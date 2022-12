I took the pic. above – the sun setting through the Pensacola Pier. The pier is 1,471 feet long. Compare that to a football field that has a length of 300 feet from goal line to goal line and 360 feet if you count the end zones. The pier is 26 feet above the water and 22 feet wide. It has cracks where the rainwater can seep down through the wood. At the end of the pier, the water is approximately 20 feet deep.

PENSACOLA, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO