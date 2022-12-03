ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Get to Know: Hunter Dickinson Leading Michigan Into London

By Hunter Shelton
Wildcats Today
Wildcats Today
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZCZfh_0jWEg9PY00

The No. 19 Kentucky Wildcats will look for their first win away from home on Sunday, as they travel across the pond to London, England to take on the Michigan Wolverines.

It's the third non-conference Power Five challenge of the season for UK (5-2), who enters the matchup following a bland 60-41 win over Bellarmine. The Wolverines (5-2) will look to avoid a two-game losing skid, though they nearly took down No. 3 Virginia on Tuesday night in Ann Arbor.

Here's what you need to know about the maize and blue:

  • KenPom Rating: 48 ( 11th in Big Ten)
  • Picked to finish third in the Preseason Big Ten Media Poll
  • Michigan and Kentucky have played seven times, the Wildcats lead the all-time series 5-2

The Record (5-2)

Notable Games:

  • Nov. 16: 91-60 W vs. Pittsburgh (neutral site)
  • Nov. 17: 62-87 L vs. Arizona State (neutral site)
  • Nov. 20: 70-66 (OT) W vs. Ohio
  • Nov. 29: 68-70 L vs. No. 3 Virginia
  • The Wolverines haven't been particularly impressive so far this season. In six games as a favorite, their 2-4 against the spread .
  • In four home buy-games, Michigan is winning by an average of just 9.5 points. The average KenPom rating of those opponents is 252.25.
  • Michigan took part in the Legends Classic in Brooklyn, picking up a 31-point win over Pittsburgh, then suffering a disappointing 25-point loss to Arizona State.
  • The Wolverines took Virginia down to the wire in the ACC / Big Ten Challenge at home but was unable to pull out the marquee win.
  • Kentucky is the next-to-last non-conference P5 opponent on UM's schedule. It will also play North Carolina in the Jumpman Invitational on Dec. 21.

Juwan Howard

  • The former Wolverine tallied a 61-32 record in his first three seasons as head coach.
  • He has taken UM to the NCAA Tournament in back-to-back seasons, where it made the second weekend both times. The Wolverines would have likely been in the 2020 tourney if not for the COVID-19 Pandemic.
  • Howard became the first person to earn a No. 1 seed as a player and as a coach in the NCAA Tournament.
  • He was also named the 2021 Associated Press National Coach of the Year.
  • Prior to his coaching career, Howard had a 19-year NBA playing career capped off by winning back-to-back NBA championships (2012 & 2013) with the Miami Heat, playing with LeBron James, Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh.
  • The No. 5 overall pick in 1994, Howard appeared in 1,208 games, averaging 13.4 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 2.2 assists. He finished his career with 16,159 points and 7,428 rebounds while adding 2,663 assists. He was named to the 1995 NBA All-Rookie second team and was an All-NBA third team and All-Star in 1996.
  • Prior to his pro career, Howard spent three years in Ann Arbor from 1991-94. Howard was a member of the "Fab Five" and helped lead the Wolverines to back-to-back Final Four appearances in 1992 and 1993.

Hunter Dickinson

  • Leading the way on the court for the Wolverines is 7-foot-1 center Hunter Dickinson. If you aren't familiar with the big man, here's a list of his collegiate accolades:
  • - All-America , consensus (2021) Associated Press, NABC, Sporting News, USA Today and USBWA
  • -All-Big Ten, first team (2021; M)
  • -All-Big Ten, second team (2021, '22; C & 2022; M)
  • -Big Ten Freshman of the Year (2021; C & M)
  • -Big Ten All-Freshman Team (2021)
  • So far this season, he leads the team averaging 19.1 points-per-game and 9.1 rebounds-per-game. He has scored 20-plus points in four games already this year.
  • Against Virginia, he put up 23 points, seven rebounds, five blocks and two assists. He will provide a unique and interesting challenge for Oscar Tshiebwe in the paint.

Other Starters

  • Jett Howard will be the primary challenge at guard. The son of Juwan, he averages 15.1 PPG and leads the team in 3-pointers made with 21. He is shooting 43 percent from deep .
  • Kobe Bufkin is a backcourt mate, leading the Wolverines in assists (20) and steals (9) . He adds 9.4 PPG , though he has an abysmal percentage from 3-point range, shooting it at an 18 percent clip .
  • Terrance Williams II mans the post down low with Dickinson, hauling in 6.9 RPG . He scores 8.4 PPG , presenting a top-notch duo in the frontcourt.
  • Grad student guard Jaelin Llewellyn rounds out the starting five, raking in 7.4 PPG, 3.1 RPG and 2.5 APG.
  • All five of Michigan's starters average at least 26 minutes-per-game .

Tale of the Tape

Per UK Athletics:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QKuwv_0jWEg9PY00

Other Important Stats

  • Michigan is averaging 111.8 points every 100 possessions, the 26th best mark in the nation , per KenPom.
  • On defense, the Wolverines allow 97.6 points every 100 possessions, checking in at No. 89 in the country.
  • Michigan has made nine or more treys in four games this season. It is shooting 32.9 percent from deep as a team.
  • The Wolverines get to the free throw line, having attempted 18 or more FT's in five games. The issue is cashing in on those attempts, as UM is shooting 67 percent from the charity stripe, No. 236 in the country.
  • Dickinson and Co. rack up deflections, averaging 6.4 blocks-per-game. That rate is No. 7 in the nation.

Wildcats Today will have game coverage as the Cats look for the win overseas. Tip-off on Sunday is set for 1 p.m. EST

Want the latest on national football and basketball recruiting, including Cats targets? Head over to SI All-American for the latest news, blogs, and updates about the nation's best prospects.

Sports Illustrated also offers insight, information and up to the minute details for gamblers. Check it out here .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WolverineDigest

Michigan Loses Key Player In Shocking Transfer

In a surprising move, senior tight end Erick All has entered the transfer portal. The 6-5, 255-pounder announced via Twitter that he'd be leaving U-M and had some not so glowing remarks to go along with the news. "Wolverine nation, love you guys but it's time for me to move...
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Spun

Ohio State Freshman Becomes First Player To Transfer

The first transfer portal window is officially open and that means numerous players will be looking for new places to play at. One of those players that have entered is Ohio State safety Jaylen Johnson, who spent this season as a redshirt freshman. Johnson didn't appear in any games over the last two seasons in Columbus.
COLUMBUS, OH
Detroit Sports Nation

Why Jim Harbaugh left Big Ten Championship press conference early

Just a couple of years ago, there were many fans and media members calling for Michigan to fire Jim Harbaugh, who had not been able to beat his rivals. Fast forward to the present and Harbaugh has now led the Wolverines to two-straight wins over Ohio State and two-straight Big Ten Championships. Following Saturday’s Big Ten Championship Game win over Purdue, Harbaugh spoke to the media, but he left the interview early.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Spun

Look: Ohio State Star Has 6-Word Message For Michigan

If Ohio State makes the College Football Playoff as projected, will Buckeyes wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba make his return to the field?. Smith-Njigba, arguably the top wide receiver in college football heading into the 2022 season, has missed most of the year due to injury. But will he be back...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Look: Paul Finebaum Is Furious With Nick Saban Today

Everything aligned for Alabama to keep its College Football Playoff hopes alive. Now Nick Saban must hope the selection committee awards his team one of four spots Sunday. Saban campaigned for his Crimson Tide during halftime of Saturday's Big Ten Championship Game. When asked why his team deserves a bid in a FOX interview, Saban pointed to Alabama's two close road losses, said quarterback Bryce Young was not fully healthy, and argued that his squad would be favored to beat the other teams vying for a playoff nod.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

Alabama Football Starter Announces He's Transferring

Alabama offensive lineman Javion Cohen is apparently ready for a change. Not long after learning that his Crimson Tide wouldn't be participating in the College Football Playoff, the junior OG announced that he would be entering the transfer portal. I would like to thank Coach Saban, his staff, and the...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

College Basketball World Shocked By Sunday Upset

Arguably the favorite to win the Big East just went down in a stunning upset on Sunday. Creighton, the No. 7 team in the country, lost to unranked Nebraska on Sunday evening. The Huskers upset the Blue Jays, 63-53, on Sunday evening. The college basketball world is pretty shocked. "College...
OMAHA, NE
The Spun

Maurice Clarett Reveals His Georgia vs. Ohio State Prediction

This year's College Football Playoff features two exciting semifinal matchups — including a Peach Bowl contest between the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs and No. 4 Ohio State Buckeyes. Former Ohio State running back Maurice Clarett has a bold prediction for this marquee matchup. He believes the Buckeyes will take...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

College Basketball World Calling For Coach To Be Fired

It's safe to say the Kenny Payne hire isn't working out for Louisville this season. The Cardinals lost to Miami on Sunday afternoon, as they fell to 0-8 on the season, following the 80-53 loss. Many praised the Payne hiring at Louisville, though it's not working out right now. Should...
LOUISVILLE, KY
iheart.com

Alabama Player Reaches Out To Deion Sanders About Transferring

Alabama running back Trey Sanders publicly expressed interest in transferring to the University of Colorado amid the school's announced hiring of Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders as its next head coach on Sunday (December 4). "You got room for me Unc..?" Trey Sanders tweeted to Deion, who he...
MONTGOMERY, AL
The Spun

Deion's No. 1 Recruit, Travis Hunter, Announces Transfer

Travis Hunter, the five-star recruit who shocked the college football world by committing to Jackson State over Florida State, has apparently made his transfer decision. The former No. 1 overall recruit will be transferring from Jackson State to Colorado. Deion Sanders officially accepted the Colorado Buffaloes job on Sunday. Late...
JACKSON, MS
The Spun

Look: Photo Of Urban Meyer, Michigan Player Going Viral

A photo of Urban Meyer and a Michigan Wolverines player is trending on social media on Sunday. Meyer and the FOX college football crew were on the call of the Big Ten Championship Game on Saturday night. Following the game, Michigan's players were near the FOX desk, celebrating their win.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Spun

Football World Shocked By Head Coach's Departure Monday

Monday morning, the Cincinnati Bearcats reportedly finalized their head coaching hire. It's a shocking one. Louisville Cardinals head coach Scott Satterfield is leaving the ACC job for the Bearcats head coaching job. Brett McMurphy has confirmed the news. The football world is pretty shocked by the move. "In the end,...
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

Ohio State Veteran Player Announces He Will Transfer

A second Ohio State football player has entered the transfer portal. Hours after true freshman safety Jaylen Johnson entered the portal, senior linebacker Teradja Mitchell joined him. He released a statement via Twitter thanking the program for everything it has done for him. Mitchell still has one year of eligibility...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Report: Ohio State Offensive Coordinator Is Leaving

Ohio State's coaching staff is reportedly taking a notable hit. According to a report on Monday afternoon, Buckeyes offensive coordinator Kevin Wilson is leaving the school to become a head coach. "I'm hearing Ohio State Offensive Coordinator/Tight Ends Coach Kevin Wilson is expected to be named the new head coach...
COLUMBUS, OH
Wildcats Today

Wildcats Today

Lexington, KY
970
Followers
784
Post
120K+
Views
ABOUT

WildcatsToday brings you the latest news, highlights, and analysis surrounding the Kentucky Wildcats.

 https://www.si.com/college/kentucky

Comments / 0

Community Policy