The Oregon Ducks have seen 11 scholarship players enter the NCAA Transfer Portal as the recruiting window has opened across the country. This includes former five-star and redshirt freshman linebacker Justin Flowe. Get caught up on who all from Oregon has entered the portal and the impacts they'll have on the Duck program. We also discuss the targets to know for Oregon football via the transfer portal and the position groups the staff should be targeting. Plus, DuckTerritory.com's Matt Prehm, Erik Skopil, and Jared Mack answer your questions as we recorded the podcast via a LiveStream.

EUGENE, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO