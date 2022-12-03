BLOUNTVILLE — The good news for Sullivan County Schools Report Card for the 2021-22 school year is that the system overall got a Level 5 in growth, the highest attainable. The bad news is that the system, like others in Northeast Tennessee, struggled at the middle school level academically in growth and overall with attendance. The system is working on improving those areas, both possible legacies of the COVID-19 pandemic of 2020.

