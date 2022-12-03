ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

247Sports

PODCAST: Justin Flowe and others enter Transfer Portal; Names to know for Oregon transfer targets

The Oregon Ducks have seen 11 scholarship players enter the NCAA Transfer Portal as the recruiting window has opened across the country. This includes former five-star and redshirt freshman linebacker Justin Flowe. Get caught up on who all from Oregon has entered the portal and the impacts they'll have on the Duck program. We also discuss the targets to know for Oregon football via the transfer portal and the position groups the staff should be targeting. Plus, DuckTerritory.com's Matt Prehm, Erik Skopil, and Jared Mack answer your questions as we recorded the podcast via a LiveStream.
EUGENE, OR
247Sports

Oklahoma State to face Wisconsin in Guaranteed Rate Bowl

Oklahoma State football will close out its 2022 season at the Guaranteed Rate Bowl in Phoenix, Arizona, it was announced Sunday. The Cowboys will face Wisconsin on Tuesday, Dec. 27. Kickoff inside Chase Field is scheduled for 9:15 p.m. CT on ESPN. This will be the third all-time appearance in...
MADISON, WI
Sportico

Direct Bargaining With Athletes Is Best Way Forward for College Sports

Today’s guest columnists are Ohio University professor B. David Ridpath and sports lawyer Mit Winter. This column was originally published on July 6, 2022, and we have provided an update from the authors below. The NCAA’s winter college football transfer portal window has only been open for one day for FBS players, and already nearly 1,000 players have entered their name. With NIL deals and collectives playing a larger role this year, the number of players entering the portal is expected to surpass the record 3,000-plus players who entered last year. Coaches and others involved in the sport have expressed their disdain...
247Sports

Arkansas Football Transfer Portal & NFL Draft Updates

The transfer portal for FBS non-graduate transfers has officially opened. Several players have already announced their plan to enter it, but today is the first day it can actually happen. Stay logged on at HawgSports for all the latest Arkansas Razorbacks transfer portal updates. Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson is the...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
247Sports

Sooners to face off with Florida State in Cheez-It Bowl

The Sooners are heading to Disneyworld, though perhaps in not as glamorous a fashion as they might have liked. After a streaky 6-6 campaign under first-year head coach Brent Venables, Oklahoma is bound for the Cheez-It Bowl in Orlando, where they'll do battle with Mike Norvell and the resurgent Florida State Seminoles. The game will take place at Camping World Stadium on Dec. 29, and kickoff is set for 5:30 p.m. local time.
NORMAN, OK
247Sports

Las Vegas Bowl Kick-Off Moved to 11:30 am

CORVALLIS, Ore. – Oregon State’s game against Florida in the SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl Dec. 17 has officially been moved to an 11:30 a.m. PT start time. The game will also now air on ESPN. The time change is a result of the Las Vegas Raiders NFL...
CORVALLIS, OR

