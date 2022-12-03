ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kay County, OK

Ponca City News

Shop with a Cop project receives $5000 donation

Body The Ponca City Police Department (PCPD) is gearing up for their annual “Shop with a Cop” project for Christmas. This project, which has been off and on for several years, has been put on by PCPD annually for the last seven years. The project received a big...
PONCA CITY, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Ponca City robber covers face with bizarre football hat

PONCA CITY, Okla. — Ponca City officials are looking to track down an armed robber who set himself apart with his choice in face covering. The City says the man robbed a Stop N Go using a small revolver Sunday around 5 a.m. wearing what looks like a football on his head with a slit for his eyes.
PONCA CITY, OK
enidbuzz.com

No Criminal Conduct Found At Enid Public Library

ENID, OK - At the November 16th library board meeting, allegations of criminal conduct by library employees involving social media software, principally a chat software app called Discord, were brought to the attention of the city manager and city attorney. These allegations were immediately referred to the Enid Police Department. The police department investigated the allegations and found no evidence of criminal conduct.
ENID, OK
kaynewscow.com

Sheriff warns citizens of fake Facebook posts

NEWKIRK — Kay County Sheriff Steve Kelley said that posts originating in a Facebook group called 24hr Updates and then being shared in local Buy Sell Trade pages are hoaxes. Kelley said the posts started appearing over the last few weeks. The most current post shows a male subject...
KAY COUNTY, OK
Ponca City News

Fresh Start

Combine all ingredients in a large bowl. Mix well. 2. Cover and refrigerate. 3. Toss before serving. Fresh Start is a free program taught by Nutrition Education Assistants (NEAs). By participating in this program you will learn how to make healthier food choices, plan low-cost meals, stretch your food dollars, prepare new foods, read food labels, and more. If you are interested in participating in this free nutrition program, please contact Lori Evans, Nutrition Education Assistant with the OSU Community Nutrition Education Programs. The office is located at the Kay County OSU Extension office, 201 S. Main St., Newkirk, Oklahoma 74647. You may call the office at 580-362-2200 or email lori.evans@okstate.edu.
NEWKIRK, OK
stillwaterliving.com

Teens invited to ‘Nightmare Before the Holidays’ party on Dec. 16.

Teens of Stillwater looking for a fun, relaxing activity this winter can sign up for the Stillwater Public Library’s (SPL) “Nightmare Before the Holidays” party. At this program, teens in sixth through 12th grades will watch a classic movie about a pumpkin king who looks to spread the joy of Christmas while adding some ghoulish fun. Those attending will make a holiday craft and eat festive treats inspired by the movie. The event will take place on Friday, Dec. 16, from 6-8 p.m. Librarians request registration to help ensure there are enough snacks and supplies for everyone to attend.
STILLWATER, OK
KSN News

Man critically injured in crash south of Arkansas City

ARKANSAS CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — An Oklahoma man was rushed to a Wichita hospital after crashing a car on U.S. Highway 77 early Monday morning. The Arkansas City Fire/EMS Department said first responders got the call around 5:40 a.m. of a person trapped in the wreckage of a single-vehicle crash. The crash was in the […]
ARKANSAS CITY, KS
Ponca City News

Eudene “Dene” Stacy

Eudene “Dene” Stacy (88), wife, mother, Granny, friend, and inspiration to all. An amazing woman who could have done anything, but she chose to love her husband and raise her family – devoting everything to them. She was born April 6, 1934, in Onia, Arkansas, to Marvin and Ezia Fletcher, and peacefully went home to be with the Lord on November 22, 2022. On November 6, 1952, she married Robert John “Bob” Stacy. They began their lives together in Ponca City, OK, where they started their family. Later, they moved to Odessa, Texas where they raised their children, and then retired in the Lake Texoma area. Within the past few years, they moved to Edmond, OK to be with family.
EDMOND, OK
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Victims Identified; 3 Killed In NW Oklahoma City Plane Crash

The identities of three people killed Monday night in a plane crash in northwest Oklahoma City near Yukon have been released. Three people died Monday night at the Clarence E. Page Municipal Airport west of Yukon. Their identities are Christopher Lamb, 53, of Perry. Lamb was the pilot of the 1971 Beechcraft Bonanza F33A Aircraft. Also killed were passengers David Lamb, 78, of Yukon; and Gage Prough, 28, of Stillwater.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
kaynewscow.com

Perry resident among three killed on plane crash

CANADIAN COUNTY — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol have identified the three people killed in a plane crash that occurred at 9:20 p.m. Monday at C.E. Page Airport south of NW 23rd Street in Canadian County. Officials report that the 1971 Beechcraft Bonanza F33A Aircraft was operated by Christopher Lamb,...
PERRY, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Osage County Sheriff’s Office asks public for help finding a murder suspect

OSAGE COUNTY, Okla. — Osage County Sheriff asking for the public’s help to find the man who shot and killed a Catoosa man near Zink Ranch on Monday. Investigators don’t know yet if he was killed near the ranch or if his body was brought there after he was murdered. Construction workers found 50-year-old Corey Dell Sequichie in the pastureland. He had recently been released from Tulsa County Jail on Oct. 26.
OSAGE COUNTY, OK
kaynewscow.com

Newkirk police arrest Kansas residents on drug trafficking complaints

NEWKIRK — Two Kansas residents are being held in the Kay County Detention Center after being arrested by Newkirk police on drug trafficking charges. Newkirk police chief Kevin Main said that officer Mike Ryan conducted a traffic stop on a red Dodge Charger at 10:15 p.m. Saturday near the intersection of 9th and Elm.
NEWKIRK, OK
KRMG

Two arrested after Game Wardens find illegal deer head

FORAKER, Okla. — Two men were arrested after the Oklahoma Game Wardens found an illegal deer head in their possession, according to the Oklahoma Game Wardens. In a social media post, the Oklahoma Game Wardens said two wardens “caught up with some notorious wildlife violators in Osage County.”
OSAGE COUNTY, OK
kfdi.com

1 Suspect in Custody After Wichita Man Was Found Dead in Sumner County

The female suspect wanted in connection to a possible homicide was arrested Friday. 19-year-old Tehya Turner was apprehended near 12th and Oliver. She was booked into the Sedgwick County Jail on charges of pre-meditated first degree murder in the death of 41-year-old Brent Boone, of Wichita. He was last seen getting into a vehicle with Turner and a second suspect on November 24th. A body discovered in rural Sumner County is believed to be Boone.
WICHITA, KS

