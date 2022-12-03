Stipulation set for final NJPW KOPW 2022 match

The bout will take place on December 19 at the TAKATaichi PPV.

NJPW has announced the stipulation for the final KOPW 2022 bout set for December 19 at the TAKATaichi pay-per-view.

In a fan vote held on NJPW's social media channels, Shingo Takagi's proposed lumberjack last man standing match defeated Taichi's 30-minute high score proposal by a 52 percent to 48 percent margin.

Shingo will defend the KOPW trophy against Taichi on the TAKA Michinoku and Taichi-produced PPV on Monday, December 19. The show will be available on NJPW World pay-per-view. The winner will be crowned NJPW's official King of Pro Wrestling for 2022.

NJPW wrote: