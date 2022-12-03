With the city restored as much as possible to normalcy, Covington officials are attempting to learn how much recovery and clean-up for the Nov. 21 tornado will cost. Mayor Keith Villere and other officials have estimated the tornado caused about $2.8 million in damage to Covington when it hit the city’s west side and took an eastern path across town to Claiborne Hill shopping center. It also impacted Lonesome Pines in the Abita Springs area and Talisheek.

COVINGTON, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO