MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Keyontae Johnson scored 17 points, Marquis Nowell hit a go-ahead 3-pointer in the final minute and Kansas State had the last rally in a 55-50 victory over Wichita State. Gus Okafor’s 3-pointer gave Wichita State a 45-39 lead with 10:02 left to play, but the Shockers didn’t score again until Quincy Ballard made 1 of 2 free throws with 5:14 remaining. Kansas State (7-1) took a 49-46, but Ballard sank two free throws, Craig Porter Jr. buried a jumper and Wichita State (4-4) grabbed a 50-49 lead with 2:13 to go. Nowell sank 1 of 2 free throws to knot the score, then stole the ball and sank a 3-pointer with an assist from Desi Sills to put K-State up 53-50 with 54 seconds left.

MANHATTAN, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO