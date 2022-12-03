Read full article on original website
Ponca City News
Shop with a Cop project receives $5000 donation
Body The Ponca City Police Department (PCPD) is gearing up for their annual “Shop with a Cop” project for Christmas. This project, which has been off and on for several years, has been put on by PCPD annually for the last seven years. The project received a big...
Ponca City News
Ponca City 8th Graders visited Pioneer Technology Center (PTC) on Friday
Body Ponca City 8th Graders visited Pioneer Technology Center (PTC) on Friday, Dec. 2 to walk through all of the 15 programs that were featured. This is part of a two-day period that provided tours to over 700 extra students of the PTC campus from area partner schools.
KOKI FOX 23
Ponca City robber covers face with bizarre football hat
PONCA CITY, Okla. — Ponca City officials are looking to track down an armed robber who set himself apart with his choice in face covering. The City says the man robbed a Stop N Go using a small revolver Sunday around 5 a.m. wearing what looks like a football on his head with a slit for his eyes.
enidbuzz.com
No Criminal Conduct Found At Enid Public Library
ENID, OK - At the November 16th library board meeting, allegations of criminal conduct by library employees involving social media software, principally a chat software app called Discord, were brought to the attention of the city manager and city attorney. These allegations were immediately referred to the Enid Police Department. The police department investigated the allegations and found no evidence of criminal conduct.
kaynewscow.com
Sheriff warns citizens of fake Facebook posts
NEWKIRK — Kay County Sheriff Steve Kelley said that posts originating in a Facebook group called 24hr Updates and then being shared in local Buy Sell Trade pages are hoaxes. Kelley said the posts started appearing over the last few weeks. The most current post shows a male subject...
Former Oklahoma corrections supervisor sentenced for promoting white supremacist assault on Black inmates, ordering other abuse
A former supervisory correctional officer at the Kay County Detention Center was sentenced Monday to 46 months in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release, for violating the civil rights of three pretrial detainees.
Ponca City News
Fresh Start
Combine all ingredients in a large bowl. Mix well. 2. Cover and refrigerate. 3. Toss before serving. Fresh Start is a free program taught by Nutrition Education Assistants (NEAs). By participating in this program you will learn how to make healthier food choices, plan low-cost meals, stretch your food dollars, prepare new foods, read food labels, and more. If you are interested in participating in this free nutrition program, please contact Lori Evans, Nutrition Education Assistant with the OSU Community Nutrition Education Programs. The office is located at the Kay County OSU Extension office, 201 S. Main St., Newkirk, Oklahoma 74647. You may call the office at 580-362-2200 or email lori.evans@okstate.edu.
stillwaterliving.com
Teens invited to ‘Nightmare Before the Holidays’ party on Dec. 16.
Teens of Stillwater looking for a fun, relaxing activity this winter can sign up for the Stillwater Public Library’s (SPL) “Nightmare Before the Holidays” party. At this program, teens in sixth through 12th grades will watch a classic movie about a pumpkin king who looks to spread the joy of Christmas while adding some ghoulish fun. Those attending will make a holiday craft and eat festive treats inspired by the movie. The event will take place on Friday, Dec. 16, from 6-8 p.m. Librarians request registration to help ensure there are enough snacks and supplies for everyone to attend.
Man critically injured in crash south of Arkansas City
ARKANSAS CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — An Oklahoma man was rushed to a Wichita hospital after crashing a car on U.S. Highway 77 early Monday morning. The Arkansas City Fire/EMS Department said first responders got the call around 5:40 a.m. of a person trapped in the wreckage of a single-vehicle crash. The crash was in the […]
Ponca City News
Eudene “Dene” Stacy
Eudene “Dene” Stacy (88), wife, mother, Granny, friend, and inspiration to all. An amazing woman who could have done anything, but she chose to love her husband and raise her family – devoting everything to them. She was born April 6, 1934, in Onia, Arkansas, to Marvin and Ezia Fletcher, and peacefully went home to be with the Lord on November 22, 2022. On November 6, 1952, she married Robert John “Bob” Stacy. They began their lives together in Ponca City, OK, where they started their family. Later, they moved to Odessa, Texas where they raised their children, and then retired in the Lake Texoma area. Within the past few years, they moved to Edmond, OK to be with family.
Deer Creek staff member arrested after allegedly having ‘inappropriate communication’ with student
A staff member at the Deer Creek School District was taken into custody Friday after an alleged 'inappropriate communication' with a student.
Victims Identified; 3 Killed In NW Oklahoma City Plane Crash
The identities of three people killed Monday night in a plane crash in northwest Oklahoma City near Yukon have been released. Three people died Monday night at the Clarence E. Page Municipal Airport west of Yukon. Their identities are Christopher Lamb, 53, of Perry. Lamb was the pilot of the 1971 Beechcraft Bonanza F33A Aircraft. Also killed were passengers David Lamb, 78, of Yukon; and Gage Prough, 28, of Stillwater.
kaynewscow.com
Perry resident among three killed on plane crash
CANADIAN COUNTY — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol have identified the three people killed in a plane crash that occurred at 9:20 p.m. Monday at C.E. Page Airport south of NW 23rd Street in Canadian County. Officials report that the 1971 Beechcraft Bonanza F33A Aircraft was operated by Christopher Lamb,...
Former Oklahoma correctional officer sentenced for ordering abuse
A judge sentenced former Kay County supervisory correctional officer Matthew Ware to 46 months in federal prison for violating the civil rights of three inmates.
KOCO
One of only historic Black schools still standing in Oklahoma was purchased
STILLWATER, Okla. — One of the only historic Black schools still standing in Oklahoma has just been purchased. An anonymous donor donated hundreds of thousands of dollars to the city of Stillwater to preserve Booker T. Washington School. "Their class motto in 1956 was, ‘Don’t wait for something to...
KOKI FOX 23
Osage County Sheriff’s Office asks public for help finding a murder suspect
OSAGE COUNTY, Okla. — Osage County Sheriff asking for the public’s help to find the man who shot and killed a Catoosa man near Zink Ranch on Monday. Investigators don’t know yet if he was killed near the ranch or if his body was brought there after he was murdered. Construction workers found 50-year-old Corey Dell Sequichie in the pastureland. He had recently been released from Tulsa County Jail on Oct. 26.
kaynewscow.com
Newkirk police arrest Kansas residents on drug trafficking complaints
NEWKIRK — Two Kansas residents are being held in the Kay County Detention Center after being arrested by Newkirk police on drug trafficking charges. Newkirk police chief Kevin Main said that officer Mike Ryan conducted a traffic stop on a red Dodge Charger at 10:15 p.m. Saturday near the intersection of 9th and Elm.
Two arrested after Game Wardens find illegal deer head
FORAKER, Okla. — Two men were arrested after the Oklahoma Game Wardens found an illegal deer head in their possession, according to the Oklahoma Game Wardens. In a social media post, the Oklahoma Game Wardens said two wardens “caught up with some notorious wildlife violators in Osage County.”
Marijuana, fentanyl, cocaine seized from 2 Kansas residents during Oklahoma traffic stop
KAY COUNTY, Okla. (KSNT) – Two Kansas residents were arrested after drugs were found on Saturday during a traffic stop. The Kay County Sheriff’s Office reports that on Saturday, Dec. 3, a traffic stop was conducted on a vehicle belonging to two Kansas residents in Newkirk. A probable cause search of the vehicle stemming from […]
kfdi.com
1 Suspect in Custody After Wichita Man Was Found Dead in Sumner County
The female suspect wanted in connection to a possible homicide was arrested Friday. 19-year-old Tehya Turner was apprehended near 12th and Oliver. She was booked into the Sedgwick County Jail on charges of pre-meditated first degree murder in the death of 41-year-old Brent Boone, of Wichita. He was last seen getting into a vehicle with Turner and a second suspect on November 24th. A body discovered in rural Sumner County is believed to be Boone.
