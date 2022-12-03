ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Kayshon Boutte, LSU standout WR, announces 2023 decision

Kayshon Boutte has made the call on 2023 and he’s electing to return to LSU for his senior season. The standout wide receiver announced his choice on Twitter. “The goal is to always win a national championship at LSU and that will never change. We made strides this year but ultimately fell short. That is why I believe we can accomplish many things moving forward. I believe in this team, coaches, strength staff, nutrition staff, and training staff. It is important to follow your dreams and live with the results,” Boutte said. “While some stories will end here, mine will not…Let’s lock in and focus on the main goal of any LSU Tiger: Winning a national championship!!!”
LSU set to lose key WR to the NCAA transfer portal

LSU head coach Brian Kelly stunned many by leading the Tigers to a 1st-place finish in the SEC West and a spot in the SEC Championship Game this season. On Tuesday, he lost 1 of the wide receivers who could’ve made sure LSU was right back in Atlanta next December, as Jack Bech announced that he will enter the transfer portal.
Tulane finishes ahead of LSU in final AP college football poll of regular season

NEW ORLEANS (AP) -- Georgia, Michigan, TCU and Ohio State were the top four in the final Associated Press college football poll of the regular season released Sunday (Dec. 4). And, after winning its first American Athletic Conference championship on Saturday, Coach Willie Fritz’s Tulane Green Wave (11-2) moved up four spots to No. 14, finishing the regular season ranked ahead of LSU.
Louisiana Ticket Claims $50,000 in Saturday’s Powerball

In recent weeks Powerball players in cities like Lake Charles and Baton Rouge have been fortunate enough to add to their Christmas holiday budgets by claiming big wins in that multi-state lottery game. But after series of big wins in the first two weeks of November, it appeared that Louisiana's Powerball luck had dried up just a bit. That was until the Saturday December 3rd drawing.
Snow in Louisiana? NOAA Revises Winter Weather Outlook

NOAA the "official government weather guessers" has revised their long-range winter weather outlook and that has some asking if the changes mean a better chance of snow in Louisiana for cities like Lafayette, Lake Charles, and Baton Rouge? Do y'all remember this from 2018?. If I recall, we also got...
Activist calls new garbage trucks ‘home run’ for Baton Rouge

An East Baton Rouge anti-litter activist says the new garbage trucks Republic Services plans under its new city-parish contract are a “home run” for Baton Rouge. Photographer Marie Constantin, a founding member of the Louisiana Stormwater Coalition, says Republic’s top-loaded trucks contribute to the litter problem as trash flies out the back. Part of the coalition’s mission is explaining the connection between litter and flood risk, which is exacerbated when litter ends up in drains and watersheds.
LSU bowl game selection officially announced

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers were selected to compete in the Citrus Bowl during an announcement on Sunday, Dec. 4. The team will take on Purdue on Monday, January 2, in Orlando, Florida. The bowl game announcement came after the Tigers lost to the Georgia Bulldogs in...
Arrest warrant possible for New Orleans forensic pathologist accused of being no-show at Baton Rouge court

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — An arrest warrant could be issued for a New Orleans coroner’s office investigator after being a no-show to testify in a Baton Rouge court. 55-year-old Samantha Huber was called to testify in a Baton Rouge woman’s trial about her alleged involvement in her boyfriend’s death in 2015. Huber was called to testify since she is the coroner’s office employee who conducted the autopsy for Arthur Noflin, the husband of the woman on trial.
Traffic Alert: Crash at O’Neal Lane & George O’Neal Road

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Officials are reporting a Sunday, December 4 crash on O’Neal Lane and George O’Neal Lane. The incident occurred around 7:12 p.m. and the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office (EBRSO) is at the scene. Area drivers should use caution or take a...
Louisiana child welfare employees name low pay, ‘unrealistic expectations’ as main issues in survey

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Louisiana child welfare employees gave light to what they say are major issues at the state agency in a recent survey. According to the Louisiana Legislative Auditor, Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) child welfare employees said they’re not being paid enough, cited added caseloads and “unrealistic expectations,” and feel a lack of support from supervisors and managers.
