Georgia State

TODAY.com

Decision Day: What the Georgia Senate runoff results will mean

Voters are heading back to the polls after the midterm election to cast their ballots in Georgia’s crucial Senate runoff between Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker. The race will determine whether Democrats can build on their Senate majority and pick up a 51st seat. NBC’s Peter Alexander reports for TODAY.Dec. 6, 2022.
North Carolina woman wins lottery and gives birth on the same day

On Nov. 9, Brenda Gomez Hernandez, a housekeeper in North Carolina, had a day she’ll never forget after giving birth and winning $100,000 in a Powerball drawing. “When I found out, I cried,” Hernandez said, according to a news release from the North Carolina Education Lottery. “I’m just so excited and happy.”
NORTH CAROLINA STATE

