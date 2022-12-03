ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
3 questions for the Milwaukee Bucks following Khris Middleton’s return

Heading into the 2022-23 NBA season, the biggest question surrounding the Milwaukee Bucks was Khris Middleton’s timeline to return to action. Of course, the three-time All-Star’s 2021-22 season came to an early close in the playoffs after he suffered a sprained MCL. On top of that, Middleton underwent an off-season wrist procedure after he was dealing with a nagging issue throughout the latter portion of the season. After the forward missed the first chunk of the year, Middleton made his season debut on December 2.
Pistons news: Bojan Bogdanovic numbers that will surprise you

The Detroit Pistons knew they were getting one of the most consistent shooters in the league when they traded for Bojan Bogdanovic and he hasn’t disappointed. Bogdanovic has been thrust into a bigger role with the Pistons suffering so many injuries, posting the second-highest usage rating of his career at 33-years-old, which no one was expecting coming into the season.
Cornell at Miami basketball: Game info, live stream, odds and TV

The Miami basketball team returns home to begin a five-game homestand when they host Cornell on Wednesday night. Miami was dominant in an 80-53 win in their ACC opener at Louisville on Sunday. Cornell is coming off of a 73-68 win over Lafayette on Sunday. Miami defeated Lafayette 67-54 in the season opener.
