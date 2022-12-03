How do Netherlands play? Playing style, tactics, formation and typical starting 11 ahead of USA World Cup fixture

Read full article on original website
Why Portugal benched Cristiano Ronaldo in a crucial World Cup knockout match
Ever since Cristiano Ronaldo made his World Cup debut in 2006 as a 21-year-old star from Manchester United, he had been the undisputed face of the Portugal national team. They’d go as far as Ronaldo could take them. Well, fast forward to 2022, and that’s not necessarily the case...
Cristiano Ronaldo is now causing trouble for Portugal at the World Cup after his dramatic Manchester United exit
Ronaldo appeared to react angrily to being substituted during Portugal's most recent match at the World Cup in Qatar.
England soccer star flies home from World Cup after armed intruders broke into his family home in London
Raheem Sterling missed England's 3-0 win over Senegal in the last 16 on Sunday night because of the incident.
Why are South Korea star Son Heung-min and others wearing masks at the World Cup?
Is it Batman? Is it Superman? No, it's Son Heung-min flying down the wing for South Korea.
Who is Lionel Messi’s wife Antonella Roccuzzo? Argentine model and former dental student
LIONEL MESSI lives a quiet life for a football icon, in contrast to that of his great rival Cristiano Ronaldo. He will be looking to win his first World Cup with Argentina, but the nation must get a positive result when they face Mexico this week to stand a chance of doing so.
Uruguay players charged for confronting World Cup referee
Four Uruguay players have been charged with offensive behavior by FIFA for their angry pursuit of the referee after being eliminated from the World Cup
“He was very lucky that I didn’t catch him in front of me.” Deschamps angry because Conde played 42 minutes with gold necklace – Observer
The clock marked 42 minutes into the match between France and Poland when it was revealed that one of the Laws of the Game – 4 in this case – had been violated by French defender Jules Conde. The Barcelona player entered the field with a gold chain around his neck And he had to seek the help of a member of the technical team to remove it, after being called to attention by a member of the arbitration team.
Cristiano Ronaldo was dropped by Portugal's manager, and his replacement scored the tournament's first hat trick to help the team through to the quarterfinals
Ronaldo's replacement, 21-year-old Gonçalo Ramos, had played just 33 minutes of international soccer before the match.
Fox Sports’ US World Cup coverage is an unmissable abomination
The World Cup! A tournament of frenzied emotion, spectacular goals, heroic upsets, and grand displays of athletic daring and skill. Or, if you’re watching it in the US: four weeks of shouting, relentless commercial promotion, disorienting cuts and changes of channel to make way for the college football game, and segments in which Alexi Lalas does pump-up speeches for the US team that no one in the US team will ever listen to; a global exhibition of Clint Dempsey’s ongoing quest to assemble vowels and consonants into an order that resembles words; a month-long celebration of the festival that is Landon Donovan’s personality.
FIFA official Wenger knocks teams protesting at World Cup
DOHA, Qatar — (AP) — FIFA official Arsène Wenger took a shot at World Cup teams who tried to make political statements in Qatar, saying Sunday they lacked focus for their first games. Wenger said teams who had a good opening game were mentally ready to focus...
FIFA reach decision on France appeal over disallowed Antoine Griezmann goal
France's World Cup defeat to Tunisia will stand after FIFA rejected an appeal from the FFF to change the result.
Is Neymar playing today in World Cup: When is Brazil star back from ankle injury?
Discussion of Neymar's fitness has dominated Brazil's World Cup campaign thus far. And that is perhaps no surprise given that Tite's men have not quite looked themselves since their No.10 limped off in their opening game against Serbia. That dominant win was followed up by a less convincing 1-0 victory...
Quarterfinals World Cup 2022: Teams qualified, bracket, match schedule, fixtures and how it works
We're approaching the business end of the 2022 World Cup schedule with the final eight teams that will be left standing after the conclusion of the Round of 16. The nations that reach the quarterfinals will all feel like they have a legitimate chance to reach the final at the Lusail Stadium on Sunday, December 18. All eight teams at that point will be just three wins away from hoisting the World Cup trophy.
World Cup bracket updated: FIFA World Cup 2022 knockout stage schedule, printable wall chart; France advance
We're down to the business end of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. The United States came up short against the Netherlands in the round of 16 as we start to separate the pretenders from the contenders. You can find the full schedule here with start times and TV info. There's no better time to make your picks as we gear up to see who will take home one of the most coveted trophies in sports. We're down to 16 teams vying for the prize. We have our latest Power Rankings here to see where everyone stacks up -- and while you're at it, sign up for our new newsletter covering the beautiful game in all its glory, including daily updates about the World Cup, here.
EXPLAINER: What’s post-World Cup future for Qatar’s stadiums
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — The World Cup stadium was designed to leave a minimal footprint in the Qatari sand. It’s now due to be dismantled. Stadium 974 played host to seven matches, the last of which was Brazil’s 4-1 win over South Korea in the round of 16 on Monday.
World Cup 2022: Fifa opens disciplinary proceedings against Uruguay FA and four players
Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details. Fifa has opened disciplinary proceedings against Uruguay's football association and...
World Cup 2022: Cristiano Ronaldo's time at the top ends as Goncalo Ramos steals the show for Portugal
Now that the draw is opening up for Portugal you can start to see the hazy outline of it all. Cristiano Ronaldo finally gets the one great medal that is missing from his trophy cabinet. The record scorer in men's international football wins the World Cup, not only burgeoning his own standing in the sporting pantheon but robbing his great rival Lionel Messi of his last chance to do the same.
Chaotic situation erupts outside World Cup match
The 2022 FIFA World Cup has not exactly been the smoothest or safest edition of the iconic sporting event. The Qatari government admitted that hundreds of lives were lost as a result of the massive construction projects required to build the event’s stadiums and it appears that more fans were put at risk during Tuesday’s match between Morocco and Spain.
Sporting News
Serbia facing FIFA disciplinary action after heated World Cup defeat to Switzerland
Serbia are in hot water with FIFA for matters on and off the pitch during their World Cup defeat to Switzerland. WHAT HAPPENED? Serbia are facing FIFA disciplinary action after an ill-tempered group stage game against Switzerland at World Cup 2022. Dragan Stojkovic's side lost 3-2 and were eliminated from the tournament, but the game was marred by alleged racist chanting and fans displaying fascist slogans. FIFA warned fans about the language being used during the game and tempers boiled over on the pitch too. Seven Serbia players were booked and four Switzerland stars also saw yellow during a stormy encounter.
'It was devastating, it could have been EIGHT': Chris Sutton says Brazil fired a warning shot to their World Cup rivals as they thrashed South Korea 4-1 to secure a place in the quarter-finals
Chris Sutton said that Brazil had fired a warning shot to their World Cup rivals after they trounced South Korea to book their place in the quarter-finals against Croatia on Friday. Sportsmail columnist Sutton, speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live, hailed the world No 1-ranked team after they turned on...
