Read full article on original website
Related
cleveland19.com
Northeast Ohio weather: Light rain for some tonight, cloudy end to the weekend
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Today, clouds will dominate the sky amid highs in the low to mid 40s. Scattered showers develop late tonight as lows slip into the upper 30s. Spotty, light rain early Sunday will give way to clouds as highs recover into the lower 40s. Sunday night features...
cleveland19.com
Kayak of Lake Erie kayaker missing since November found in Canada, officials say
AVON LAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio Department of Natural Resources officials confirmed the kayak belonging to the man who went missing on Lake Erie in November was found in Ontario, Canada. ODNR officials did not give an exact time as to when the kayak was found but said it was...
cleveland19.com
Winners announced in Ohio Turnpike’s Name-A-Snowplow contest
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio Turnpike on Friday announced the eight winners in the 2022 ‘Name-A-Snowplow’ contest. The winners of the second annual naming contest, announced on Dec. 9, had until Nov. 20 to submit their names, according to a department press release. The Ohio Turnpike received...
cleveland19.com
Ohio flu hospitalizations at historic high, when will it slow down?
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cuyahoga County Board of Health has released new flu data showing the number of local flu related hospitalizations this year have now passed the last 12 years combined. Hospitalizations to date total 367 through week 48 of the year. In Ohio, flu hospitalizations have never...
cleveland19.com
Ohio Department of Agriculture issues eggnog recall
WOOSTER, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio Department of Agriculture issued a recall of eggnog products on Friday. The recall, coming from products from Hartzler Family Dairy, is due to concerns of undeclared allergens in its quart-sized eggnog products, according to a company press release. Officials confirmed the impacted products have...
cleveland19.com
1 charged after leading police on multi-county chase in Northeast Ohio, OSHP says
GEAUGA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol arrested and charged a man after leading police on a chase through multiple counties in Northeast Ohio Thursday night. The chase started on Dec. 8 after a traffic stop at 7:41 p.m. near the entrance ramp to US 422 westbound...
cleveland19.com
First Energy fields a surge of questions about EV charging stations
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -The deadline to apply for some of the $140 million the Ohio Department of Transportation has to dole out to install electric vehicle fast-charging stations is fast-approaching, on Dec. 21. But some in the infrastructure industry warn drivers about what frequent use of these fast-charging pedestals will...
cleveland19.com
Ohio Secretary of State certifies results for 2022 general election
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio Secretary of State Frank LeRose on Friday certified the results for the 2022 general election. 4,201,368 ballots were cast in the Nov. 8 election, which was the second most ever for a gubernatorial election year, according to a press release from LaRose. The certification includes...
cleveland19.com
Wrong-way Medina Township driver with warrants arrested with guns, drugs, police say
MEDINA TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - A Medina Township traffic stop led to the arrest of a driver who had multiple outstanding warrants, loaded guns, and drugs, police confirmed. Ofc. O’Donnell initiated the traffic stop when the driver was going the wrong way on Medina Road around 3 a.m. on Dec. 6, Medina Township Police said.
Comments / 0