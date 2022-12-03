Read full article on original website
Related
Report: Deion Sanders Adding Recently-Fired Head Coach To Colorado Staff
Florida Atlantic head coach Willie Taggart was fired by the Owls on November 26th after finishing his tenure with a 15-18 record. According to a new report released this Monday afternoon, though, it appears Taggart won't be out of a job for very long. Per Doug Samuels of Football ...
Ranking All 41 College Football Bowl Games: From Must-See to Must-Miss
A complete breakdown, prediction and must-see to must-miss ranking for all 41 college football bowl games for the 2022 season.
Florida vs. Oregon State: Kickoff Time Set for Las Vegas Bowl
The Gators and Beavers will meet for the first time in the 2022 SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl.
Ranking All 41 FBS Bowl Games by Watchability
We also give one reason to tune in to every matchup.
Oklahoma LB Enters Transfer Portal
Sophomore linebacker Clayton Smith had played in four games last year and four games this year but decided he'll look to play college football elsewhere.
PODCAST: Justin Flowe and others enter Transfer Portal; Names to know for Oregon transfer targets
The Oregon Ducks have seen 11 scholarship players enter the NCAA Transfer Portal as the recruiting window has opened across the country. This includes former five-star and redshirt freshman linebacker Justin Flowe. Get caught up on who all from Oregon has entered the portal and the impacts they'll have on the Duck program. We also discuss the targets to know for Oregon football via the transfer portal and the position groups the staff should be targeting. Plus, DuckTerritory.com's Matt Prehm, Erik Skopil, and Jared Mack answer your questions as we recorded the podcast via a LiveStream.
Oklahoma State to face Wisconsin in Guaranteed Rate Bowl
Oklahoma State football will close out its 2022 season at the Guaranteed Rate Bowl in Phoenix, Arizona, it was announced Sunday. The Cowboys will face Wisconsin on Tuesday, Dec. 27. Kickoff inside Chase Field is scheduled for 9:15 p.m. CT on ESPN. This will be the third all-time appearance in...
Direct Bargaining With Athletes Is Best Way Forward for College Sports
Today’s guest columnists are Ohio University professor B. David Ridpath and sports lawyer Mit Winter. This column was originally published on July 6, 2022, and we have provided an update from the authors below. The NCAA’s winter college football transfer portal window has only been open for one day for FBS players, and already nearly 1,000 players have entered their name. With NIL deals and collectives playing a larger role this year, the number of players entering the portal is expected to surpass the record 3,000-plus players who entered last year. Coaches and others involved in the sport have expressed their disdain...
247Sports
Arkansas Football Transfer Portal & NFL Draft Updates
The transfer portal for FBS non-graduate transfers has officially opened. Several players have already announced their plan to enter it, but today is the first day it can actually happen. Stay logged on at HawgSports for all the latest Arkansas Razorbacks transfer portal updates. Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson is the...
Sooners to face off with Florida State in Cheez-It Bowl
The Sooners are heading to Disneyworld, though perhaps in not as glamorous a fashion as they might have liked. After a streaky 6-6 campaign under first-year head coach Brent Venables, Oklahoma is bound for the Cheez-It Bowl in Orlando, where they'll do battle with Mike Norvell and the resurgent Florida State Seminoles. The game will take place at Camping World Stadium on Dec. 29, and kickoff is set for 5:30 p.m. local time.
Gee 'Takes Pride' in 5-7 Record Due to 'Competitive Environment'
Certainly an interesting choice of words from the university president.
Las Vegas Bowl Kick-Off Moved to 11:30 am
CORVALLIS, Ore. – Oregon State’s game against Florida in the SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl Dec. 17 has officially been moved to an 11:30 a.m. PT start time. The game will also now air on ESPN. The time change is a result of the Las Vegas Raiders NFL...
Three reserve South Carolina defenders enter NCAA Transfer Portal
A trio of players who came to the South Carolina football team as walkons have entered the NCAA Transfer Portal. Defensive backs Cam Hardy and Noah Abrams along with linebacker Darryle Ware have both entered the portal. Ware joined the Gamecocks out of Fort Dorchester High School in 2020 and...
Opponents announced for SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl
The SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl will feature No. 14 Oregon State (9-3) facing Florida (6-6) on Saturday, Dec. 17 at Allegiant Stadium. The game features the first scheduled bowl matchup of Pac-12 and SEC programs in 33 years.
Spencer Fano, nation's No. 8 offensive tackle, commits to Utah over Clemson, Michigan, Oregon
The back-to-back Pac-12 Conference champions aren't traditionally a national recruiting power. But this week, Kyle Whittingham's program beat out some of the nation's best for an elite in-state prospect. On Tuesday evening, Timpview (Utah) offensive lineman Spencer Fano, the nation's No. 57 overall ...
NFL Issues Hypocritical Fines to Dallas Cowboys Players for Salvation Army TD Celebration
Four Dallas Cowboys players were fined by the National Football League—or the “No Fun League,” as fans of TD celebrations... The post NFL Issues Hypocritical Fines to Dallas Cowboys Players for Salvation Army TD Celebration appeared first on Outsider.
ng-sportingnews.com
Updated list of college football stars skipping bowl games for 2023 NFL Draft
The list of players who skip bowl games ahead of the NFL Draft seems to get longer each year. Players know the risks of participating in the extra game. It continues to present injury risks that could jeopardize their futures in the sport. But the decisions do have benefits for...
Comments / 0