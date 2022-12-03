Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Police: Kan. burglary suspect locked resident out of apartment
SALINE COUNTY —Law enforcement arrested a Salina man early Tuesday after he allegedly entered a north Salina apartment without permission and attempted to lock out the man who lives there. Just before 1:30a.m., officers were sent to the 200 block of N. 10th Street in Salina and found two...
Police continue search for suspect in rural Kan. murder
SUMNER COUNTY— Law enforcement authorities investigating a dead body found in rural Sumner County, believed to be connected to an ongoing investigation in Wichita have arrested one suspect and continue to search for another. On November 29, police were contacted by a 69-year-old man who reported 41-year-old Brent Boone,...
Newton cabinet maker to shut down; hundreds will lose jobs
HARVEY COUNTY— The MasterBrand cabinet plant, 831 South Columbus in Newton is closing on December 15. The company announced the news to the 450 local employees on Monday. The company has also closed a plant in Lynchburg, Virginia this fall. Company officials cite a softening in the housing market...
Police: Teen used stun gun on staff member at Kan. elementary school
SEDGWICK COUNTY—A staff member had minor injuries after a confrontation with a teenage girl at a Wichita elementary school Monday morning. A mother was dropping off children at the main entrance for Woodman Elementary School, 2500 South Hiram Street, when she got into an argument with her 13-year-old daughter, according to Officer Juan Rebolledo.
Police capture 1 suspect in Kansas murder investigation
Police search for suspects after man’s body found in rural Kansas
Hutch council will consider proposal for $18M hotel, event center
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A hotel proposal to address the city's needs for additional rooms to retain large events like the NJCAA Men's Basketball Tournament is on the agenda for the Hutchinson City Council on Tuesday. From the legal description of the land involved, it would be on parcels behind...
The Spirit of the Season
The rush is on as the hustle and bustle of the holiday season ramps up! It seems like there’s never enough hours in the days, or days in the weeks leading up to Christmas. As a parent, small business owner, community member and farmer, there’s just a lot to accomplish immediately after washing the dishes from our Thanksgiving meal.
Wildcats rally to defeat Wichita State
MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Keyontae Johnson scored 17 points, Marquis Nowell hit a go-ahead 3-pointer in the final minute and Kansas State had the last rally in a 55-50 victory over Wichita State. Gus Okafor’s 3-pointer gave Wichita State a 45-39 lead with 10:02 left to play, but the Shockers didn’t score again until Quincy Ballard made 1 of 2 free throws with 5:14 remaining. Kansas State (7-1) took a 49-46, but Ballard sank two free throws, Craig Porter Jr. buried a jumper and Wichita State (4-4) grabbed a 50-49 lead with 2:13 to go. Nowell sank 1 of 2 free throws to knot the score, then stole the ball and sank a 3-pointer with an assist from Desi Sills to put K-State up 53-50 with 54 seconds left.
Gridiron Glory: Congratulations Parker Erickson!
Congratulations to Parker Erickson of Ramona, the Week 13 winner in Salina Pain Clinic's Gridiron Glory contest!. Parker, who scored 13 of 14 points, wins $100. Although the season is underway, you still have time to win!. Sign up today to make your picks for a chance to win great...
