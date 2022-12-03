ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Pele hospitalized: Brazil World Cup legend moved to 'end-of-life' care, local reports say

By Washington Examiner Staff
 4 days ago

Brazilian s occer legend Pele has been moved to "end-of-life" care in a hospital, according to local media reports.

The soccer icon is "no longer responding to chemotherapy" and has been moved into palliative care, according to a Saturday report by Folha de Sao Paulo .

It was reported earlier this week that Pele has a respiratory infection and will continue to be at the hospital where he has stayed since Tuesday.

Brazil's Pele, center, is hoisted on the shoulders of his teammates after Brazil won the World Cup soccer final against Italy, 4-1, in Mexico City's Estadio Azteca, Mexico, in 1970.


In an Instagram post late Thursday, he thanked fans for the well-wishes he has received as he continues his battle against cancer. Pele's colon tumor was removed in 2021, and since then, he has gone through chemotherapy.

One of Pele's daughters, Kely Nascimento, also gave his message to Qatar and Brazil coach Tite, who sent a note of support during the World Cup to the soccer legend.

On Wednesday, a report from ESPN Brasil noted that he was sent to the hospital due to “general swelling.”

The soccer legend helped Brazil win three World Cup tournaments (1958, 1962, and 1970), and he continues to be the team’s top scorer of all time, with 77 goals in 92 matches.

