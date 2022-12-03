Stipulation set for final NJPW KOPW 2022 match
The bout will take place on December 19 at the TAKATaichi PPV.
NJPW has announced the stipulation for the final KOPW 2022 bout set for December 19 at the TAKATaichi pay-per-view.
In a fan vote held on NJPW's social media channels, Shingo Takagi's proposed lumberjack last man standing match defeated Taichi's 30-minute high score proposal by a 52 percent to 48 percent margin.
Shingo will defend the KOPW trophy against Taichi on the TAKA Michinoku and Taichi-produced PPV on Monday, December 19. The show will be available on NJPW World pay-per-view. The winner will be crowned NJPW's official King of Pro Wrestling for 2022.
NJPW wrote:
The last three days have seen fan voting take place for December 19, and Shingo Takagi and Taichi’s collision over the KOPW 2022 trophy at the joint TAKA+Taichi 50th Anniversary card on NJPW World PPV.
After 28,524 votes were cast worldwide, Taichi had the very narrow edge with the international vote, while Shingo Takagi captured the votes on the Japanese side.
The final results were
Taichi: 30 Minute High Score Match- 13, 695 votes (48%)
Shingo takagi: Takagi Style Lumberjack last man Standing Match- 14,829 votes (52%)
As a result, Yoyogi will see a Takagi Style Lumberjack last man Standing match! Lumberjacks will be around the ring to keep action inside, while victory will be attained by a pinfall, directly followed by a ten count KO.
