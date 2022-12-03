ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS News

Comments / 2

Related
CBS News

FBI says fugitive caught in Mexico after 9 years on the run — but his wife and another co-conspirator are still at large

A fugitive wanted for his involvement in a criminal drug enterprise has been extradited from Mexico and returned to Tucson, but his wife and another co-conspirator remain at large, the FBI said Monday. Authorities said 45-year-old Manuel Gortari-Redondo was involved in a Tucson-based interstate drug smuggling organization that trafficked marijuana...
TUCSON, AZ
CBS News

Similar attacks on the U.S. power grid have threatened infrastructure in Western states

Residents in Moore County, North Carolina are in a race to save perishable goods after "targeted" attacks on two North Carolina power substations continues to leave thousands of homes and businesses without power. CBS News has also learned other states, including Oregon and Washington, are also reporting power outage attacks, according to government officials. Mark Strassmann has the latest.
MOORE COUNTY, NC
physiciansweekly.com

Prevalence of Methamphetamine-Related Heart Failure Increasing

FRIDAY, Dec. 2, 2022 (HealthDay News) — The prevalence of methamphetamine-associated heart failure (MethHF) is increasing and is associated with significant morbidity, according to a review published online Dec. 1 in Heart. Veena Manja, Ph.D., from the VA Center for Innovation to Implementation in Menlo Park, California, and colleagues...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS News

CDC: U.S. life expectancy is declining, with COVID-19 a key factor

Health experts are recommending new strategies for increasing life expectancy as the CDC projects Americans' life spans are on the decline. Dr. Joshua Sharfstein, director of the Bloomberg American Health Initiative at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, joins CBS News’ Lilia Luciano and Lana Zak to discuss.
CBS News

Family block "urgent operation" for infant as authorities won't guarantee blood without COVID-19 vaccine

Wellington, New Zealand — New Zealand authorities on Tuesday launched a battle for custody of an infant whose parents are blocking life-saving surgery because blood donors may have been vaccinated against COVID-19. The New Zealand health authority took the bid for emergency custody to the High Court in Auckland in a case that has sparked local protest and underscored the potency of vaccine misinformation.
CBS News

Questions emerge about an Adderall prescription obtained online

During the pandemic, online mental health companies began to offer treatment for ADHD, often prescribing Adderall, a controlled substance. One mother says her son obtained an Adderall prescription that he shouldn't have been able to. Anna Werner investigates.
CBS News

Heavily armed gangs expand control in Haiti

The crisis in Haiti is deepening as heavily-armed gangs expand their control in the nation. BBC News senior international correspondent Orla Guerin discusses the turmoil in Port-au-Prince.
Vox

A crisis on America’s roads

The United States is in the midst of a pedestrian fatality crisis. In 2020, more than 6,721 people were killed while walking, despite a dramatic decrease in cars on the road due to the pandemic. In 2021, the problem got even worse: 7,485 people were killed — the most pedestrian deaths in nearly 40 years, according to the Governor’s Highway Safety Association.
CBS News

Narcan maker says anti-opioid nasal spray will soon be available over the counter

Americans may soon no longer need a prescription to buy a life-saving nasal spray for people who overdose on opioids. Emergent BioSolutions on Tuesday said the Food and Drug Administration has fast-tracked its application for an over-the-counter version of Narcan, a nasal-spray form of naloxone. Approved in 2015, Narcan and its somewhat less expensive generic competitors are widely used by first responders and laypeople to treat known or suspected opioid overdoses that kill tens of thousands of Americans in the U.S. each year.
CBS News

CBS News

579K+
Followers
74K+
Post
413M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for original reporting and trusted news.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy