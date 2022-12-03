Read full article on original website
vermontjournal.com
Springfield Art Gym Holiday Crafting
SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Springfield Art Gym will open their doors on Sunday, Dec. 11, from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. to make hanging stars, cards, and Christmas tags. There will be instructions for the stars and ideas for cards and tags. We have lots of materials available. Join us for creative afternoon. Checkout the Springfield Art Gym’s Facebook page or email dpiletz@comcast.net for more information.
vermontjournal.com
HCRS welcomes new staff
SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Health Care and Rehabilitation Services (HCRS), southeastern Vermont’s community mental-health agency is pleased to announce the appointment of 15 new professionals hired during October and November whose talents will augment HCRS’ services in the Bellows Falls, Brattleboro, Hartford, Springfield, and Windsor regions. October hires...
vermontjournal.com
Londonderry Volunteer Rescue Squad Banquet
LONDONDERRY, Vt. – On Nov. 13, the annual LVRS banquet and awards ceremony was held at the Burr and Burton Mountain Campus. Fifty-one people were in attendance. Here are some highlights of the proceedings. For their contributions to the squad in a non-EMS role, Honorary Member Awards were presented...
vermontjournal.com
Schmidt Discusses Okemo’s Readiness for New Ski Season
LUDLOW, Vt. – At the recent luncheon meeting of the Ludlow Rotary Club (LRC), Bruce Schmidt, VP and General Manager of Okemo Resort, spoke to members of the LRC about the readiness of the Vail-owned resort for the 2022-23 ski season. Schmidt, a 37-year veteran at Okemo, indicated that...
vermontjournal.com
Anthony “Tony” Taylor Gillette, 1947-2022
SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Anthony “Tony” Taylor Gillette, 74, resident of Springfield, Vt. passed away surrounded by family on Dec. 2, 2022. He was born in Springfield, Vt. on Dec. 20, 1947. He is survived by his wife Darlyn Walker-Gillette, daughter Kelley Gillette, son Daniel Gillette, and beloved cat, Spanky. He is also survived by his brother Mitchell and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was preceded in death by son Anthony Taylor Gillette II, parents Cleon “Joe” and Mafalda “Muffy” Gillette, and sister Linda Gillette Stevens.
Community searching for missing teddy bear
WINDHAM, Maine — A very special teddy bear is in need of your help to make its way back home. According to a Facebook post made on Tuesday by Goodwill Northern New England, the former owner of the bear reached out and said it contains a bag of his son's ashes.
WCAX
Heating issue forces Vermont school to temporarily close
WESTMINSTER, Vt. (WCAX) - A heating issue forced some Vermont kids to stay home from school on Monday. The Westminster Center School said on Facebook that the issue meant the school would be closed on Monday. They said they plan to be open again Tuesday.
vermontjournal.com
William “Bill” Eastman, 1942-2022
SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – William “Bill” Norman Eastman, 79, passed away Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022 at his home in Killen, Ala. He was born Dec. 14, 1942, in Springfield, Vt., the son of Norman and Norma Eastman. He attended schools in Springfield, graduating in 1960. Bill was a remarkable auto body technician employed at Kelley Chrysler for many years.
Bennington Elementary School is calling the police on its own students. What’s going wrong?
More than a dozen police reports and interviews with former staffers paint a picture of a school struggling to respond to students in mental health crises. Read the story on VTDigger here: Bennington Elementary School is calling the police on its own students. What’s going wrong?.
WCAX
First tenants move into newly opened coworking space in Rutland
RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - Remote work is here to stay and people in downtown Rutland have a new space to camp out for their shifts. Leaders are trying to get people in Rutland to work at the new Hub CoWorks space and entice remote workers from different places to move to the area.
vermontjournal.com
Cybersecurity Class for Businesses
SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – The Springfield Town Library, in collaboration with Black River Innovation Campus, will host a cybersecurity class on Thursday, Dec. 15, at 4:30 p.m. on the second floor of the library. Join Jason Black, Program Manager at the Black River Innovation Campus, who will show owners and...
Green Mountain Power employee dies during windstorm
Luke Donahue, 41, of Colrain, Massachusetts, was working in the field to serve customers during last week’s windstorm when a tree fell and hit him. Read the story on VTDigger here: Green Mountain Power employee dies during windstorm.
compassvermont.com
Frozen Falafel Recalled from Aldi Stores Including Three In Vermont
E. coli outbreak linked to frozen falafel is over. But check your freezer for recalled Earth Grown brand frozen falafel sold at ALDI stores. If you have recalled frozen falafel, throw it away or return it. Don’t eat it. Join our free news email list - cancel anytime. Vermont...
WCAX
A checkup of Vermont’s health care system as regulators consider community needs
RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - Experts got together in Rutland on Monday to chip away at some of the community’s most pressing problems inside and outside the hospital. The pandemic may be in the rearview for many Vermonters but providers in Rutland staff say it has fundamentally changed the way our health care system works.
WMUR.com
Some New Hampshire students who receive SNAP benefits can take free college courses for high-demand industries
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A pilot program starting next month will help some college students learn for free. It's an expansion of the partnership between Manchester Community College and the state's Department of Health and Human Services. Students who receive SNAP food assistance will have the chance to take free...
Police investigating fatal Vermont housefire
Vermont State Police are currently investigating a fatal housefire that occurred on Friday on Grinka Road in Readsboro.
WMUR.com
Car smashes through bank in Manchester
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A car crashed through the front of a Manchester bank on Monday morning, but no one was hurt. Fire officials said a 73-year-old woman was pulling into a parking spot at the TD Bank on South Willow Street before 9 a.m. when her car jumped the curb and crashed through the front window of the building.
Massachusetts Residents, Get Ready for The Ultimate Christmas Light Display!
It's the most wonderful time of the year! At least I think so. Everyone's scrabbling to Christmas shop and get ready for busiest time of the year. Christmas that is. After shopping, why not take a break and appreciate this awesome holiday light display!. Where may you ask?. Look no...
New England is home to the most beautiful town in America
New England is home to the most beautiful and third-most beautiful towns in America, according to a new ranking. The Travel recently published its “10 Most Beautiful Towns In The US As Of 2022″ in an effort to highlight the country’s top “small-town destinations that are a feast for the eyes and then some.”
VTDigger
Autopsy reveals incarcerated person at Springfield prison died of natural causes
An autopsy revealed that Charles Mould, a 74-year-old from Bennington who died last week at Southern State Correctional Facility in Springfield, died of natural causes, according to Vermont State Police. Department of Corrections staff found Mould in his cell early in the morning on Nov. 30, according to a state...
