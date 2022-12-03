ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
cleveland19.com

Northeast Ohio weather: Light rain for some tonight, cloudy end to the weekend

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Today, clouds will dominate the sky amid highs in the low to mid 40s. Scattered showers develop late tonight as lows slip into the upper 30s. Spotty, light rain early Sunday will give way to clouds as highs recover into the lower 40s. Sunday night features...
cleveland19.com

Winners announced in Ohio Turnpike’s Name-A-Snowplow contest

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio Turnpike on Friday announced the eight winners in the 2022 ‘Name-A-Snowplow’ contest. The winners of the second annual naming contest, announced on Dec. 9, had until Nov. 20 to submit their names, according to a department press release. The Ohio Turnpike received...
OHIO STATE
cleveland19.com

Ohio flu hospitalizations at historic high, when will it slow down?

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cuyahoga County Board of Health has released new flu data showing the number of local flu related hospitalizations this year have now passed the last 12 years combined. Hospitalizations to date total 367 through week 48 of the year. In Ohio, flu hospitalizations have never...
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
cleveland19.com

Ohio Department of Agriculture issues eggnog recall

WOOSTER, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio Department of Agriculture issued a recall of eggnog products on Friday. The recall, coming from products from Hartzler Family Dairy, is due to concerns of undeclared allergens in its quart-sized eggnog products, according to a company press release. Officials confirmed the impacted products have...
OHIO STATE
cleveland19.com

First Energy fields a surge of questions about EV charging stations

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -The deadline to apply for some of the $140 million the Ohio Department of Transportation has to dole out to install electric vehicle fast-charging stations is fast-approaching, on Dec. 21. But some in the infrastructure industry warn drivers about what frequent use of these fast-charging pedestals will...
MAYFIELD, OH
cleveland19.com

Ohio Secretary of State certifies results for 2022 general election

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio Secretary of State Frank LeRose on Friday certified the results for the 2022 general election. 4,201,368 ballots were cast in the Nov. 8 election, which was the second most ever for a gubernatorial election year, according to a press release from LaRose. The certification includes...
OHIO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy