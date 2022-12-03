ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, VT

Springfield Art Gym Holiday Crafting

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Springfield Art Gym will open their doors on Sunday, Dec. 11, from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. to make hanging stars, cards, and Christmas tags. There will be instructions for the stars and ideas for cards and tags. We have lots of materials available. Join us for creative afternoon. Checkout the Springfield Art Gym’s Facebook page or email dpiletz@comcast.net for more information.
SPRINGFIELD, VT
HCRS welcomes new staff

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Health Care and Rehabilitation Services (HCRS), southeastern Vermont’s community mental-health agency is pleased to announce the appointment of 15 new professionals hired during October and November whose talents will augment HCRS’ services in the Bellows Falls, Brattleboro, Hartford, Springfield, and Windsor regions. October hires...
BRATTLEBORO, VT
Londonderry Volunteer Rescue Squad Banquet

LONDONDERRY, Vt. – On Nov. 13, the annual LVRS banquet and awards ceremony was held at the Burr and Burton Mountain Campus. Fifty-one people were in attendance. Here are some highlights of the proceedings. For their contributions to the squad in a non-EMS role, Honorary Member Awards were presented...
LONDONDERRY, VT
Schmidt Discusses Okemo’s Readiness for New Ski Season

LUDLOW, Vt. – At the recent luncheon meeting of the Ludlow Rotary Club (LRC), Bruce Schmidt, VP and General Manager of Okemo Resort, spoke to members of the LRC about the readiness of the Vail-owned resort for the 2022-23 ski season. Schmidt, a 37-year veteran at Okemo, indicated that...
LUDLOW, VT
Anthony “Tony” Taylor Gillette, 1947-2022

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Anthony “Tony” Taylor Gillette, 74, resident of Springfield, Vt. passed away surrounded by family on Dec. 2, 2022. He was born in Springfield, Vt. on Dec. 20, 1947. He is survived by his wife Darlyn Walker-Gillette, daughter Kelley Gillette, son Daniel Gillette, and beloved cat, Spanky. He is also survived by his brother Mitchell and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was preceded in death by son Anthony Taylor Gillette II, parents Cleon “Joe” and Mafalda “Muffy” Gillette, and sister Linda Gillette Stevens.
SPRINGFIELD, VT
Community searching for missing teddy bear

WINDHAM, Maine — A very special teddy bear is in need of your help to make its way back home. According to a Facebook post made on Tuesday by Goodwill Northern New England, the former owner of the bear reached out and said it contains a bag of his son's ashes.
WINDHAM, ME
Heating issue forces Vermont school to temporarily close

WESTMINSTER, Vt. (WCAX) - A heating issue forced some Vermont kids to stay home from school on Monday. The Westminster Center School said on Facebook that the issue meant the school would be closed on Monday. They said they plan to be open again Tuesday.
VERMONT STATE
William “Bill” Eastman, 1942-2022

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – William “Bill” Norman Eastman, 79, passed away Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022 at his home in Killen, Ala. He was born Dec. 14, 1942, in Springfield, Vt., the son of Norman and Norma Eastman. He attended schools in Springfield, graduating in 1960. Bill was a remarkable auto body technician employed at Kelley Chrysler for many years.
KILLEN, AL
First tenants move into newly opened coworking space in Rutland

RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - Remote work is here to stay and people in downtown Rutland have a new space to camp out for their shifts. Leaders are trying to get people in Rutland to work at the new Hub CoWorks space and entice remote workers from different places to move to the area.
RUTLAND, VT
Cybersecurity Class for Businesses

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – The Springfield Town Library, in collaboration with Black River Innovation Campus, will host a cybersecurity class on Thursday, Dec. 15, at 4:30 p.m. on the second floor of the library. Join Jason Black, Program Manager at the Black River Innovation Campus, who will show owners and...
SPRINGFIELD, VT
Car smashes through bank in Manchester

MANCHESTER, N.H. — A car crashed through the front of a Manchester bank on Monday morning, but no one was hurt. Fire officials said a 73-year-old woman was pulling into a parking spot at the TD Bank on South Willow Street before 9 a.m. when her car jumped the curb and crashed through the front window of the building.
MANCHESTER, NH

