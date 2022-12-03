Kayshon Boutte has made the call on 2023 and he’s electing to return to LSU for his senior season. The standout wide receiver announced his choice on Twitter. “The goal is to always win a national championship at LSU and that will never change. We made strides this year but ultimately fell short. That is why I believe we can accomplish many things moving forward. I believe in this team, coaches, strength staff, nutrition staff, and training staff. It is important to follow your dreams and live with the results,” Boutte said. “While some stories will end here, mine will not…Let’s lock in and focus on the main goal of any LSU Tiger: Winning a national championship!!!”

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO