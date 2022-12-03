ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mandeville, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NOLA.com

These former Jesuit football teammates have Brother Martin, Destrehan in state finals

Two former Jesuit football teammates will coach on successive nights in state championship games this week at the Caesars Superdome. Friday, former Jesuit defensive back Marcus Scott, a 1995 high school graduate, will coach Destrehan against Ruston in the Division I nonselect championship set for 7 p.m. The next night, former Jesuit tight end and 1997 graduate Mark Bonis will coach Brother Martin against John Curtis in the Division I select final.
DESTREHAN, LA
NOLA.com

Tulane opens as slight underdogs against USC; see Cotton Bowl odds

The Tulane Green Wave are Cotton Bowl bound, and the oddsmakers are giving them plenty of respect against a Power Five opponent in the USC Trojans. The betting line opened with USC as 2.5-point favorites at Caesars Sportsbook, but it quickly shifted to Tulane only being 1.5-point underdogs, which is where it currently stands.
LOS ANGELES, CA
K945

Shocking! New Orleans is NOT the Most Sinful City in Louisiana

With the amount of debauchery that takes place in New Orleans during Mardi Gras alone, one would think NOLA would easily qualify as the most sinful city in Louisiana, but it's not!. According to WalletHub.com, Baton Rouge, LA is the most sinful city in Louisiana, beating out New Orleans, Shreveport,...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

St. Tammany voters have choices in Dec. 10 elections

Following are items on the Dec. 10 general election ballot in St. Tammany Parish. All 170 precincts throughout the parish will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Voters must be registered and have ID to cast a ballot. St. Tammany Parish Council. District 11 (Slidell area) Bonnie Clements...
SAINT TAMMANY PARISH, LA
NOLA.com

From the Files of The Farmer

With the city restored as much as possible to normalcy, Covington officials are attempting to learn how much recovery and clean-up for the Nov. 21 tornado will cost. Mayor Keith Villere and other officials have estimated the tornado caused about $2.8 million in damage to Covington when it hit the city’s west side and took an eastern path across town to Claiborne Hill shopping center. It also impacted Lonesome Pines in the Abita Springs area and Talisheek.
COVINGTON, LA
NOLA.com

Four Louisiana coastal restoration projects to get $9.3 million

Four grants totaling $8.8 million for coastal restoration projects in southeast Louisiana were among dozens nationwide announced Tuesday in New Orleans by the National Fish & Wildlife Foundation and NOAA to protect communities from flooding and intensifying storms linked to climate change. A total of 88 grants were announced for...
LOUISIANA STATE
WWL

First Sunday Mass in Covington after church loses two beloved figures

COVINGTON, La. — It's the first Sunday parishioners at St. Peter Catholic Church in Covington are attending mass after Father Otis Young and Pastoral Assistant, Ruth Prats, were killed last week. Parishioner, Michael Maples, said they're lifting up prayers for the priest, Ruth and even the suspect. “Father Otis...
COVINGTON, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy