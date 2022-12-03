Read full article on original website
Popular restaurant chain opening another new location in Louisiana this weekKristen WaltersLouisiana State
Pecan Candy (Pralines) Recipe IncludedNOLA ChicKenner, LA
Workforce development concerns take center stage at WorkBoat ShowDoug Stewart
NOLA ChristmasFest returns to New OrleansTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
4 Great Burger Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
NOLA.com
These former Jesuit football teammates have Brother Martin, Destrehan in state finals
Two former Jesuit football teammates will coach on successive nights in state championship games this week at the Caesars Superdome. Friday, former Jesuit defensive back Marcus Scott, a 1995 high school graduate, will coach Destrehan against Ruston in the Division I nonselect championship set for 7 p.m. The next night, former Jesuit tight end and 1997 graduate Mark Bonis will coach Brother Martin against John Curtis in the Division I select final.
Casino in Louisiana sells $100,000 winning Powerball ticket
The winning numbers for Monday's drawing are 35,45, 47, 54, 55 and 14.
NOLA.com
From Nick Anderson's stop to Tyjae Spears' run: These 8 moments defined Tulane's title season
It has been a dream season for 16th-ranked Tulane, which went from a 2-10 debacle in 2021 to fans storming the field at Yulman Stadium after a 45-28 win against Central Florida in the American Athletic Conference championship game Saturday. Here are eight pivotal moments from the wins against Kansas...
NOLA.com
Our Views: Tulane v. LSU would be our idea of a fantasy football bowl
Louisiana won’t have a horse in the college football championship derby this year, but raise your hand if you'd love to see a bowl game matchup between the No. 16 and No. 17 teams in the CFP rankings. That would be Tulane and LSU, and it’s not often that...
kalb.com
Many Tigers say they will not walk away from New Orleans empty-handed
MANY, La. (KALB) - The Many Tigers did not walk away with a victory in last year’s state championship, falling to Amite 17-6. But, they will have another crack at it on Saturday, Dec. 10, against Union Parish in the Superdome. The Tigers immediately went back to work, stating...
NOLA.com
Tulane opens as slight underdogs against USC; see Cotton Bowl odds
The Tulane Green Wave are Cotton Bowl bound, and the oddsmakers are giving them plenty of respect against a Power Five opponent in the USC Trojans. The betting line opened with USC as 2.5-point favorites at Caesars Sportsbook, but it quickly shifted to Tulane only being 1.5-point underdogs, which is where it currently stands.
NOLA.com
Ian McNulty: Indian restaurant that dazzles at Hammond gas station goes upscale in Kenner
There’s a new Indian restaurant in Kenner with an ambitious menu pairing traditional regional dishes, a chef’s eye to presentation, a hint of fusion and, of course, a lunch buffet. There’s also a backstory that traces a route around the American highway system and leads to dishes like...
Metairie man found wandering LSU Lab School grounds early Sunday morning
During the first weekend in December, a Metairie man was jailed after he was allegedly found trespassing and wandering the grounds of a secured K-12 campus in Baton Rouge,.
NOLA.com
Second-line museum reopens in 9th Ward Tuesday: The House of Dance and Feathers
The House of Dance and Feathers, a Lower 9th Ward museum devoted primarily to New Orleans’ unique African-American parading customs, is set to reopen on Tuesday afternoon after being closed for two years following the death of the founder. A celebration with live music and second-line craft demonstrations will take place from 4 to 7 p.m.
Shocking! New Orleans is NOT the Most Sinful City in Louisiana
With the amount of debauchery that takes place in New Orleans during Mardi Gras alone, one would think NOLA would easily qualify as the most sinful city in Louisiana, but it's not!. According to WalletHub.com, Baton Rouge, LA is the most sinful city in Louisiana, beating out New Orleans, Shreveport,...
Woman medevaced from cruise ship near Port Sulphur, Louisiana
A 29-year-old woman was medevaced from a cruise ship on the Mississippi River near Port Sulphur, La. Saturday evening.
NOLA.com
St. Tammany voters have choices in Dec. 10 elections
Following are items on the Dec. 10 general election ballot in St. Tammany Parish. All 170 precincts throughout the parish will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Voters must be registered and have ID to cast a ballot. St. Tammany Parish Council. District 11 (Slidell area) Bonnie Clements...
Louisiana’s Best Christmas Boat Parades You Can Still Attend
In South Louisiana, those who live near the border of Iberia and Vermilion Parish know a thing or two about celebrating the season without solid ground. The Delcambre Christmas Boat Parade is a tradition around these parts and it looks as if this year's celebration will be nothing short of spectacular as well.
NOLA.com
Tourist beaten to death in St. Charles Avenue hotel loved the blues and New Orleans
Three days after the launch of a brutal murder investigation, the New Orleans coroner released the identity of a tourist beaten to death by an intruder in his Lower Garden District hotel room while his wife of more than 50 years looked on. David Sorenson, 73, was a fixture of...
NOLA.com
From the Files of The Farmer
With the city restored as much as possible to normalcy, Covington officials are attempting to learn how much recovery and clean-up for the Nov. 21 tornado will cost. Mayor Keith Villere and other officials have estimated the tornado caused about $2.8 million in damage to Covington when it hit the city’s west side and took an eastern path across town to Claiborne Hill shopping center. It also impacted Lonesome Pines in the Abita Springs area and Talisheek.
NOLA.com
Four Louisiana coastal restoration projects to get $9.3 million
Four grants totaling $8.8 million for coastal restoration projects in southeast Louisiana were among dozens nationwide announced Tuesday in New Orleans by the National Fish & Wildlife Foundation and NOAA to protect communities from flooding and intensifying storms linked to climate change. A total of 88 grants were announced for...
1 Person Died In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Tangipahoa Parish (Tangipahoa Parish, LA)
The Police department reported a motor vehicle crash in Tangipahoa Parish. The accident happened close to Ridge Drive on Highway 442 at around 3 p.m. Matthew Bonomo was traveling west when he lost control and went off the road.
First Sunday Mass in Covington after church loses two beloved figures
COVINGTON, La. — It's the first Sunday parishioners at St. Peter Catholic Church in Covington are attending mass after Father Otis Young and Pastoral Assistant, Ruth Prats, were killed last week. Parishioner, Michael Maples, said they're lifting up prayers for the priest, Ruth and even the suspect. “Father Otis...
Funeral arrangements set for both victims of Covington double homicide
Funeral arrangements have been set for both of the victims in Covington double homicide at their church home, St. Peter Catholic Church.
NOPD Chief Ferguson announces retirement
New Orleans Police Department Superintendent Shaun Ferguson has announced his retirement, Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s office announced today.
