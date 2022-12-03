Read full article on original website
FBI says fugitive caught in Mexico after 9 years on the run — but his wife and another co-conspirator are still at large
A fugitive wanted for his involvement in a criminal drug enterprise has been extradited from Mexico and returned to Tucson, but his wife and another co-conspirator remain at large, the FBI said Monday. Authorities said 45-year-old Manuel Gortari-Redondo was involved in a Tucson-based interstate drug smuggling organization that trafficked marijuana...
Similar attacks on the U.S. power grid have threatened infrastructure in Western states
Residents in Moore County, North Carolina are in a race to save perishable goods after "targeted" attacks on two North Carolina power substations continues to leave thousands of homes and businesses without power. CBS News has also learned other states, including Oregon and Washington, are also reporting power outage attacks, according to government officials. Mark Strassmann has the latest.
Man shot after bar argument arrested at U.S. border for attempted murder
Thirty-seven-year-old Francisco Saenz is sitting in a southern California jail awaiting his transfer to Colorado to face a charge of attempted murder. Saenz was arrested last month at the U.S. border with Mexico. The charge relates to a bizarre altercation in downtown Fort Collins in mid-September. An argument at a...
Prevalence of Methamphetamine-Related Heart Failure Increasing
FRIDAY, Dec. 2, 2022 (HealthDay News) — The prevalence of methamphetamine-associated heart failure (MethHF) is increasing and is associated with significant morbidity, according to a review published online Dec. 1 in Heart. Veena Manja, Ph.D., from the VA Center for Innovation to Implementation in Menlo Park, California, and colleagues...
Nearly 1 million immigrants became U.S. citizens in past year, the 3rd highest tally on record
Washington — Nearly a million immigrant adults were naturalized as American citizens in fiscal year 2022, the third-highest annual tally recorded in U.S. history, according to a U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) report obtained by CBS News. In the 12-month period that ended Sept. 30, 967,400 adults swore...
New York jury finds Trump organization guilty on all counts in tax fraud case
A New York jury found the Trump organization guilty on all 17 counts, including conspiracy and criminal tax fraud Tuesday. Former President Trump was not personally charged and denies any knowledge of the scheme, but prosecutors say he knew about what was going on. Robert Costa reports.
Cases of Meth-Linked Heart Failure Are Spreading Worldwide
Meth extracts a heavy toll on the heart, even as a new study finds heart failure cases tied to the drug are climbing around the globe. For nearly 20% of users, heart failure was diagnosed within one year of drug use, though some were diagnosed with the condition after just one use.
Heart failure linked to illicit meth use is rising
Heart failure linked to illicit use of methamphetamine is on the rise worldwide across racial, ethnic and socioeconomic lines, and the disease is more severe for meth users than non-users, a new study says.
CDC issues new mask guidance in New York
It's the season of giving, but be wary of giving your family members COVID. The virus is rebounding in five New York counties, CBS2's Christina Fan reports.
CDC: U.S. life expectancy is declining, with COVID-19 a key factor
Health experts are recommending new strategies for increasing life expectancy as the CDC projects Americans' life spans are on the decline. Dr. Joshua Sharfstein, director of the Bloomberg American Health Initiative at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, joins CBS News’ Lilia Luciano and Lana Zak to discuss.
Federal agents admit not following protocols during investigation into Native American woman's death
When federal agents investigated the March 2020 death of Christy Woodenthigh, certain investigative protocols were not always followed. These gaps came out during the cross-examination of three agents from the Bureau of Indian Affairs during the December 2021 trial of the man accused of causing the death of Woodenthigh, a Native American mother of three.
Family block "urgent operation" for infant as authorities won't guarantee blood without COVID-19 vaccine
Wellington, New Zealand — New Zealand authorities on Tuesday launched a battle for custody of an infant whose parents are blocking life-saving surgery because blood donors may have been vaccinated against COVID-19. The New Zealand health authority took the bid for emergency custody to the High Court in Auckland in a case that has sparked local protest and underscored the potency of vaccine misinformation.
U.N. biodiversity conference opens with a warning: "We are committing suicide by proxy"
World leaders appear to be in agreement that the world's land and ocean ecosystems are in trouble, but deep divisions continue to plague talks about how to protect nature for the next generation. The United Nations Biodiversity Conference — known as COP15 — opened on Tuesday and runs through December...
Race to save food amid North Carolina power outage
Thousands of homes and businesses are still without power in a North Carolina county after an attack on local infrastructure. Residents are racing to save perishable food. Mark Strassmann reports.
Questions emerge about an Adderall prescription obtained online
During the pandemic, online mental health companies began to offer treatment for ADHD, often prescribing Adderall, a controlled substance. One mother says her son obtained an Adderall prescription that he shouldn't have been able to. Anna Werner investigates.
Hospitals face "tripledemic" as cases of flu, COVID-19 and RSV rise
Hospitals in the U.S. are seeing a rising number of cases of the flu, RSV and COVID-19 as Americans let their guard down. Carter Evans has more.
Heavily armed gangs expand control in Haiti
The crisis in Haiti is deepening as heavily-armed gangs expand their control in the nation. BBC News senior international correspondent Orla Guerin discusses the turmoil in Port-au-Prince.
Blinken says U.S. remains "actively engaged" with Russia over potential prisoner swap
Secretary of State Antony Blinken said U.S. officials continue to engage Russia over the release of Brittney Griner and Paul Whelan.
A crisis on America’s roads
The United States is in the midst of a pedestrian fatality crisis. In 2020, more than 6,721 people were killed while walking, despite a dramatic decrease in cars on the road due to the pandemic. In 2021, the problem got even worse: 7,485 people were killed — the most pedestrian deaths in nearly 40 years, according to the Governor’s Highway Safety Association.
Narcan maker says anti-opioid nasal spray will soon be available over the counter
Americans may soon no longer need a prescription to buy a life-saving nasal spray for people who overdose on opioids. Emergent BioSolutions on Tuesday said the Food and Drug Administration has fast-tracked its application for an over-the-counter version of Narcan, a nasal-spray form of naloxone. Approved in 2015, Narcan and its somewhat less expensive generic competitors are widely used by first responders and laypeople to treat known or suspected opioid overdoses that kill tens of thousands of Americans in the U.S. each year.
