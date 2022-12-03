Read full article on original website
WSVN-TV
Crews battle structure fire in Northwest Miami-Dade
NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews are working to put out a fire that seemed to spread to other buildings on Tuesday. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue and police units were dispatched to reports of a house fire in the area of Northwest 206th Street and 47th Avenue, just after 5 p.m.
WSVN-TV
Crews take control of fire at auto parts store in Hialeah
HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews have taken control of a massive fire that broke out at an auto parts store in Hialeah. Hialeah and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews arrived at the scene at Rastro Coco Auto Parts, located at 5171 E. 10th Court, just before 1 p.m., Tuesday. The fire...
WSVN-TV
Construction worker dies from injuries after crane struck cherry picker on I-95
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - One construction worker who was inside a cherry picker truck when a crane struck has died. The incident happened Monday morning on Interstate 95, which caused the highway to shut down for several hours. According to Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue, a crane was lifting some...
Body found on the side of US 27 in Miramar
MIAMI - The body of a man was found in a grassy area near US 27 early Tuesday morning. Police said a driver reported seeing the body by the side of the road between Krome Avenue and Pembroke Road. The man appeared to have injuries consistent with being struck by a motor vehicle, possibly a commercial vehicle, according to police. They added that due to lighting conditions, there is the possibility the driver may not have recognized what he struck. The man, who appeared to be in his mid-60s to mid-70s, did not have any identification on him.
WSVN-TV
16-year-old transported after being shot in Lauderhill, police search for gunman
LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - A 16-year-old has been transported to the hospital after he was shot, and now officers are on the search for the person who pulled the trigger. Lauderhill Police responded Tuesday to the scene of a shooting at 5309 NW 18th Court in Lauderhill. “I heard one...
8 Hurt in Vehicle Crash in Coral Springs
An accident involving multiple vehicles left eight people with minor injuries in Coral Springs Tuesday, authorities said. The crash happened shortly before 5 p.m. at Wiles Road and Coral Springs Drive. No one was seriously hurt in the accident, according to Coral Springs-Parkland Fire Department Deputy Chief Mike Moser. Authorities...
WSVN-TV
Police investigate Miami Beach hotel
MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - An investigation in a Miami Beach hotel is underway. Outside of the Sherry Frontenac Hotel, a heavy police presence was seen along Collins Avenue, near 65th Street, Wednesday morning. The incident appeared to have happened around 10 p.m., Tuesday. Two crime scene vans were also...
WSVN-TV
Miami-Dade Police officer shot in the face; airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital
MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A Miami-Dade Police officer was airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital after being shot in the face. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units arrived to the scene of the injuried officer at Miami Gardens Drive and 67th Avenue, Monday afternoon. 7Skyforce hovered over the scene where the officer...
WSVN-TV
Shooting in Fort Lauderdale leaves 1 dead
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A shooting in a Fort Lauderdale neighborhood led to one fatality. The Fort Lauderdale Police Department and Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue responded to a shooting on the 1800th block of South Perimeter Road, just after 8 a.m., Monday. One man was found with gunshot wounds...
WSVN-TV
I-95 near Broward Blvd shut down after crane strikes cherry picker; 2 workers hospitalized
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A highway has been shut down due to a construction incident that resulted in two men being rushed to the hospital. Fort Lauderdale Police arrived at the scene near Interstate 95 just north of Broward Boulevard, Monday morning. 7Skyforce hovered over the scene where a...
WSVN-TV
MDPD officer shot, hospitalized; person detained in connection
MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A Miami-Dade Police officer had to be airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital after being shot in the face. Meanwhile, a person has been detained in connection to the shooting. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units arrived at the scene of the injured officer at a shopping center...
Click10.com
Police investigating shooting at Dadeland Mall, 1 person hospitalized as trauma alert
MIAMI – An investigation is ongoing after a reported shooting occurred Monday night at a Miami-Dade shopping mall. Authorities said one person was rushed to the hospital as a trauma alert by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue. It happened at approximately 9:30 p.m. at a parking garage outside Dadeland Mall in...
WSVN-TV
1 in custody, 1 hospitalized after driver crashes into SW Miami-Dade food mart during altercation
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - An altercation led to a smashing stop at a food mart in Southwest Miami-Dade, sending one person to the hospital and leading officers to take another into custody. Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the incident at a Chevron gas...
WSVN-TV
Man charged in shooting at Dadeland Mall parking garage
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man who, police said, triggered a shooting at a Dadeland Mall parking garage made an appearance in court to be formally charged. Alex Antonio Bryant, Jr., 18, appeared in bond court Tuesday afternoon. “Good afternoon, Mr. Bryant. You are arrested for one count of...
WSVN-TV
Crane strikes pole near Broward Blvd; two workers transported to hospital, southbound lanes of I-95 shut down
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A highway has been shut down due to a construction incident, which resulted in two men being rushed to the hospital. Fort Lauderdale Police arrived at the scene near Interstate 95 north of Broward Boulevard, Monday morning. 7Skyforce hovered over the scene where a bucket...
WSVN-TV
Miami-Dade police officer hospitalized after being shot; nearby American Senior High School placed on lockdown
MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A Miami-Dade police officer was airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital after being shot in the face. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units arrived at the scene of the injured officer at Miami Gardens Drive and 67th Avenue, Monday afternoon. 7Skyforce hovered over the scene where the officer...
WSVN-TV
Pembroke Pines PD announce increased presence at West Broward High Wednesday
PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Pembroke Pines Police have tweeted that there will be an increased police presence at West Broward High School Wednesday. The reason, they said, they were made aware of what they would only describe as “inappropriate graffiti” found inside the school. Police said the...
WSVN-TV
Police surround Coral Gables home after man allegedly harasses families of Coral Gables Police officers
SOUTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are positioned outside a home in Coral Gables, and 7News sources confirm this concerns a man who is accused of crossing the line with family members of Coral Gables Police officers. On Tuesday, authorities went to the home of William Hartnett, who according to...
WSVN-TV
Two workers fall from crane near southbound lanes of I-95; southbound traffic on highway shut down
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A highway has been shut down due to a construction accident, which resulted in two men falling from a crane. Fort Lauderdale Police arrived to the scene near the southbound lanes of Interstate 95 north of Broward Boulevard, Monday morning. The two workers fell about...
WSVN-TV
Collection or ‘junkyard’?: Neighbors fume over property packed with old cars
(WSVN) - From the air, this Southwest Dade neighborhood looks pretty typical. That is, until you take a closer look at the backyard of this home where instead of a pool, there is a parking lot. Gus: “It’s a junkyard in the middle of a residential– nice residential neighborhood.”...
