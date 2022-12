Returning to Cleveland is always a spectacle for King James. Fans in the city still support James- on and off the court. The reunion is sweet until the tip-off ensues, then the business is conducted. A showdown between Donovan Mitchell and the Lakers enticed fans inside the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse. The Cavaliers were hungry to add another victory to their total, while the Lakers looked forward to another dominant showing from AD.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 2 HOURS AGO