95 Improvement Projects Through December 10

Weather permitting, Georgia Department of Transportation (Georgia DOT) construction partners will close interstate lanes at the locations below for the 16@95 Improvement Projects, which will widen I-16 and reconstruct the I-16/I-95 Interchange. The lane closures are necessary for widening activities for I-16, bridge work on I-95, and bridge work at the I-16/I-516 Interchange. For daily traffic impacts and real-time traffic alerts, please visit Georgia NaviGAtor at www.511ga.org.
GEORGIA STATE
atlantanewsfirst.com

College students shed light on Georgia voting law

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - In this extremely close runoff, every vote counts. A Georgia voting law is causing confusion among college students about casting their ballots. When you get to your polling location, a poll worker will ask you for your ID. If you’re a student at a...
GEORGIA STATE
Washington Examiner

DOJ monitoring polls in four Georgia counties amid Warnock-Walker runoff

As Georgia voters decide who will be their next senator, the Department of Justice will be monitoring polls in four Georgia counties, the department announced Tuesday. Officials in the Civil Rights Division will keep an eye on Cobb, Fulton, Gwinnett, and Macon-Bibb counties to ensure compliance with federal voting rights laws. The division frequently monitors elections in various jurisdictions across the country in keeping with the Voting Rights Act of 1965.
GEORGIA STATE
allongeorgia.com

Holiday Train Rides Around Georgia from Explore Georgia

There are so many fun holiday adventures to be had around the peach state. Explore Georgia has shared their list of 8 Holiday Train Rides Around Georgia. Blue Ridge Scenic Railway – Take a ride through the mountains, alongside the winding Toccoa River, and visit with Santa. Atlanta Botanical...
GEORGIA STATE
WALB 10

Medical cannabis facility expands to South Georgia

Republican group plans to engage young voters in south Georgia. The project is currently in its third phase. The park expansion will include two playgrounds, a splash pad, a grand staircase, among other things. 3 Southwest Georgians become Eagle Scouts; 2 of them make history. Updated: 24 hours ago. 3...
ALBANY, GA
Rome News-Tribune

Rome News-Tribune

Rome, GA
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
520K+
Views
ABOUT

Rome News-Tribune is the daily newspaper of Rome, Georgia. Begun originally as a weekly newspaper, the paper has survived several merges with other newspapers. Aside from several months during the Civil War, the paper has been published continuously since 1843. It is owned by Times Journal Inc. based in Marietta, Ga.

 https://www.northwestgeorgianews.com/rome/

Comments / 0

Community Policy