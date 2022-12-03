MIAMI - The body of a man was found in a grassy area near US 27 early Tuesday morning. Police said a driver reported seeing the body by the side of the road between Krome Avenue and Pembroke Road. The man appeared to have injuries consistent with being struck by a motor vehicle, possibly a commercial vehicle, according to police. They added that due to lighting conditions, there is the possibility the driver may not have recognized what he struck. The man, who appeared to be in his mid-60s to mid-70s, did not have any identification on him.

MIRAMAR, FL ・ 20 HOURS AGO