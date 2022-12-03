NBA Draft Scouting Report: Oscar Tshiebwe

Scouting Report: Oscar Tshiebwe

Oscar Tshiebwe

Center | Kentucky

Height: 6'9” | Weight: 260 lbs

2023 Draft Age: 23.56

Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

Prospect Profile

Tshiebwe transferred from West Virginia to Kentucky during his sophomore season and has thrived ever since. Now in his fourth college season, he’s established himself as one of the most dominant rebounders in the history of college basketball.

Coming into this season with huge expectations, Tshiebwe is coming off of a junior campaign in which he was unanimous National Player of the Year (Sporting News, Associated Press, United States Basketball Writer’s Association, National Association of Basketball Coaches, Naismith Trophy and Wooden Award).

While undersized at 6-foot-9, Tshiebwe is extremely strong and understands how to use his weight as leverage. He also has improved footwork and understands angles on the court. He’s also got a 7-foot-4 wingspan to combat the lack of height.

Tshiebwe isn’t an elite athlete, but is built like a tank. The major knock on him as it relates to draft stock is age and style of play. He’ll be 24 by the end of the 2023-24 NBA season, which would presumably be his rookie year.

What makes him so special is the high motor and energy the Kentucky center plays with. He does struggle against bigger players that can match his strength, but when Tshiebwe has the ability to bully his opponent in the paint with physicality, he’s capable producing 20 points and rebounds on any night.

Speaking of rebounding, Tshiebwe was the best in the country last season at pulling down boards and is arguably one of the best to ever do it at this level. On both ends of the floor, he absolutely cleans the glass. He averaged more rebounds per game last season than any player in at least the last 30 years.

As an offensive player, Tshiebwe has extremely strong hands, which helps when he’s pressured in the paint. That’s where he does most of his work, doing a ton of damage on putbacks. He’s got good natural timing and is quick off the floor when jumping.

He has shown some willingness to take midrange jumpers, but is primarily a paint scorer. At this point, it seems unlikely that he will ever be a 3-point shooter whatsoever. In fact, he’s never attempted one at the college level.

Tshiebwe is also a good rim runner and screener, which are two qualities you want in a big.

Defensively, Tshiebwe is extremely disruptive and produced 60 seals and 55 blocks in just 34 games last season. He’s not great on the perimeter and can sometimes give up too many lobs when guarding the pick-and-roll, but overall is a solid defender.

The undersized center really projects to be more of a situational big at the next level. He likely won’t ever be a starting center in the NBA that plays big minutes, but he could be valuable in certain matchups against certain players.

There’s players every year that are elite college stars that just don’t have the necessary skills to dominate the NBA’s style of play. The former four-star recruit has already explored testing draft waters, but has opted for one more college season. He’s really improved every season and should finish his career as one of the most dominant college bigs in recent history.

Highlights

Draft Projection

Potential Second-Round Pick in 2023 NBA Draft.

