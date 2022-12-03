Read full article on original website
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves Some of the Best Soul Food in all of New York StateTravel MavenSaratoga Springs, NY
Longtime Watervliet residents have donated a Christmas tree to City Hall.Raj GuleriaWatervliet, NY
This Middle of Nowhere Restaurant Has Some of the Best Steak in all of New YorkTravel MavenDuanesburg, NY
Downtown Albany shops to offer lots of hot chocolate on Dec. 3Raj GuleriaAlbany, NY
This Abandoned Massachusetts Neighborhood has Been Turned into a Gorgeous ParkTravel MavenWilliamstown, MA
NYS Music
In Focus: Karina Rykman and Quiltro make Debut Appearances in Albany at Lark Hall
Two bands – Karina Rykman and Quiltro – made their debut appearances in the Capital District on Thursday, December 1, performing at Albany’s Lark Hall. Karina Rykman is no stranger to Albany, having played with Marco Benevento numerous times at The Hollow and Cohoes Music Hall. Now touring with her own band, consisting of Adam November (guitar), Chris Corsico (drums), and Rykman on bass, made their first appearance in Albany with a strong crowd welcoming them to town.
SPAC Confirmed: NY Rockers Coming In 2023 With Famous Friends
They were at Saratoga Performing Arts Center this past August, they’ll be playing a special free New Years Eve concert here in Western New York on the 31st, and they’ll be back at SPAC this summer – these crowd-favorites have been loving the road lately. Goo Goo Dolls have announced their Capital Region return for 2023, and they’re bringing some very famous friends along for the tour.
NYS Music
Take Two: Beabadoobee and Lowertown take on Albany’s Empire Live
Indie bedroom-pop musician beabadoobee marked her second-to-last US tour stop at Empire Live last Saturday, Dec. 3, with support from rising alternative duo Lowertown. Empire Live, located on Pearl Street in downtown Albany, is a mid-sized room for bands with a mid-sized following. It boasts a spacious floor with standing-room-only, ideal for dancing.
The Best Place To Live In New York
Moving is a stressful process, especially if you don't know where to move. There are many reasons why this city is the best place to live in New York.
nippertown.com
Exhibition of Gordon Parks Photographs on Display at Albany Institute
ALBANY – Currently on display at the Albany Institute of History and Art is an exhibition of 40 photographs by Gordon Parks, entitled “I, too, am America.” The exhibition is drawn from holdings of photographs by Parks (1912-2006) at the Ulrich Museum of Art at Wichita State University.
Take a chance on these unassuming restaurants
Have you ever taken a chance on a restaurant that might have looked a little run-down but turned out to have some of the best food you've ever tasted? Only In Your State found the following restaurants and despite their exterior, feature some delicious meals.
iBerkshires.com
Former Moderne Studios Building Sold at Auction
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — The former Moderne Studios building at 19 Eagle Street that has been vacant for several years sold at auction for $100,000 on Tuesday. $100,000 was the lone bid for the property, despite several interested parties showing up for the auction. Prior to the bidding, potential bidders were given a tour of the three-floor, 5300-square-foot building.
NYS Music
Empire Live to Host Pigeons Playing Ping Pong & Dogs in a Pile on Dec. 9
On Friday, December 9, Albany’s Empire Live will showcase a concert featuring jam funk group Pigeons Playing Ping Pong and psychedelic jam band Dogs in a Pile. Doors for the 16+ show open at 7 p.m. with music beginning at 8. This Empire Live stop marks a return to...
New mental health program launches for local kids
Northern Rivers Family of Services has launched their new Youth Assertive Community Treatment (ACT) program, designed to provide intensive, community-based services to kids aged 10-21 in Albany and Schenectady who struggle with serious mental illness.
WNYT
Schenectady hosts re-UNION Street festival
A special reunion took place this weekend in Schenectady. The city’s re-UNION Street festival returned yesterday to the electric city, bringing back one of the first street-wide events since the pandemic. There were carriage rides, visits with Santa, an elf on the shelf contest, music and vendors. The celebration...
wnynewsnow.com
New York Statewide Toy and Coat Drive Kicks Off
ALBANY, N.Y. (WENY) – New York’s annual statewide holiday donation drive kicked off today with donation locations across the state. Specifically, donations of new and unwrapped toys, coats and school supplies are being asked for. “This holiday season, I encourage all New Yorkers to come together to support...
newyorkalmanack.com
George Cooke: Albany Snake Oil Salesman
“Dr. Cooke, No. 3 Norton Street, Albany, NY — In every age of the world, men of superior genius have lived: Homer, Voltaire, Euripides and Virgil. It has, however, remained for the 19th century to produce a man whose attainments, both in letters and science, which justly entitles him to equal rank with the illustrious mentioned above. That man is the world-renowned surgeon and physician, Gen. George Cooke whose fame and knowledge of the healing art have reached every clime. Having traveled and practiced on both hemispheres, strange as it may appear, it is, nevertheless true that Dr. Cooke often effects cures in one day, permanently, with the aid of his Universal Antidote, annihilating every vestige of the disease of whatever character, for which a complimentary massive gold medal was presented to him by the British government in consideration of his superior talents, and his scientific improvements in the practice of medicine. Let the public bear in mind that old Dr. Cooke is in no manner connected with the rapacious gang of swindlers whose letters have so recently been seized by the US Government.
St. Peter’s, CDPHP reach contract agreement
St. Peter's Health Partners and CDPHP have reached an agreement on a new contract.
WNYT
40th annual Victorian Stroll in Troy
Troy’s 40th annual Victorian Stroll returned today for it’s 40th year. It transformed Troy’s downtown back into the Victorian era, complete with visitors in Victorian dress throughout the city. The free holiday event welcomed families and children of all ages. Downtown Troy had live music, boutiques and...
Queensbury Hotel hosts a life-size gingerbread house for Christmas
Every year, the Queensbury Hotel dresses into the nines for Christmas. Holly, lights, and a towering tree in the lobby are a normal sight, while across the street, City Park lights up its trees for the season. This year, there's something new in the hotel lobby - and you may have to hold back the urge to take a bite.
Long Horn fundraiser for worker with tumor nets over $19K
The Long Horn Restaurant and Pub raised over $19,000 during a fundraiser held for a coworker who recently had brain surgery to remove a tumor.
Rensselaer County brewery debuts food truck
S&S Farm Brewery in Nassau has debuted its own food truck called The Hayfield Grill. The truck is owned by S&S Brewery but is operated and managed by Chris Soden.
Albany hosts tree lighting at Academy Park
The city of Albany's Holiday Tree lighting ceremony took place Friday evening in Academy Park.
Angry Otter Harasses Parkgoers in Albany, New York
According to a report by Hopkins of WPDH, an exceptionally aggressive otter has been harassing parkgoers at the Six Mile Waterworks Park in Albany, New York. According to the report, there was no indication on whether the otter was acting defensively or if it was rabid. The City of Albany Water Department was working with the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation and Albany Animal Control to capture and remove the angry otter.
CMH unveils new patient care, education space
Community and business leaders recently joined with Columbia Memorial Health trustees, executives, and staff to unveil a newly-renovated wing of the Greene Medical Arts building.
