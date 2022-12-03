Eudene “Dene” Stacy (88), wife, mother, Granny, friend, and inspiration to all. An amazing woman who could have done anything, but she chose to love her husband and raise her family – devoting everything to them. She was born April 6, 1934, in Onia, Arkansas, to Marvin and Ezia Fletcher, and peacefully went home to be with the Lord on November 22, 2022. On November 6, 1952, she married Robert John “Bob” Stacy. They began their lives together in Ponca City, OK, where they started their family. Later, they moved to Odessa, Texas where they raised their children, and then retired in the Lake Texoma area. Within the past few years, they moved to Edmond, OK to be with family.

