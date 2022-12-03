Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Holiday Gift Arrived Early for Someone This Year - Thanks to a Sweet WifeJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
Santa Paws Are Coming to Town in Historic Jonesborough This Saturday to CelebrateJohn M. DabbsJonesborough, TN
Hard Rock Permanent Site Ground Breaking Ceremony Set for Next Wednesday in BristolJohn M. DabbsBristol, VA
Get Your Shopping Spree on and Sip As You Stroll in Johnson City This WeekendJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
Devoted Tennessee Mother Dropped Her Children Off And Never Returned: What Happened To Nadine?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedChurch Hill, TN
wcyb.com
Hardee's 5 Star Student: Sullivan East senior finds passion through the Word of God
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — Gavin Patrick, a senior at Sullivan East High School continues to leave a lasting impact in the hall. Between sports, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, and Future Business Leaders of America, Gavin stays busy. And one big inspiration for him through it all: the Word of God.
Johnson City Press
That Christmas Story spirit – Wise County career students entertain hundreds of preschoolers
WISE – Nobody shot their eye out or froze their tongue to a flagpole at the Wise County Career and Technical Center Monday. The 120 Wise County preschoolers who visited the Center’s Santa’s Workshop Monday were the first wave of what Principal William Austin says will be as many as a thousand preschoolers and youngsters coming to enjoy “A Christmas Story” themed holiday celebration.
Johnson City Press
Survey says almost 100 Sullivan middle schoolers interested in swim team
BLOUNTVILLE — The results of a Sullivan County Schools survey show interest in middle school swim teams at 96 students, ranking it sixth among 10 sports in the survey. Sullivan County Director of Schools Evelyn Rafalowski gave the Board of Education results of the survey at the board's Dec. 1 meeting.
Johnson City Press
Carpenter discusses future school projects with Carter Education Committee
ELIZABETHTON — Carter County Director of Schools Brandon Carpenter unveiled some of the plans for future projects on Monday evening in a discussion with the Education Committee of the Carter County Commission. Carpenter did not provide a lot of detail on the future projects during the meeting, but told...
Johnson City Press
ETSU ROTC program to commission graduates as second lieutenants
Family, friends and program supporters will gather this week as cadets in the Army ROTC Program at East Tennessee State University will be commissioned as second lieutenants. The 3 p.m. ceremony is in the Brown Hall Auditorium, located on the university’s main campus along Stout and Sherrod Drive near University School, on Friday, Dec. 9.
Johnson City Press
Sullivan schools earn Level 5 growth, but lower middle school and attendance ratings
BLOUNTVILLE — The good news for Sullivan County Schools Report Card for the 2021-22 school year is that the system overall got a Level 5 in growth, the highest attainable. The bad news is that the system, like others in Northeast Tennessee, struggled at the middle school level academically in growth and overall with attendance. The system is working on improving those areas, both possible legacies of the COVID-19 pandemic of 2020.
Johnson City Press
Northeast State plans free photo op with Santa and helicopter Dec. 9
BLOUNTVILLE — While the reindeers are resting up for the long journey Christmas Eve, Santa is planning a photo op with his helicopter at Northeast State Community College. The Aviation Technology program will offer free photos with Santa and a helicopter 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9.
Johnson City Press
SWVA schools facing funding cutoff for part of mental health and counseling services
NORTON – At least three Southwest Virginia school districts are struggling with an unexpected holiday surprise from the Commonwealth of Virginia this month. Three superintendents – Bristol Virginia’s Keith Perrigan, Norton City Schools’ Gina Wohlford and Wise County’s Mike Goforth – are trying to find replacement mental health services after some community providers in the region are canceling their partnerships with more than half of the region’s school divisions.
cardinalnews.org
New scholarship created at UVA Wise; more . . .
Here’s a roundup of education briefs. Want more education news? There’s no full-time reporter west of Richmond covering education K-college. You can help fix that. Help us fund this position. From now until the end of the year, NewsMatch will double your gift of up to $1,000. *...
Johnson City Press
Aquatic Center hosting 'Winter Wonderland'
The Kingsport Aquatic Center will be a beautiful sight this weekend as folks spend an afternoon “swimin’ in a winter wonderland.”. A Winter Wonderland Swim event will be held at the Kingsport Aquatic Center, 1820 Meadowview Parkway, on Saturday from noon to 3 p.m.
Johnson City Press
Tusculum family provides gifts for more than 100 children
GREENEVILLE — Tusculum University is brightening Christmas for Greene County children in record numbers this year through the institution’s participation in the Greeneville/Greene County Community Ministries Food Bank’s Angel Tree program. Faculty, staff and students responded to the call by picking up more than 100 cards with...
supertalk929.com
Active investigation underway into Monday incident at Sullivan Heights Middle School
A report from Sheriff Jeff Cassidy’s office says an active investigation is continuing into the injury of a staff member Monday afternoon at Sullivan Heights Middle School in Kingsport. Police were called to the Moreland Drive campus around 11:30. The statement said the agency is determining how the staff...
Johnson City Press
Tennessee High Madrigal singers perform at King
The Tennessee High School Madrigal Singers performed at the Bristol Chamber's Friday Business Briefing at King University on Dec. 2. Each year the group presents its annual dinner theater event during the second week of December. Each evening begins at 7 p.m. in the Avoca Christian Church gym. The "castle melodrama" includes sword fights, magic tricks, lavish set and costuming, a scrumptious meal and music.
Johnson City Press
ETSU student pharmacist named World Powerlifting Champion in three categories
Earning a Doctor of Pharmacy degree is a heavy lift for most student pharmacists, but East Tennessee State University Bill Gatton College of Pharmacy second-year student Brie Levy’s strength goes well beyond the classroom. Levy, from Chattanooga, was recently named a World Powerlifting Champion in three categories for her...
Johnson City Press
Deadline approaching for registration for ETSU Adobe Creative Cloud course
A four-week program of online courses and testing leading to the Adobe Certified Associate (ACA) credential are offered beginning Dec. 12 through East Tennessee State University’s Office of Professional Development and Department of Media and Communication (MDCM). The ACA credential is the industry-recognized indicator of technical proficiency and expertise...
The Tomahawk
Tiny homes offering huge amenities now available in Mountain City
Live more, work less was the motto that launched a tiny home vision. A new business is now bringing such a vision to life in Johnson County. "My CasaVita Homes" LLC, a partnership formed between Allen Yates, Jackson Yates, Paul Young, and Josh Grant based out of Trade, TN, is showcasing homes in Mountain City and Neva, TN, as well as Boone, NC. Although these homes are small, there is nothing insignificant about them.
Johnson City Press
Johnson City Press Christmas Box provides Christmas dinner for local family of seven
The Johnson City Press Christmas Box is helping a local family in need have “the best Christmas ever.”. “Every year I always say, ‘We want it to be the best Christmas ever,’” said Salvation Army Captain Benny Carringer.
Johnson City Press
New plan to renovate Princeton Arts Center is moving forward
Washington County commissioners will be asked to approve a plan later this month to spend no more than $175,000 to renovate the former Princeton Arts Center in Johnson City as temporary offices and storage space for the Washington County Election Commission. The county’s Budget Committee voted Friday to revise an...
Johnson City Press
Saint Nick to share history, ‘total blessing’ of the Santa Train
KINGSPORT — Don Royston had no formal training before playing the role of Santa Claus for the famed Appalachian Christmas tradition, the Santa Train. He took to his red suit and beard for the first time in 1999 knowing he’d need to bellow “Ho! Ho! Ho!” and “Merry Christmas” in true Saint Nick fashion. But little did he know of the memories and blessings the role would bring him for the next 20 years.
Johnson City Press
Casa Express is worth the drive to Greeneville
You may not believe it, but January 2023 begins the 11th trip ’round the sun for me in my role as your Mystery Diner. Ten years ago, our then features editor here at the Johnson City Press told me I would fulfill a most unique and historic role for our readers: the role once held by a medieval king’s food taster.
