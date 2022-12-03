Heading into the 2022-23 NBA season, the biggest question surrounding the Milwaukee Bucks was Khris Middleton’s timeline to return to action. Of course, the three-time All-Star’s 2021-22 season came to an early close in the playoffs after he suffered a sprained MCL. On top of that, Middleton underwent an off-season wrist procedure after he was dealing with a nagging issue throughout the latter portion of the season. After the forward missed the first chunk of the year, Middleton made his season debut on December 2.

